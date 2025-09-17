Who are the players we should be thinking about ahead of round six of the AFLW Fantasy season?

Jasmine Garner celebrates during the AFLW Round two match between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Arden Street Ground, August 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

QUEEN Marinoff has returned to her AFLW Fantasy throne!

Round five of AFLW Fantasy was all about 'returns': Ebony Marinoff (165) had her first week atop the scoring ladder for the season, Jasmine Garner looked as healthy as ever after her ankle injury (and scored well unsurprisingly), Ally Anderson had her first 100-plus score of 2025 in her hardest match-up, and Anne Hatchard shrugged off concerns that her moment in the Fantasy spotlight had passed by scoring 136 points (her highest in two seasons).

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The big question this week will be: which of those 'returns' is most likely to stick going forward? For anyone without Marinoff, this is the canary in the coalmine moment, and you should bring the Adelaide mid into your side ASAP. For those with Marinoff, the question of which of those midfielders to bring in will likely to the quality of your team value. If you are struggling with rookies on field in the midfield or defence, Anderson presents as the best blend of price (sub-$1 million) and pedigree (averages of 102 and 99 in the 2024 and 2023 home and away seasons respectively). However, for those looking to bring in a 110-plus capable player, Garner has likely bottomed out in price, and Carlton presents as the perfect opportunity to dominate the game and the Fantasy stats.

Round five once again showed coaches that relying on rookies is a risky strategy, with Zippy Fish (55), Jess Rentsch (34), Erika O'Shea (30), and Havana Harris (51) all underperforming expectations. With limited downgrade options available, coaches will need to find some upgrade options which don't break the bank!

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Top five price rises

1. Taylah Levy (FWD, $577,000): +$173,000

2. Kate Hore (MID, $1,271,000): +$162,000

3. Jacqueline Parry (FWD, $936,000): +$160,000

4. Sophie McKay (MID, $684,000): +$152,000

5. Dayna Finn (MID, $1,222,000): +$148,000

Top five price falls

1. Caitlin Gould (FWD, $629,000): -$198,000

2. Evie Long (FWD, $360,000): -$183,000

3. Nat Grider (DEF, $555,000): -$171,000

4. Liz McGrath (RUC, $466,000): -$164,000

5. Jasmine Fleming (MID, $753,000): -$142,000

Learn More 00:57

Top targets

Shelley Heath (DEF, $764,000, avg 68.4)

The Demons have had a wretched run with injury this season, and Heath has been no exception. Despite a great role and a great fixture that saw her score 100 points in round one, her price plummeted after injury impacted scores of 50 and 39 in low TOG. But the last two rounds have seen her scoring start to tick over again, with back-to-back 70-plus scores and a midfield role of 87 per cent CBAs in round five. Beyond just the numbers, Heath's run and carry is exactly the type of ball movement that the Demons love to help break open games and clear congestion. Along with Maeve Chaplin, Hore and Tyla Hanks, Heath looks a long-term piece of the Demons' setup and has the potential to be a top scoring defender in AFLW Fantasy for the rest of the season. With the price jump expected to result from the 39 falling out of her price cycle this week, Heath is an easy option in defence for those looking to upgrade out of Rebecca Ott or Rentsch, or even make some cash in a sideways trade.

Shelley Heath is tackled during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jasmine Garner (MID, $1,328,000, avg 108.7)

Garner has always been exceptional in every aspect of her footballing life, and it turns out that extends further than we thought. Despite suffering a nasty-looking ankle injury that initially threatened to sideline her a month, Garner returned after just a week to power North to a dominant win in the Grand Final rematch against Brisbane. And thanks to her injured 51 in round three, she is now priced at just 102 – a full 20 points less than she has averaged in the past and some 44 points less than she averaged across the first two games of the season. There will not be a better point across the season to afford Garner than these next two weeks, so either jump aboard this week or plan to find the cash next round.

Jesse Wardlaw (FWD, $809,000, avg 66)

Wardlaw starred in her 75th game, kicking three goals in a commanding performance up forward for the Saints and top scoring for Fantasy forwards on the weekend with 107 points. As a key forward, her scoring may be up and down but there are a few reasons to jump on board now. The Saints have an amazing run for forwards coming up, with Richmond, Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney their next three match-ups. Priced at just 62, Wardlaw has a phenomenal ceiling when she has her kicking boots on and her next three opponents are ranked 14th-16th for scores against. And while the secondary ruck role gives Wardlaw a way to get into the game when things aren't falling the Saints' way, the combination of Ott and Rene Caris in the ruck allows Wardlaw to spend more time in her best role up forward and start racking up the marks (with six against Essendon last week).

Jesse Wardlaw in action during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Sell

Zippy Fish (MID, $865,000)

The stellar run had to come to an end sadly. After Fish had three scores over 85 in her first three, her last two efforts (66 and 55) leave much to be desired. Part of that has come from playing in some more competitive matches (even if Collingwood was not expected to pose much of an issue), but most of her downturn has come from spending more time on the wing or hovering at half-forward, instead of the more possession-heavy half-back role Fish had been dominating in for rounds one to three. Having lost $90k last week, time to make out with as much cash as possible, particularly with several midfielders able to be traded in for relatively achievable price (Ally Anderson $959k, Anne Hatchard $1.092m). The only glimmer of hope for those forced to hold is Fish was shifted back behind the ball in the fourth quarter in round five, so there is a hope that maybe the scoring role will reappear.

Zippy Fish in action during the match between Gold Coast and Sydney at People First Stadium in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Piper Dunlop (RUC, $412,000)

Dunlop hasn't wow-ed or hugely disappointed owners, managing to get above $400k from her basement price. With a match-up against Matilda Scholz on the docket this week, it would have been more than acceptable to look to trade out the Cats ruck and bank the cash she generated. However, it gets even more fraught with news that highly touted off-season recruit, ex-volleyballer Catie Tipping, has recovered from a knee injury playing in the ruck for Geelong's VFLW side, and will be shortly available for selection. As an owner, it is time to look to bring in one of Keeley Hardingham or Charlotte Riggs as a replacement at R2.

Elisabeth Georgostathis (DEF, $837,000)

In what was a cruel blindside blow for owners, Georgostathis was swung into defence in the second half of the game against GWS (to allow ex-captain Ellie Blackburn to return to the midfield), and had her worst score of the year as a result (49). With Brisbane on the cards this week, there is every chance that Georgostathis will return to the midfield to play a cooling role on Anderson, but unlike in the first month of the season, that midfield role is no longer a guarantee. With Tilly Lucas-Rodd and Niamh McLaughlin both scoring above 80 currently, cutting Georgostathis loose for one of those two could net you 15-plus points per week.

Top rookies

It was great to see popular rookie Ash Centra (76) put up a big score on the weekend, and keep the bench cash rising. While we are upgrading our on-field teams, the importance of keeping that team value rising for future trade upgrades cannot be overstated. Around 17 per cent of coaches will be hoping for the return of Tessa Boyd for what should be another $100k price rise this week. But looking at the options under $500k, you may want to consider:

1. Lauren Young (FWD, $300,000) - this may finally be the week we see the much-hyped debut of the junior star

2. Aisling Reidy (MID, $370,000)

3. Mackenzie Ford (FWD, $486,000)

4. Amelie Borg (DEF, $300,000)

5. Caitlin Reid (RUC, $300,000) *if named

6. Matilda Banfield (FWD, $340,000)

Mackenzie Ford in action during Richmond's clash against Narrm in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Captains

After round five was one of big returns, in the return of Garner from her ankle injury, and with the return of Marinoff to the halls of uber-scorers of AFLW Fantasy, it felt only right that they should sit atop the captaincy rankings this week.

Garner, her running mate at North Ash Riddell, and Geelong's Georgie Prespakis all have elite match-ups (Carlton for North Melbourne, and Port Adelaide for the Cats in the early Saturday window) so should be among the best VC options. The big question will be: what is the line to take that VC with Marinoff playing against the fantasy gold mine Gold Coast Suns on Sunday night? I say that the minimum is 125 points.

No.1: Jasmine Garner (v Carlton, Saturday 2.35pm AEST)*

No.2: Ebony Marinoff (v Gold Coast, Sunday 5.05pm AEST)

No.3: Ash Riddell (v Carlton, Saturday 2.35pm AEST)*

No.4: Laura Gardiner (v GWS, Sunday 1.05pm)

No.5: Georgie Prespakis (v Port Adelaide, Saturday 1.05pm)*

* = VC option

Other options to consider: Monique Conti (v St Kilda), Anne Hatchard (v Gold Coast), Tyla Hanks (v West Coast)*, Mimi Hill (v Gold Coast)*, Georgia Nanscawen (v Fremantle), Kiara Bowers (v Essendon), Ella Roberts (v Melbourne)

Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.