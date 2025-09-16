Vikki Wall runs with the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne forward Vikki Wall and wing Taylah Gatt suffered injuries in Sunday's win over Brisbane.

Wall (elbow) is a test to face Carlton on Saturday, while Gatt is set to miss a significant part of the season after injuring her ankle.

For the Lions, midfielder Ellie Hampson needs surgery after fracturing her clavicle, while vice-captain Nat Grider has entered concussion protocols.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Caitlin Gould Wrist TBC
Georgia McKee Knee Season
Hannah Munyard Ankle 4-6 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lilly Baker Foot 1-3 weeks
Poppy Boltz Hamstring 2-4 weeks
Natalie Grider Concussion TBC
Ellie Hampson Collarbone 6-8 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Yasmin Duursma Collarbone 3-5 weeks
Jess Good Calf Test
Abbie McKay Hamstring 2 weeks
Gab Pound Shin 1 week
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed Knee Season
Grace Campell Ankle TBC
Bri Davey Ankle TBC
Kellyann Hogan Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Selena Karlson Adductor Test
Charlotte Taylor Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Daria Bannister Hand fracture Test
Brooke Brown Bone stress Test
Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC
Georgia Gee Neck Test
Emily Gough ACL Season
Bess Keaney Pregnancy Season
Amelia Radford ACL Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season
Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season
Brooke Walker ACL Season
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan Knee Season
Jess Low Concussion Test
Madi Scanlon Quad 2-3 weeks
Aine Tighe Knee 4 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kate Darby Calf 1 week
Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite
Shelley Scott Calf 5-6 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick Knee Season
Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season
Katie Lynch Ankle 1-3 weeks
Sienna McMullen Foot 1-3 weeks
Nyalli Milne Ankle 4-6 weeks
Jamie Stanton Ankle Test
Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season
Charlotte Wilson Leg 1-3 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season
Alyce Parker Foot 8 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Najwa Allen Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Katlyn Ashmore Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Mackenzie Eardley Knee Test
Aileen Gilroy Hamstring Test
Ainslie Kemp Knee Season
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley ACL 5-7 weeks
Tahlia Gillard MCL Test
Sinead Goldrick Shoulder Test
Jacinta Hose Back Season
Sarah Lampard Calf 3-4 weeks
Blaithin Mackin Knee 4-6 weeks
Olivia Purcell Knee Season
Denby Taylor Foot 1 week
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tessa Boyd Back Test
Nicole Bresnehan Hamstring 1 week
Taylah Gatt Ankle TBC
Vikki Wall Elbow Test
Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity Knee TBC
Cheyenne Hammond Finger 2-4 weeks
Julia Teakle Foot TBC
Caitlin Wendland Knee Season
Piper Window Ankle 1-2 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Egan Groin Test
Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season
Tessa Lavey Hamstring 2-4 weeks
Montana McKinnon ACL Season
Charley Ryan ACL Season
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Emmelie Fiedler Knee Season
Ella Friend Concussion Test
Alana Gee Knee 3-4 weeks
Darcy Guttridge Foot 1-2 weeks
Olivia Vesely Concussion Concussion protocols
Nicola Xenos Foot Test
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Collier Ankle Season
Alexia Hamilton Chest Test
Sofia Hurley Foot Test
Julie O'Sullivan Knee TBC
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sanne Bakker Illness 2-3 weeks
Lucy Boyd Ankle Test
Annabel Johnson Knee 1 week
Beth Schilling Foot Season
Belinda Smith Quad Test
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Zimmorlei Farquharson Knee Test
Updated: September 16, 2025