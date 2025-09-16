Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round six

Vikki Wall runs with the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne forward Vikki Wall and wing Taylah Gatt suffered injuries in Sunday's win over Brisbane.

Wall (elbow) is a test to face Carlton on Saturday, while Gatt is set to miss a significant part of the season after injuring her ankle.

For the Lions, midfielder Ellie Hampson needs surgery after fracturing her clavicle, while vice-captain Nat Grider has entered concussion protocols.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Caitlin Gould Wrist TBC Georgia McKee Knee Season Hannah Munyard Ankle 4-6 weeks Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lilly Baker Foot 1-3 weeks Poppy Boltz Hamstring 2-4 weeks Natalie Grider Concussion TBC Ellie Hampson Collarbone 6-8 weeks Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Yasmin Duursma Collarbone 3-5 weeks Jess Good Calf Test Abbie McKay Hamstring 2 weeks Gab Pound Shin 1 week Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mattea Breed Knee Season Grace Campell Ankle TBC Bri Davey Ankle TBC Kellyann Hogan Shoulder 2-3 weeks Selena Karlson Adductor Test Charlotte Taylor Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Daria Bannister Hand fracture Test Brooke Brown Bone stress Test Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC Georgia Gee Neck Test Emily Gough ACL Season Bess Keaney Pregnancy Season Amelia Radford ACL Season Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season Brooke Walker ACL Season Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Holly Egan Knee Season Jess Low Concussion Test Madi Scanlon Quad 2-3 weeks Aine Tighe Knee 4 weeks Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kate Darby Calf 1 week Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite Shelley Scott Calf 5-6 weeks Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Elise Barwick Knee Season Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season Katie Lynch Ankle 1-3 weeks Sienna McMullen Foot 1-3 weeks Nyalli Milne Ankle 4-6 weeks Jamie Stanton Ankle Test Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season Charlotte Wilson Leg 1-3 weeks Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alicia Eva Hamstring 2-3 weeks Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season Alyce Parker Foot 8 weeks Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring 4-6 weeks Katlyn Ashmore Hamstring 2-3 weeks Mackenzie Eardley Knee Test Aileen Gilroy Hamstring Test Ainslie Kemp Knee Season Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley ACL 5-7 weeks Tahlia Gillard MCL Test Sinead Goldrick Shoulder Test Jacinta Hose Back Season Sarah Lampard Calf 3-4 weeks Blaithin Mackin Knee 4-6 weeks Olivia Purcell Knee Season Denby Taylor Foot 1 week Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tessa Boyd Back Test Nicole Bresnehan Hamstring 1 week Taylah Gatt Ankle TBC Vikki Wall Elbow Test Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jemima Charity Knee TBC Cheyenne Hammond Finger 2-4 weeks Julia Teakle Foot TBC Caitlin Wendland Knee Season Piper Window Ankle 1-2 weeks Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Egan Groin Test Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season Tessa Lavey Hamstring 2-4 weeks Montana McKinnon ACL Season Charley Ryan ACL Season Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emmelie Fiedler Knee Season Ella Friend Concussion Test Alana Gee Knee 3-4 weeks Darcy Guttridge Foot 1-2 weeks Olivia Vesely Concussion Concussion protocols Nicola Xenos Foot Test Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Collier Ankle Season Alexia Hamilton Chest Test Sofia Hurley Foot Test Julie O'Sullivan Knee TBC Updated: September 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sanne Bakker Illness 2-3 weeks Lucy Boyd Ankle Test Annabel Johnson Knee 1 week Beth Schilling Foot Season Belinda Smith Quad Test Updated: September 16, 2025