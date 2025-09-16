AFLW injury list, R6: Two Roos hurt, Lions duo ruled out
Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round six
Vikki Wall runs with the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images
NORTH Melbourne forward Vikki Wall and wing Taylah Gatt suffered injuries in Sunday's win over Brisbane.
Wall (elbow) is a test to face Carlton on Saturday, while Gatt is set to miss a significant part of the season after injuring her ankle.
For the Lions, midfielder Ellie Hampson needs surgery after fracturing her clavicle, while vice-captain Nat Grider has entered concussion protocols.
Check out your club's full injury list below.
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Caitlin Gould
Wrist
TBC
Georgia McKee
Knee
Season
Hannah Munyard
Ankle
4-6 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Lilly Baker
Foot
1-3 weeks
Poppy Boltz
Hamstring
2-4 weeks
Natalie Grider
Concussion
TBC
Ellie Hampson
Collarbone
6-8 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Yasmin Duursma
Collarbone
3-5 weeks
Jess Good
Calf
Test
Abbie McKay
Hamstring
2 weeks
Gab Pound
Shin
1 week
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed
Knee
Season
Grace Campell
Ankle
TBC
Bri Davey
Ankle
TBC
Kellyann Hogan
Shoulder
2-3 weeks
Selena Karlson
Adductor
Test
Charlotte Taylor
Hamstring
2-3 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Daria Bannister
Hand fracture
Test
Brooke Brown
Bone stress
Test
Maddison Gay
ACL strain
TBC
Georgia Gee
Neck
Test
Emily Gough
ACL
Season
Bess Keaney
Pregnancy
Season
Amelia Radford
ACL
Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel
PCL
Season
Jess Verbrugge
Syndesmosis
Season
Brooke Walker
ACL
Season
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan
Knee
Season
Jess Low
Concussion
Test
Madi Scanlon
Quad
2-3 weeks
Aine Tighe
Knee
4 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Kate Darby
Calf
1 week
Chloe Scheer
Knee
Indefinite
Shelley Scott
Calf
5-6 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick
Knee
Season
Daisy D'Arcy
Knee
Season
Katie Lynch
Ankle
1-3 weeks
Sienna McMullen
Foot
1-3 weeks
Nyalli Milne
Ankle
4-6 weeks
Jamie Stanton
Ankle
Test
Heidi Talbot
Shoulder
Season
Charlotte Wilson
Leg
1-3 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva
Hamstring
2-3 weeks
Caitlin Fletcher
Hip
Season
Alyce Parker
Foot
8 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Najwa Allen
Hamstring
4-6 weeks
Katlyn Ashmore
Hamstring
2-3 weeks
Mackenzie Eardley
Knee
Test
Aileen Gilroy
Hamstring
Test
Ainslie Kemp
Knee
Season
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley
ACL
5-7 weeks
Tahlia Gillard
MCL
Test
Sinead Goldrick
Shoulder
Test
Jacinta Hose
Back
Season
Sarah Lampard
Calf
3-4 weeks
Blaithin Mackin
Knee
4-6 weeks
Olivia Purcell
Knee
Season
Denby Taylor
Foot
1 week
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Tessa Boyd
Back
Test
Nicole Bresnehan
Hamstring
1 week
Taylah Gatt
Ankle
TBC
Vikki Wall
Elbow
Test
Sarah Wright
Personal reasons
TBC
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity
Knee
TBC
Cheyenne Hammond
Finger
2-4 weeks
Julia Teakle
Foot
TBC
Caitlin Wendland
Knee
Season
Piper Window
Ankle
1-2 weeks
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Egan
Groin
Test
Zoe Hargreaves
ACL
Season
Tessa Lavey
Hamstring
2-4 weeks
Montana McKinnon
ACL
Season
Charley Ryan
ACL
Season
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Emmelie Fiedler
Knee
Season
Ella Friend
Concussion
Test
Alana Gee
Knee
3-4 weeks
Darcy Guttridge
Foot
1-2 weeks
Olivia Vesely
Concussion
Concussion protocols
Nicola Xenos
Foot
Test
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Collier
Ankle
Season
Alexia Hamilton
Chest
Test
Sofia Hurley
Foot
Test
Julie O'Sullivan
Knee
TBC
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Sanne Bakker
Illness
2-3 weeks
Lucy Boyd
Ankle
Test
Annabel Johnson
Knee
1 week
Beth Schilling
Foot
Season
Belinda Smith
Quad
Test
Updated: September 16, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant
Hamstring
3-4 weeks
Zimmorlei Farquharson
Knee
Test
Updated: September 16, 2025