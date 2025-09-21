Brisbane is starting to find form and heads back into the top eight with a strong win over the Western Bulldogs

Taylor Smith celebrates during the AFLW Round six match between Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Whitten Oval, September 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE is back in the top eight with a comprehensive 25-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Whitten Oval on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions led at every change, extending their lead each quarter to win 6.11 (47) to 3.4 (22) in front of a crowd of 1,521.

BULLDOGS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Lions forwards Taylor Smith and Neasa Dooley kicked two goals each, whilst small forward Courtney Hodder was ruthless with her defensive pressure, laying a game-high 11 tackles in the wintery conditions.

The Bulldogs battled throughout, applying solid pressure around the contest, led by Elaine Grigg (13 disposals and six tackles) and Rylie Wilcox, who was influential on the wing with 19 disposals.

But it was Brisbane's ability to move the ball through the middle that opened up the ground and led to opportunities in front of goal, with midfielders Isabel Dawes (16 disposals, seven tackles) and Ally Anderson (26 disposals, four inside 50s) collecting possessions in the midfield and driving the Lions forward.

Brisbane dominated uncontested possession, its kick-mark style contrasting the Bulldogs' long-down-the-line ball movement. The Lions finished with 43 more marks and 55 more uncontested possessions than their opponents.

Former Bulldogs captain Ellie Blackburn spent the first half of the match up forward before coach Tam Hyett shifted the magnets and put the ball-winner in the middle, but the three-time All-Australian was unable to provide the necessary spark, finishing with just the one clearance.

Brisbane was a player down from the second quarter, with defender Charlotte Mullins taking no further part in the game after copping a solid tackle from Bulldogs midfielder Dominique Carruthers.

Learn More 00:29

Former No.1 draft pick Kristy-Lee Western-Turner was brought back in the side for her first game of the season and had some nice moments, particularly a goal assist to Ellie Gavalas, which led to a Bulldogs goal.

Former Giant and Hawk Louise Stephenson was solid for the Dogs, providing a target up forward and kicking two goals.

However, it was the Lions' spread of talent that overpowered the Bulldogs in the end, their skill and class rising above the Dogs who tried hard and competed until the end.

Learn More 00:47

Up next

The Western Bulldogs return to Whitten Oval next Friday night to play Collingwood at 7:15pm, whilst Brisbane returns home to Brighton Homes Arena to play Richmond on Sunday afternoon at 3:05pm.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 0.2 1.2 2.3 3.4 (22)

BRISBANE 1.2 3.6 4.9 6.11 (47)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Stephenson 2, Gavalas

Brisbane: Smith 2, Dooley 2, Davidson, Conway

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Wilcox, Grigg, Stephenson, Pritchard, Gutknecht

Brisbane: Anderson, Dawes, Smith, Hodder, Ellenger

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Brisbane: Charlotte Mullins (concussion)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1,521 at Whitten Oval