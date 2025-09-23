The Free Kick team runs through all the big issues ahead of round seven

Sarah Goodwin in action during Adelaide's clash against Gold Coast in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WE'RE halfway there.

The AFLW Fantasy season has reached its midway point and some different options are beginning to present for coaches.

Crow Sarah Goodwin (DEF, $853,000) is among them after backing up her 72 with a 117 against Gold Coast.

The Free Kick team discusses the potential of trading in the Crow this week.

Lions midfielder Ally Anderson (MID, $1,085,000) has now scored back-to-back tons after being a discussion point last week.

The Free Kick team runs through all the major talking points, trade plans, captains and more this week.

Episode guide

0:00 - Introduction

2:03 - Shipping report

12:20 - Watch and wait scoreboard

15:03 - What have we learned so far?

28:35 - Timely Trade Targets To Take Time Towards

31:27 - Is Goodwin the new premium defender option?

36:08 - Will decides to get in his quota of Ally Anderson mentions

45:25 - Earn and Churn

53:04 - Free Kick answers your listener questions

1:00:35 - Captains' corner

1:02:48 - Trade plans

1:07:30 - Outro

