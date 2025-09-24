The teams are in for round seven's Thursday game

Meg McDonald and Kaitlyn Ashmore. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has declined to recall captain Meg McDonald for a third week, while two Hawthorn players have overcome hamstring injuries in time for Thursday night's clash

The Cats have regained forward Kate Darby from a calf injury, and recalled midfielder Bella Smith and winger Bryde O'Rourke.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Hawthorn will be without important duo Bridie Hipwell (fractured leg) and Emily Everist (concussion protocols) for the clash.

Everist has been in career-best form and would have served as a handy match-up for Geelong dynamo Aishling Moloney, but now it seems swung player Mackenzie Eardley might be handed the task.

Kaitlyn Ashmore replaces Hipwell, who in the past has been known as a key forward target, but more recently has played on the wing and in the contest, while Kristy Stratton is the other inclusion after recovering from hamstring surgery.

Geelong has also lost important runner Julia Crockett-Grills (hamstring), and rebounding defender Emma Kilpatrick (concussion protocols). Gabbi Featherston has been omitted.

Learn More 21:56

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

GEELONG

In: K.Darby, B.Smith, B.O'Rourke

Out: E.Kilpatrick (concussion), J.Crockett-Grills (hamstring), G.Featherston (omitted)

HAWTHORN

In: K.Ashmore, K.Stratton

Out: E.Everist (concussion), B.Hipwell (leg)