Hawthorn players celebrate a Mikayla Williamson goal during the AFLW R7 match against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on September 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN appears to be shaking off the rust after recording a gutsy seven-point win over Geelong and showing signs of the Hawks of old at GMHBA Stadium.

The visitors have struggled to score in 2025, but managed their highest total of the season in the 6.6 (42) to 5.5 (35) victory, wresting back control and overhauling a 16-point deficit in the last half-hour of the game.

CATS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

Having spent the first half of the season on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Kristy Stratton converted beautifully 10 minutes into the final term to set up the match-winning lead. It was made even more impressive given she had a few minutes to think about her shot, as Claudia Gunjaca received treatment for an accidental knock to the throat.

Jackie Parry (two goals) had the opportunity to drag the margin back to one point late in the piece, but her set shot drifted wide.

While it wasn't the beautiful disposal chains of last year's extravaganza of a match-up between the two teams, the sequel was a little darker, grittier and equally engrossing.

Geelong's pressure was superb in the first two terms, particularly in its forward half, locking the ball inside 50 time and time again, and forcing the Hawthorn defenders into a number of skill errors, whether it was coughed-up kicks or dropped marks.

Even tall forwards Parry and Erica Fowler got in on the run-down tackles, while Aishling Moloney's outstretched arms, lunging tackles and breakneck speed towards goal were a constant irritant to the Hawthorn defenders.

Learn More 01:05

The Hawks had a number of chances late in the second quarter to close the margin, but Aine McDonagh's set shots directly in front were both astray, giving the Cats a 10-point lead at the main break.

The creative handballs of Georgie Prespakis and Amy McDonald were key to Geelong's run-and-carry game in the first half, opening up the game with smart disposals to players in space, and encouraging teammates to keep on the move.

Hawthorn played a much calmer brand of footy after the main break, reverting to a kick-mark game, and managed to claw back a couple of goals – including a very sharp set shot from Mikayla Williamson on a tight angle – to set up a four-point game going into the final term.

Learn More 05:57

It might be time for a return for skipper and key defender Meg McDonald, with the Cats giving up 11 marks inside Hawthorn's forward 50 as they were unable to extend their three-match winning streak.

Kate Darby received treatment for a left ankle roll in the third term, but saw out the game.

Eliza West helped turn the tide in the midfield with 27 touches and seven clearances, while Fleming's 22 touches undersells her impact.

Learn More 01:51

McDonagh's eventful night

Things didn't quite go to plan for Hawthorn spearhead Aine McDonagh early, but she held her head up high. There were two misses in the first half from very gettable shots, nearly directly in front, then a stray arm from a Cats defender across the chops that was missed. But when the game was on the line, she kept leading hard at the footy, and found her radar, kicking two crucial second-half goals.

Learn More 00:56

The rub of the whistle

After declaring the umpires were still too hot on the holding-the-ball interpretation, Hawthorn coach Daniel Webster would have been much happier with the much freer version that was played on Thursday night, with the whistle noticeably much later, and more mauls occurring. The Hawks conceded just eight free kicks, having averaged 19.3 in the first six weeks of the season, while earning 19 of their own.

Up next

Hawthorn has another Thursday night adventure, welcoming Fremantle down to Frankston. Geelong is back at home for a consecutive week, hosting the resurgent Carlton on Sunday afternoon.

GEELONG 2.1 4.2 5.2 5.5 (35)

HAWTHORN 1.2 2.4 4.4 6.6 (42)

GOALS

Geelong: Moloney 2, Parry 2, Fowler

Hawthorn: McDonagh 2, Bodey, Vukic, Williamson, Stratton

BEST

Geelong: Prespakis, McDonald, Moloney, Webster, Morrison

Hawthorn: West, Fleming, Wales, Bates, Lucas-Rodd, McDonagh

INJURIES

Geelong: Darby (ankle), Gunjaca (throat)

Hawthorn: Nil

Crowd: 3,146 at GMHBA Stadium