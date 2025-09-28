Adelaide has held off Sydney to notch its fifth win of the season

Ebony Marinoff is chaired off after her 100th game during round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has celebrated Ebony Marinoff's 100th AFLW game with a nail-biting two-point win against Sydney in a pulsating contest at Unley Oval on Sunday.

It was the first time ever the sides had faced off in a home-and-away game and they put on a show to remember, with Niamh Kelly and Marinoff outstanding in the 6.5 (41) to 6.3 (39) win.

The Crows' third win on the trot improved their record to 5-2, while the Swans slipped to 4-3 on the back of their third loss in a row.

With Adelaide clinging to a six-point three-quarter time lead, neither side could find a goal in a tense final term until Chloe Molloy stepped up with just under five minutes remaining.

The superstar forward's second goal of the day set up a frantic finale, with the home side managing to hold out several late attacks to clinch a memorable victory.

Marinoff was superb in her milestone match with 24 possessions, 14 tackles and seven clearances, as was Niamh Kelly, who led her side with 29 touches and a goal.

“I think it was really significant that it was a great game in the 100th game for the club,” Adelaide coach Matthew Clarke said post-game.

“I thought Sydney were outstanding, and for us to come away in a really tight tussle and get a win, and for everyone to be here and enjoy that ... we couldn't have got much better days.

“(Marinoff) has had a big week, she was over in Melbourne yesterday, but she's a professional and showed up ready to perform and had a really solid game.”

Laura Gardiner was brilliant for the Swans with a game-high 34 disposals and a goal, and was pivotal to getting her team going after a fast start to the home side.

The Crows flew out of the blocks with the first two goals of the game, including a ripper on the run from Niamh Kelly, with the Irish star in everything early.

But the Swans quickly ratcheted up the pressure led by Gardiner, who had 10 possessions, five clearances and laid six tackles in a blistering opening term.

She capped her superb start with a cool set goal that levelled the scores at the first break after she earnt a holding the ball free kick.

Danielle Ponter converted on the run early in the second quarter, but the hard-working visitors gained the ascendancy, causing plenty of turnovers in dangerous spots, Cynthia Hamilton and Molloy kicking truly to put their side up by five points at the main break.

Montana Ham's speed on the wing was a feature throughout and was on show again early in the third term when her run and searching, long ball inside 50 set up Alexia Hamilton's goal.

Little separated the sides in an enthralling third term, with Anne Hatchard's ice cool set shot after the siren handing Adelaide a six-point lead and setting up a grandstand finish.

“It was a good game of footy, to be honest,” Swans coach Scott Gowans said post-game

“We came with a clear plan to get the game looking a certain way and for moments we did it, but Adelaide, to their credit, they're a good football side.

“It's probably just learning that in key moments when the pressure is really on, you’ve just got to be able to sometimes have those moments of composure, to then go quick, and we just probably got that mix wrong in the end.

“But I'm really proud of the effort against a really good side.”

Chloe clicks back into gear

Despite leading the AFLW goalkicking with 15 majors, Chloe Molloy was coming off a goalless game and missed a set shot from close range early in the second quarter. But the star forward shook off the yips in impressive style with a cracking goal later in the second. Molloy pounced on an Alexia Hamilton pass, deftly gathering on the bounce, and turned sharply to her right to snap a stunner that gave her side the lead for the first time.

GOTY gone begging?

Montana Ham came within centimetres putting forward a stunning Goal-of-the-Year contender in the first quarter. After receiving a handball over the top on the wing, Ham put on the jets, leaving an opponent in her wake despite taking a bounce, and set sail from inside the centre square. Her long kick looked like it was bouncing through for a brilliant goal before Holly Cooper made sure of it, getting a boot to the ball just as it was about to bounce through.

ADELAIDE 2.1 3.3 6.3 6.5 (41)

SYDNEY 2.1 4.2 5.3 6.3 (39)

GOALS

Adelaide: Ponter, Kustermann, N Kelly, G Kelly, Hatchard, Jones

Sydney: Molloy 2, A Hamilton, C Hamilton, Gardiner, Cooper

BEST

Adelaide: N Kelly, Marinoff, Newman, Goodwin, G Kelly, Boileau

Sydney: Gardiner, Ham, Molloy, Kennedy, Fish, A Hamilton

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Sydney: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Unley Oval