Port Adelaide has been outscored in the fourth quarter in five of its seven games this season

The Power leave the field after the match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at RSEA Park in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

KATE McCarthy is worried about Port Adelaide's fourth-quarter fade outs following their disappointing 11-point loss to St Kilda in round seven.

The Power went into three-quarter time with a 27 point lead, only to see it slowly dissipate as the Saints piled on six unanswered goals in the final term.

It's the fifth time this season the young Power side have been outscored in the fourth quarter.

"Their consistency through games I think is the area that Lauren Arnell will be wanting to improve," McCarthy said on this week's episode of The Wrap.

"We've heard her speak about it many times during the season, that they're not playing their best for long enough."

The Power have averaged just nine points in fourth quarters this season, while allowing their opponents to kick an average of 22.

On Sunday against St Kilda, the Saints kicked 38 points in the final term, while the Power remained scoreless.

In Arnell's post-match press conference, the Port coach referenced not being able to handle challenging moments when they arise.

"It felt like probably for most of the first three quarters we had the game on our terms and we just didn't show enough of ourselves in that last quarter," said Arnell.

"We just have to keep finding more ways to improve in those moments and stem momentum of teams when they get a run on like that.

"Our group's really disappointed and I thought the first three quarters were mostly on our terms in this game and we just let them play their footy and get on top of us pretty comfortably in that last quarter."

McCarthy feels that the Power's inexperience may play a role in their poor final terms.

In Sunday's game, Port Adelaide's average age was 23 compared to the Saints' 25, while the Power had averaged 38 games compared to St Kilda's 47.

The Power had three players on their team who had played less than six games.

"Younger sides, when you're still learning your process, you need to learn how to wrestle back momentum in quarters and not take until the break to work it out," said McCarthy.



"So that's where to for Port, being able to wrestle back momentum and play your game plan for longer than the opposition."