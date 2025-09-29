The coaches' votes are in for round seven of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

Ella Roberts during the AFLW Round 7 match between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park, September 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ROUND seven saw four players poll perfect 10s in AFLCA AFLW Champion Player of the Year voting, including West Coast midfielder Ella Roberts who now sits in third spot in the overall voting behind North Melbourne superstar Ash Riddell and Georgie Prespakis at Geelong.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Hawthorn's Lucy Wales, Melbourne mid Megan Fitzsimon and Western Bulldogs veteran Ellie Blackburn also received maximum votes.

Riddell's best on ground performance in the Kangaroos' win over Essendon saw her extend her lead at the top of the voting, as she continues to drive the Kangaroos' winning streak from the front.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Geelong v Hawthorn

10 Lucy Wales HAW

6 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

5 Aine McDonagh HAW

5 Eliza West HAW

2 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

2 Aishling Moloney GEEL

Melbourne v Gold Coast

10 Megan Fitzsimon MELB

8 Maeve Chaplin MELB

6 Tyla Hanks MELB

4 Kate Hore MELB

1 Eliza McNamara MELB

1 Lauren Pearce MELB

Essendon v North Melbourne

9 Ash Riddell NMFC

7 Jasmine Garner NMFC

6 Mia King NMFC

3 Eilish Sheerin NMFC

3 Blaithin Bogue NMFC

2 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

Carlton v Fremantle

9 Harriet Cordner CARL

6 Gabby Newton FRE

5 Keeley Sherar CARL

3 Mimi Hill CARL

3 Dayna Finn CARL

2 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

2 Kiara Bowers FRE

Western Bulldog v Collingwood

10 Ellie Blackburn WB

8 Isabelle Pritchard WB

6 Alice Edmonds WB

3 Sarah Hartwig WB

2 Britney Gutknecht WB

1 Rylie Wilcox WB

St Kilda v Port Adelaide

9 Tyanna Smith STK

9 Jesse Wardlaw STK

5 Matilda Scholz PORT

3 Ashleigh Richards STK

2 Serene Watson STK

1 Abbey Dowrick PORT

1 Lily Paterson PORT

Adelaide v Sydney

9 Laura Gardiner SYD

9 Niamh Kelly ADEL

6 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

2 Zippy Fish SYD

2 Montana Ham SYD

1 Sarah Goodwin ADEL

1 Grace Kelly ADEL

Brisbane v Richmond

9 Ally Anderson BL

8 Courtney Hodder BL

7 Catherine Svarc BL

2 Jennifer Dunne BL

2 Breanna Koenen BL

1 Natalie Grider BL

1 Grace Egan RICH

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney

10 Ella Roberts WCE

7 Kellie Gibson WCE

4 Rebecca Beeson GWS

3 Lauren Wakfer WCE

2 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS

2 Courtney Rowley WCE

1 Eilish O'Dowd GWS

1 Georgie Cleaver WCE

LEADERBOARD

60 Ash Riddell NMFC

55 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

45 Ella Roberts WCE

44 Tyla Hanks MELB

39 Jasmine Garner NMFC

39 Kate Hore MELB

35 Laura Gardiner SYD

32 Brittany Bonnici COLL

32 Lucy Wales HAW

31 Kiara Bowers FRE

31 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

31 Eliza West HAW

29 Courtney Hodder BL

29 Tyanna Smith STK

28 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

27 Mia King NMFC

26 Dayna Finn CARL

26 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

24 Monique Conti RICH

24 Chloe Molloy SYD

22 Harriet Cordner CARL

22 Anne Hatchard ADEL

21 Ally Anderson BL

21 Aine McDonagh HAW

20 Isabel Dawes BL

19 Jacqueline Parry GEEL

19 Isabelle Pritchard WB

19 Matilda Scholz PORT

19 Jesse Wardlaw STK

18 Mikayla Bowen GEEL

18 Breann Harrington CARL

18 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

17 Zippy Fish SYD

17 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS

17 Montana Ham SYD

17 Gabby Newton FRE

16 Mimi Hill CARL

15 Maeve Chaplin MELB

15 Abbey Dowrick PORT

15 Niamh Kelly ADEL

15 Ellie McKenzie RICH

15 Mim Strom FRE