ROUND seven saw four players poll perfect 10s in AFLCA AFLW Champion Player of the Year voting, including West Coast midfielder Ella Roberts who now sits in third spot in the overall voting behind North Melbourne superstar Ash Riddell and Georgie Prespakis at Geelong.
Hawthorn's Lucy Wales, Melbourne mid Megan Fitzsimon and Western Bulldogs veteran Ellie Blackburn also received maximum votes.
Riddell's best on ground performance in the Kangaroos' win over Essendon saw her extend her lead at the top of the voting, as she continues to drive the Kangaroos' winning streak from the front.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Geelong v Hawthorn
10 Lucy Wales HAW
6 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
5 Aine McDonagh HAW
5 Eliza West HAW
2 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW
2 Aishling Moloney GEEL
Melbourne v Gold Coast
10 Megan Fitzsimon MELB
8 Maeve Chaplin MELB
6 Tyla Hanks MELB
4 Kate Hore MELB
1 Eliza McNamara MELB
1 Lauren Pearce MELB
Essendon v North Melbourne
9 Ash Riddell NMFC
7 Jasmine Garner NMFC
6 Mia King NMFC
3 Eilish Sheerin NMFC
3 Blaithin Bogue NMFC
2 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
Carlton v Fremantle
9 Harriet Cordner CARL
6 Gabby Newton FRE
5 Keeley Sherar CARL
3 Mimi Hill CARL
3 Dayna Finn CARL
2 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
2 Kiara Bowers FRE
Western Bulldog v Collingwood
10 Ellie Blackburn WB
8 Isabelle Pritchard WB
6 Alice Edmonds WB
3 Sarah Hartwig WB
2 Britney Gutknecht WB
1 Rylie Wilcox WB
St Kilda v Port Adelaide
9 Tyanna Smith STK
9 Jesse Wardlaw STK
5 Matilda Scholz PORT
3 Ashleigh Richards STK
2 Serene Watson STK
1 Abbey Dowrick PORT
1 Lily Paterson PORT
Adelaide v Sydney
9 Laura Gardiner SYD
9 Niamh Kelly ADEL
6 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
2 Zippy Fish SYD
2 Montana Ham SYD
1 Sarah Goodwin ADEL
1 Grace Kelly ADEL
Brisbane v Richmond
9 Ally Anderson BL
8 Courtney Hodder BL
7 Catherine Svarc BL
2 Jennifer Dunne BL
2 Breanna Koenen BL
1 Natalie Grider BL
1 Grace Egan RICH
West Coast v Greater Western Sydney
10 Ella Roberts WCE
7 Kellie Gibson WCE
4 Rebecca Beeson GWS
3 Lauren Wakfer WCE
2 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS
2 Courtney Rowley WCE
1 Eilish O'Dowd GWS
1 Georgie Cleaver WCE
LEADERBOARD
60 Ash Riddell NMFC
55 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
45 Ella Roberts WCE
44 Tyla Hanks MELB
39 Jasmine Garner NMFC
39 Kate Hore MELB
35 Laura Gardiner SYD
32 Brittany Bonnici COLL
32 Lucy Wales HAW
31 Kiara Bowers FRE
31 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
31 Eliza West HAW
29 Courtney Hodder BL
29 Tyanna Smith STK
28 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
27 Mia King NMFC
26 Dayna Finn CARL
26 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
24 Monique Conti RICH
24 Chloe Molloy SYD
22 Harriet Cordner CARL
22 Anne Hatchard ADEL
21 Ally Anderson BL
21 Aine McDonagh HAW
20 Isabel Dawes BL
19 Jacqueline Parry GEEL
19 Isabelle Pritchard WB
19 Matilda Scholz PORT
19 Jesse Wardlaw STK
18 Mikayla Bowen GEEL
18 Breann Harrington CARL
18 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW
17 Zippy Fish SYD
17 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS
17 Montana Ham SYD
17 Gabby Newton FRE
16 Mimi Hill CARL
15 Maeve Chaplin MELB
15 Abbey Dowrick PORT
15 Niamh Kelly ADEL
15 Ellie McKenzie RICH
15 Mim Strom FRE