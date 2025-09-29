Brooke Boileau is the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for round seven

Brooke Boileau poses for a photo at Adelaide's team photo day on July 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE’s Brooke Boileau has been named the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for round seven, following her performance in the Crows’ two-point win over Sydney.

The 20-year-old collected a career-best 17 disposals in Sunday’s game helping the Crows get over the line for their fifth win for the season.

Along with her 17 disposals, Boileau laid six tackles and had five intercept possessions.

Boileau has become a mainstay in the Crows' line-up in 2025 after being drafted by Adelaide with pick No.22 in the 2023 AFLW Draft.

So far this season, Boileau has played in every match averaging 11.9 disposals, 4.7 tackles and 2.4 clearances.

Boileau was named in the 2023 AFL National Championships U18 Girls All-Australian Team and made her debut in round one of the 2024 season against Port Adelaide.