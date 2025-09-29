W Download hosts Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani and Sarah Black are joined by Michael Whiting to discuss St Kilda's massive comeback over Port Adelaide, West Coast's flu game and take a closer look at Brisbane and Gold Coast.

EPISODE GUIDE

1.08 - Can the Saints and Eagles finally reach the finals?

5.20 - The ladder logjam and eight-point games

8.45 - Have the Lions finally kickstarted their season?

13.06 - The rebuilding Suns

