Recent results gave St Kilda players reason to think they were still a chance against Port Adelaide, and they were right

Georgia Patrikios celebrates during the AFLW Round 7 match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, September 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE POWER of belief.

It drove Brisbane to back-to-back flags in the AFL competition, and has played a key part in St Kilda's consecutive come-from-behind victories.

The Saints recorded the biggest comeback in AFLW history against Port Adelaide on Sunday, piling on 38 points in the final term (which ran 24 minutes) after trailing by 27 points at three-quarter time.

They held the Power scoreless in the process, and while there was a traditional Moorabbin breeze, it was far from a howling gale.

Jesse Wardlaw booted three majors in the final term – taking the game-saving mark on the last line of defence to cap it all off – and Lauren Arnell would have had Santana's "Smooth" guitar riff ringing in her ears, given Wardlaw's frequent goal celebration songs.

Earlier this season St Kilda had witnessed first-hand how quickly a game can shift, with West Coast kicking five last-quarter goals to the Saints' zero, the Eagles ultimately winning by 14 points.

So they knew such a large comeback was possible.

Then just last week, the Saints had charged home with the breeze, kicking 3.3 to 1.1 to secure a seven-point win over Richmond.

So they knew they could produce a comeback themselves.

Couple the experience garnered from the West Coast and Richmond matches together, and you get the greatest comeback in AFLW history.

Jesse Wardlaw during the AFLW Round 7 match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, September 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"We speak about confidence, what it actually is and how it dictates behaviour. We speak about belief, belief is actually seeing something and knowing it's there," coach Nick Dal Santo said.

"I thought Port had the majority of the momentum and some of that field position, and the key stats were clearly in their favour, but our ability to find a way, the grit and resilience to stick at it, I was really pleased with.

"Our leaders have been exceptional, particularly in the last month or so, some humungous growth from some individuals. Their game awareness – yes we sent out the runner, but I could already see them starting to change some things structurally, and some personnel pieces, so I was really proud of the growth from the leaders."