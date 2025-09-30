Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round eight

Ashleigh Richards during the AFLW Round 7 match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, September 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

STAR Essendon defender Maddison Gay could make a surprise return against her former club this weekend after recovering from an ACL strain.

The 29-year-old has been named as a test for this Friday's round eight match against Melbourne at Ikon Park after injuring her knee during a pre-season practice match in early August.

Last week the former Dee was listed as two to three weeks away, but after playing in a match scrimmage on the weekend, Gay just needs to pass a final test to be available for selection.

In other injury news scans have revealed that St Kilda's Ash Richards has broken her foot in Sunday's come-from-behind win against Port Adelaide, ruling her out for the rest of the 2025 season.

A shoulder injury to Hawthorn captain Emily Bates will see her sidelined indefinitely, whilst Brisbane’s Evie Long will spend an extended period on the sidelines with a syndesmosis injury.

In good news, Sydney’s 2024 Club Champion Sofia Hurley is available to play this week against North Melbourne after recovering from a quad injury and Carlton;s Abbie McKay is a test to play in the Blues' round eight fixture with Geelong.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Caitlin Gould Wrist 4-5 weeks Georgia McKee Ankle Season Hannah Munyard Ankle 4-5 weeks Chelsea Randall Concussion Test Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ellie Hampson Collarbone 4-6 weeks Evie Long Ankle TBC Charlotte Mullins Concussion Test Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Yasmin Duursma Collarbone 2 weeks Abbie McKay Hamstring Test Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mattea Breed Knee Season Bri Davey Ankle TBC Kellyann Hogan Shoulder 1-2 weeks Kalinda Howarth Knee Test Charlotte Taylor Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: September 29, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddison Gay ACL strain Test Emily Gough ACL Season Amelia Radford ACL Season Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season Brooke Walker ACL Season Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Holly Egan Knee Season Orlagh Lally Foot TBC Aine Tighe Knee 2 weeks Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Julia Crockett-Grills Hamstring 1 week Emma Kilpatrick Concussion Protocols Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite Shelley Scott Calf 3-4 weeks Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Elise Barwick Knee Season Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season Jacqueline Dupuy Concussion 1-3 weeks Clara Fitzpatrick Hand TBC Nyalli Milne Ankle 4-6 weeks Taya Oliver Concussion 1-3 weeks Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season Claudia Whitfort Hamstring 6 weeks Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alicia Eva Hamstring Test Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season Georgia Garnett Elbow Test Grace Kos Elbow Season Alyce Parker Foot 7 weeks Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring 4 weeks Emily Bates SC joint TBC Bridie Hipwell Leg Season Ainslie Kemp ACL Season Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley Knee 4-6 weeks Jacinta Hose Back Inactive Sarah Lampard Calf 3 weeks Blaithin Mackin Knee Test Molly O'Hehir Leg 1-2 weeks Olivia Purcell Knee Season Saraid Taylor Hamstring TBC Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season Taylah Gatt Ankle 4-5 weeks Alice O'Loughlin Liver TBC Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jemima Charity Knee TBC Janelle Cuthbertson Knee Season Julia Teakle Foot TBC Caitlin Wendland Knee Season Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season Jodie Hicks Foot TBC Tessa Lavey Hamstring Test Montana McKinnon ACL Season Charley Ryan ACL Season Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN J'Noemi Anderson Ankle 1-3 weeks Rene Caris Hand 1-3 weeks Emmelie Fiedler ACL Inactive Molly McDonald Leg Season Ash Richards Leg Season Olivia Vesely Calf 6-8 weeks Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Collier Ankle Season Ally Morphett Calf Test Julie O'Sullivan ACL Season Ruby Sargent-Wilson Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: September 30, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sanne Bakker Illness Test Courtney Lindgren Back Season Liz McGrath Ankle 1 week Lucia Painter Concussion Test Beth Schilling Foot Season Updated: September 30, 2025