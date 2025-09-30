AFLW injury list, R8: Saint's season over, Bomber may be back
Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round eight
By Phoebe McWilliams
STAR Essendon defender Maddison Gay could make a surprise return against her former club this weekend after recovering from an ACL strain.
The 29-year-old has been named as a test for this Friday's round eight match against Melbourne at Ikon Park after injuring her knee during a pre-season practice match in early August.
Last week the former Dee was listed as two to three weeks away, but after playing in a match scrimmage on the weekend, Gay just needs to pass a final test to be available for selection.
In other injury news scans have revealed that St Kilda's Ash Richards has broken her foot in Sunday's come-from-behind win against Port Adelaide, ruling her out for the rest of the 2025 season.
A shoulder injury to Hawthorn captain Emily Bates will see her sidelined indefinitely, whilst Brisbane’s Evie Long will spend an extended period on the sidelines with a syndesmosis injury.
In good news, Sydney’s 2024 Club Champion Sofia Hurley is available to play this week against North Melbourne after recovering from a quad injury and Carlton;s Abbie McKay is a test to play in the Blues' round eight fixture with Geelong.
