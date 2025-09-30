Ashleigh Richards during the AFLW Round 7 match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, September 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

STAR Essendon defender Maddison Gay could make a surprise return against her former club this weekend after recovering from an ACL strain. 

The 29-year-old has been named as a test for this Friday's round eight match against Melbourne at Ikon Park after injuring her knee during a pre-season practice match in early August.

Last week the former Dee was listed as two to three weeks away, but after playing in a match scrimmage on the weekend, Gay just needs to pass a final test to be available for selection.

In other injury news scans have revealed that St Kilda's Ash Richards has broken her foot in Sunday's come-from-behind win against Port Adelaide, ruling her out for the rest of the 2025 season.

A shoulder injury to Hawthorn captain Emily Bates will see her sidelined indefinitely, whilst Brisbane’s Evie Long will spend an extended period on the sidelines with a syndesmosis injury.

In good news, Sydney’s 2024 Club Champion Sofia Hurley is available to play this week against North Melbourne after recovering from a quad injury and Carlton;s Abbie McKay is a test to play in the Blues' round eight fixture with Geelong.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Caitlin Gould Wrist 4-5 weeks
Georgia McKee Ankle Season
Hannah Munyard Ankle 4-5 weeks
Chelsea Randall Concussion Test
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ellie Hampson Collarbone 4-6 weeks
Evie Long Ankle TBC
Charlotte Mullins Concussion Test
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Yasmin Duursma Collarbone 2 weeks
Abbie McKay Hamstring Test
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed Knee Season
Bri Davey Ankle TBC
Kellyann Hogan Shoulder 1-2 weeks
Kalinda Howarth Knee Test
Charlotte Taylor Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Updated: September 29, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddison Gay ACL strain Test
Emily Gough ACL Season
Amelia Radford ACL Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season
Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season
Brooke Walker ACL Season
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan Knee Season
Orlagh Lally Foot TBC
Aine Tighe Knee 2 weeks
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Julia Crockett-Grills Hamstring 1 week
Emma Kilpatrick Concussion Protocols
Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite
Shelley Scott Calf 3-4 weeks
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick Knee Season
Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season
Jacqueline Dupuy Concussion 1-3 weeks
Clara Fitzpatrick Hand TBC
Nyalli Milne Ankle 4-6 weeks
Taya Oliver Concussion 1-3 weeks
Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season
Claudia Whitfort Hamstring 6 weeks
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva Hamstring Test
Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season
Georgia Garnett  Elbow Test
Grace Kos  Elbow Season
Alyce Parker Foot 7 weeks
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Najwa Allen Hamstring 4 weeks
Emily Bates SC joint TBC
Bridie Hipwell Leg Season
Ainslie Kemp ACL Season
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley Knee 4-6 weeks
Jacinta Hose Back Inactive
Sarah Lampard Calf 3 weeks
Blaithin Mackin Knee Test
Molly O'Hehir Leg 1-2 weeks
Olivia Purcell Knee Season
Saraid Taylor Hamstring TBC
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season
Taylah Gatt Ankle 4-5 weeks
Alice O'Loughlin Liver TBC
Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity Knee TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson Knee Season
Julia Teakle Foot TBC
Caitlin Wendland Knee Season
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season
Jodie Hicks Foot TBC
Tessa Lavey Hamstring Test
Montana McKinnon ACL Season
Charley Ryan ACL Season
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
J'Noemi Anderson Ankle 1-3 weeks
Rene Caris Hand 1-3 weeks
Emmelie Fiedler ACL Inactive
Molly McDonald Leg Season
Ash Richards Leg Season
Olivia Vesely Calf 6-8 weeks
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Collier Ankle Season
Ally Morphett Calf Test
Julie O'Sullivan ACL Season
Ruby Sargent-Wilson Calf 1-2 weeks
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sanne Bakker Illness Test
Courtney Lindgren Back Season
Liz McGrath Ankle 1 week
Lucia Painter Concussion Test
Beth Schilling Foot Season
Updated: September 30, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant Hamstring 2 weeks
Isabella Grant Concussion TBC
Updated: September 30, 2025