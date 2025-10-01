The teams are in for round seven's Thursday game

Mackenzie Eardley and Dana East. Picture: AFL Photos

AN EMILY Bates-less Hawthorn will also be without Mackenzie Eardley when it faces Fremantle on Thursday night.

As announced on Monday, Bates is set for an extended stint on the sidelines with a sternoclavicular joint injury.

Eardley has been managed, while second-year forward Sophie Butterworth has been omitted.

Possessor of the best nickname in football, Emily 'Sherpa' Everist has exited concussion protocols and comes into the Hawks' side along with Elli Symonds and debutant Daisy Flockart.

The Dockers have recalled Dana East after a few weeks out of favour, while Orlagh Lally will miss through foot soreness.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 2

Hawthorn v Fremantle at Kinetic Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: E.Everist, E.Symonds, D.Flockart

Out: M.Eardley (managed), E.Bates (shoulder), S.Butterworth (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: D.East

Out: O.Lally (foot soreness)