Who are the players we should be thinking about ahead of round eight of the AFLW Fantasy season?

Laura Gardiner warms up prior to the match between Gold Coast and Sydney at People First Stadium in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE GARDINER has arrived, just in time for spring!

We have a new highest Fantasy score for the year - Laura Gardiner's herculean 173-point effort against Adelaide meant she surpassed the previous highest score (165), jointly held by Ash Riddell and Kiara Bowers. Sadly, Gardiner's mega score wasn't the only surprising premium midfield storyline from round seven, with a lot of Fantasy coaching left shocked by the underwhelming scores of North Melbourne star midfielders Ash Riddell (86) and Jas Garner (69).

The former had been a very popular trade target in rounds six and seven, in no small part due to the Essendon match up, but with North struggling to transition its game plan in some extreme weather conditions, the 100+ scores never eventuated.

Last week, we talked about the exceptionally high par score in round six, with the score needed to stay inside the ranks of top 100 coaches sitting at 1634. That was 150 points LOWER in round seven, owing to some markedly lower premium scoring, including popular forwards Eden Zanker (32) and Imogen Barnett (35), defenders Naimh McLaughlin (49) and Shelley Heath (55), and the aforementioned Riddell and Garner.

This means that the strategy for success in the high ranks has shifted away from just getting rookies off field, towards a strategy that revolves around using trade your trades to swap premiums out for other premiums with better matchups.

Top 5 Price Rises

Grace Egan (MID, $730,000): +$164,000

Lauren Wakfer (RUC, $692,000): +$148,000

Ryleigh Wotherspoon (MID, $684,000): +$144,000

Meara Girvan (DEF, $752,000): +$142,000

Gabrielle Newton (MID, $1,216,000): +$139,000

Ryleigh Wotherspoon in action during the match between Melbourne and Gold Coast at Casey Fields in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Top 5 Price Falls

Emma Kearney (DEF, $730,000): -$148,000

Ruby Tripodi (MID, $787,000): -$142,000

Elisabeth Georgostathis (DEF, $579,000): -$141,000

Sarah Rowe (MID, $644,000): -$135,000

Ash Riddell (MID, $1,338,000): -$120,000

Ash Riddell gets a handball away under pressure during round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Top Targets

In the interests of considering numerous options, premium players like Jasmine Garner, Sarah Goodwin and Courtney Hodder (all of whom were discussed last week) won't be analysed here. But they remain fantastic choices if you have the cash to splash!

Tilly Lucas-Rodd (DEF, $1,039,000, avg 89.6)

Finding a reliable defender this season has been challenging to say the least. Serene Watson (35 in round three), Niamh McLaughlin (49 in round seven) and Maeve Chaplin (39 in round one) are but a few examples of poor scores from some of our best options. There is but one player who has stood firm every week, and it is Tilly Lucas-Rodd. Averaging 10 points clear of the next best defender, their scoring has never fallen below 76 in 2025. They are the clear No.1 distributor of the Hawks' backline, and an integral part of the Hawks' controlled possession game plan this season. Lucas-Rodd is unlikely to be much cheaper this year, so you may as well jump on board now and appreciate the high scoring they provide.

Ellie Blackburn (MID, $885,000, avg 71.3)

With our benches lacking cash to spare, many of us need to consider some cheaper options. And the most reliable of which is the Western Bulldogs' star, Ellie Blackburn. Her move back to the midfield in round seven saw her score an impressive 123 v Collingwood, and most notably help the Bulldogs to a +17 clearance differential. Her 25-disposal, four-goal effort was brutally efficient, and gives some belief that the 73 per cent CBA midfield role is here to stay. Despite a half-forward role in her return from injury, Blackburn has long been a champion in the middle, and after seasons averaging 96 (2024) and 100 (2023), looks poised to resume her high scoring ways. Fantasy coaches should not expect the same high ceiling scores we have seen from the top five midfielders, but there is 20+ points of upside here for those looking for a bargain.

Annie Lee tackles Ellie Blackburn during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Whitten Oval in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Taylor Smith (FWD, $874,000, avg 68)

The 2024 Leading Goalkicker is the definition of a high variance Fantasy scorer. In wins this season, Smith averages a respectable 64.5 points, but it's a dreary 30.6 in Brisbane's three losses. The crux of the argument comes down to fixture - in the back half of this season, Brisbane have the second easiest run of any team and this week face the 17th placed Gold Coast. Given Smith's lowest score of the season (27 v NM) drops out of her price cycle this week, anything over 60 will not only be a decent on field effort but also make a ton of cash. But have no illusions, this is a high risk play that you don’t want to run for too long - her season low in 2024 a mere 5points against Adelaide in the Preliminary Final.

Sell

Eden Zanker (FWD, $732,000, avg 64)

The Eden Zanker experience hit its lowest ebb in round seven, as barely managed to score above 30 (32) in an absolute drubbing of Gold Coast. At this stage, with the Melbourne list getting healthier, it is Tayla Harris who is getting put in spots to avoid the floor scores that come with selecting key forwards. I think that the last four weeks have shown why Zanker isn't likely to be in the top forward scorers for the rest of the season, and coaches should be looking to upgrade in the very near future.

Shelley Heath (DEF, $760,000, avg 65.4)

Second sell candidate, second Melbourne Demon, because Shelley Heath is no longer looking like the must have top 5 defender as fans had hoped. The return of injured defenders has pushed Meave Chaplin higher up the ground, eating into the scoring of Heath, who has also lost about half the CBAs she saw earlier in the season. Tasked with tagging Charlie Rowbottom in the game vs the Suns, I believe that Melbourne’s coaches will be less than chuffed the output, given Heath was often lagging the Gold Coast mid by 2-3 metres in contested situations. With two bad scores in a row (55 vs Gold Coast & 61 vs West Coast), Heath is now bleeding cash at an alarming rate, and given I don’t see her role improving, now is the time to trade out.

Ash Centra (MID, $819,000, avg 55) & Piper Dunlop (RUC, $464,000, avg 38.6)

This is the week to offload some of the better cash generating options in their respective lines, with Centra in particular having netted coaches an astronomical $400k since her quiet round one performance. With the season entering the 'points on field' phase, jumping off these two rookies and converting their cash generation into points on field.

Ash Centra in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Whitten Oval in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Top Rookies

The rookie-priced players have failed to deliver the cash rises in recent weeks, leaving more than a few teams desperate for options. A few fallen premiums offer some hope to those who can afford some sideways movement on the bench - Nat Grider (DEF, $473K) and Mackenzie Eardley (FWD, $497K) look poised to bounce back over the next few weeks with favourable match ups. But for traditional rookie options under $500K, you may be better served by the following players:

Sarah Steele-Park (DEF, $386k)

Laura McClelland (FWD, $357k)

Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster (FWD, $300k)

Shanae Davison (FWD, $447k)

Brooke Vickers (MID, $429k)

Caitlin Reid (RUC, $445k)

Kayley Kavanagh (MID, $454k)

Brooke Vickers in action during the match between Carlton and Fremantle at Ikon Park in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Captains

The popular captain options definitely did not go to plan in round seven, with Ash Riddell (86) and Jasmine Garner (69) seriously underwhelming in what was expected to be a barnburning performance against an understrength Essendon side. Their lacklustre efforts push them down the captain rankings in round eight, with Marinoff (last 3 avg 147.7) and Bowers (last 3 avg 140.7) both shaping as extremely enticing options. With Bowers' game first up on Thursday night, any coaches with a red dot to loop with will have a distinct advantage over those forced to pick between the Crow and the Docker. Don't be shocked if Riddell and Garner both bounce back v Sydney, however, it will be interesting to track whether the Swans/other North opponents replicate Essendon's choice to use their tagger on Ash Riddell and not Jas Garner. Shout out to Laura Gardiner, even after an insane 173 last week, North’s stifling defensive capabilities are too much to push her into the top 5 this week.

No.1: Ebony Marinoff (vs Richmond, Sunday 1:05pm AEST)

No.2: Kiara Bowers (vs Hawthorn, Thursday 7:15pm AEST)*

No.3: Ash Riddell (vs Sydney, Saturday 3:05pm AEST)

No.4: Georgia Nanscawen (vs Melbourne, Friday 7:15pm AEST)*

No.5: Jasmine Garner (vs Sydney, Saturday 3:05pm AEST)

* = VC Option

Other options to consider: Laura Gardiner (vs North Melbourne), Ally Anderson (vs Gold Coast)*, Tyla Hanks (vs Essendon)*, Georgie Prespakis (vs Carlton), Zarlie Goldsworthy (vs St Kilda)*, Ella Roberts (vs Collingwood)

