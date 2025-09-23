Check out your club's run of fixtures in the second half of the AFLW campaign

Essendon players leave the field after a loss to Fremantle in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has a difficult task ahead of it as we head into the second half of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season.

Eleventh-placed Essendon is fixtured to play five of the current top eight in its final six games of the home and away season.

The Bombers, who have lost their past three matches to Geelong, St Kilda and Fremantle, come up against first-placed North Melbourne and second-placed Melbourne in the next fortnight.

They then face the Western Bulldogs, who sit in 16th place on the ladder, before taking on seventh-placed Brisbane, third-placed Hawthorn and fifth-placed Sydney in their last three games.

Sydney is the only team with a harder run to finals.

After losing the past two games unexpectedly to Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney, the Swans now face the mammoth task of playing four top-eight sides in their remaining six games including North Melbourne, Melbourne and Adelaide all on the road.

Sydney players leave the field after a loss to Collingwood in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond, which is yet to register a win in 2025, has a difficult three weeks ahead of it when it plays Brisbane, fourth-placed Adelaide and reigning premier North Melbourne.

At the opposite end of the scale, Collingwood has the easiest run into finals, playing just one top-eight team in its final six games.

The Pies play Brisbane in round 12, but aside from the Lions they face the Western Bulldogs, Gold Coast, Richmond, St Kilda and West Coast, who all currently sit in the bottom half of the ladder.

It comes after they faced the hardest first half of the season which included playing five teams currently in the top eight.

Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.

Current ladder position: 4th (4-2)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 10 (equal 12th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 9.7 (equal ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Ebony Marinoff tackles Ruby Tripodi during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in the qualifying final on November 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Current ladder position: 7th (3-3)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 7 (second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 12.5 (17th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Ally Anderson in action during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Current ladder position: 6th (4-2)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 9.7 (11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 9.8 (11th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Mimi Hill celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Carlton and Geelong at Ikon Park in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Current ladder position: 14th (2-4)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 5.3 (hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 12.8 (18th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Ruby Schleicher is tackled by Ellie McKenzie during Collingwood's clash against Richmond in round six, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Current ladder position: 11th (3-3)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 12 (16th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 5.7 (second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 5

Bonnie Toogood dives for a mark during Essendon's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Current ladder position: 12th (3-3)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 7.7 (third hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 8 (third hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 4

Mim Strom in action during Fremantle's clash against Hawthorn in round six, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Current ladder position: 8th (3-3)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 8.7 (equal seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 8.5 (equal fourth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Georgie Prespakis in action during Geelong's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Current ladder position: 17th (1-5)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 8.7 (equal seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 10 (equal 12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Charlie Rowbottom in action during Gold Coast's practice match against the Western Bulldogs on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Current ladder position: 15th (2-4)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 11.2 (15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 9.7 (equal ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Zarlie Goldsworthy handballs whilst being tackled during the match between St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney at RSEA Park in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Current ladder position: 3rd (5-1)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 9.5 (10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 10.3 (14th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Lucy Wales in action during Hawthorn's clash against Gold Coast in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Current ladder position: 2nd (5-1)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 13.3 (17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 10 (equal 12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Kate Hore in action during Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Current ladder position: 1st (6-0)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 10 (equal 12th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 8.5 (equal fourth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Ash Riddell kicks the ball during North Melbourne's qualifying final against Adelaide on November 8, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Current ladder position: 13th (2-4)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 8.2 (fifth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 9.2 (equal seventh hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Matilda Scholz handballs during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Current ladder position: 18th (0-6)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 8.7 (equal seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 9.2 (equal seventh hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Ellie McKenzie in action during Richmond's practice match against Brisbane on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Current ladder position: 10th (3-3)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 7.8 (fourth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 10.8 (15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Jesse Wardlaw celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Current ladder position: 5th (4-2)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 14 (18th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 5.5 (hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 4

Montana Ham in action during Sydney's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Current ladder position: 9th (3-3)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 10.8 (14th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 8.7 (sixth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 4

Ella Roberts in action during Waalitj Marawar's clash against Geelong in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Current ladder position: 16th (1-5)

Degree of difficulty R1-6: 8.5 (sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-12: 12.2 (16th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1