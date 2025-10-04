Emily Pease is tackled by Jaimee Lambert during Greater Western Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA will be eyeing off four consecutive wins for the first time in its history when it faces Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park on Saturday afternoon.

Fresh off last week's record-breaking comeback win against Port Adelaide, the Saints will no doubt be full of confidence.

The Giants suffered a loss to an understrength West Coast in round seven, and will be looking to return to their previous form against the Saints.

Giant-turned-Saint Nicola Barr will face her former side for the first time, while Alicia Eva returns from a hamstring injury

LATE CHANGE

Greater Western Sydney: Alicia Eva (quad) replaced in selected side by Sophie Kavanagh

North Melbourne will be out to continue its winning streak into a 20th game when it hosts Sydney in Launceston on Saturday afternoon.

Everyone wants to defeat the Roos, and Sydney might just be the team to do so, with a side full of young guns.

The Swans do have their work cut out for them however, with the Roos boasting stars across all lines and multiple avenues to goal.

The Roos are eyeing off the V/AFL record for most consecutive wins (23), and won't be easily deterred.

Brisbane and Gold Coast face off on Saturday evening in the QClash.

While the Lions are experiencing an unusually rocky year, they're still a wildly talented team and present a massive obstacle for the Suns to overcome.

Fresh off a goal-less belting last week against Melbourne, the Suns will have to lick their wounds quickly and prepare for the challenge.

With star mid Claudia Whitfort missing through injury, the Suns will have to get creative with their ball-winning abilities if they're to succeed against the Lions.

All attention turns to Alberton Oval on Saturday evening where Port Adelaide hosts the Western Bulldogs.

The Power have failed to live up to expectations so far in 2025 after making a preliminary final last season, and will be eager to bank a win over the Dogs as they vie for another finals berth.

But the Dogs are young and fun, and showed plenty of pizzazz in last week's 57-point win over Collingwood.

With a talented team of its own that includes last year's Rising Star winner Matilda Scholz, the Power will absolutely be up for the fight.