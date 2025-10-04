The Lions have thrashed the Suns in the QClash

Courtney Hodder celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has celebrated Craig Starcevich's milestone match in style, thumping Gold Coast by 68 points in a lopsided QClash at People First Stadium on Saturday.

Becoming the first coach in AFL Women's history to lead his team 100 times, Starcevich watched the Lions trample the Suns 11.17 (83) to 2.3 (15) to win a third straight match and solidify their spot in the top eight.

The writing was on the wall early, but some wayward conversion kept the contest somewhat close until the visitors slammed on four second-quarter goals to lead by 40 at the main break and effectively kill off the contest.

Courtney Hodder won the QClash Medal as the best player on the ground for her career-high four goals from 18 disposals that also included eight tackles.

The Lions livewire kicked her goals in all manner of method – from a set shot after winning a holding the ball decision, beating her opponent to mark on the lead and snapping truly on the right foot after crumbing a marking contest.

She had plenty of teammates stuffing the stats sheet, with Belle Dawes (26 disposals, six clearances and 10 score involvements) the most influential midfielder with her burst between stoppages.

Jade Ellenger and captain Bre Koenen were defensive walls, winning back a plethora of Gold Coast forward forays, while Ally Anderson (29), Charlie Mullins (24) and Sophie Conway (22 and a goal) were also influential.

The Lions were on top all game, leading by 19 at quarter-time, 40 at the half, 45 at the last change, and got the reward they deserved with three goals in the dying minutes to inflate the margin.

The only sour note of the win came inside the final 30 seconds, as Ruby Svarc was helped from the field after hitting her head into the turf following a runaway goal.

After conceding the first few inside 50s, Brisbane quickly flexed its muscles, winning the contested ball and then overwhelming Gold Coast with superior numbers to every contest.

Ellenger was winning her duel with Niamh McLaughlin, and with Koenen marking most footballs that came in her direction, the Lions peppered Gold Coast's defence with a whopping 28 inside 50s to six by half-time.

Hodder was a menace, not just when she had the ball, but when she didn't, ferociously tackling anyone in a Suns jumper.

Dawes, Mullins and Conway – who kicked a brilliant second-quarter stoppage goal from the right forward pocket – linked up in chains of possessions that continually troubled the hosts.

To Gold Coast's credit, it fought hard in the third quarter, winning more of the ball and entering its forward 50 more times than Brisbane, but it was a limited resistance for the rampant Lions.

Sophie's spectacular snap

As part of Brisbane’s dominant second quarter, classy winger Sophie Conway added a piece of magic with a wonderful goal from the right forward pocket. Perfectly roving a forward 50 stoppage, Conway expertly curled her right foot snap right through the middle for a wonderful finish.

A little hair pull?

Tempers were on edge regularly throughout the four quarters with the odd spot fire simmering away. With Brisbane in possession of the ball at half-back, Dakota Davidson reversed possession from down the field when she was whistled for pulling the hair of opponent Meara Girvan. Something for the Match Review Officer to look at?

Up next

Brisbane will be out to make it four wins on the trot next Saturday when it hosts Port Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena from 4.05pm AEST. Gold Coast has another difficult assignment, travelling to face Hawthorn at Frankston (3.05pm AEDT) following heavy losses to the Lions and Melbourne in the past fortnight.

GOLD COAST 0.0 1.0 2.3 2.3 (15)

BRISBANE 2.7 6.10 8.12 11.17 (83)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Stanton, Harris

Brisbane: Hodder 4, Smith 3, R.Svarc, Davidson, Conway, Hartill

BEST

Gold Coast: Single, Rowbottom, Wilson, Maurer

Brisbane: Hodder, Dawes, Ellenger, Koenen, Mullins, Anderson

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Brisbane: R.Svarc (head)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at People First Stadium