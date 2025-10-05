West Coast has already notched its most wins in a season with four rounds to go

Lauren Wakfer celebrates during the AFLW Round 8 match between West Coast and Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, October 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast has solidified its spot in the top eight with a club record fifth AFLW win, responding to a slow start to overpower Collingwood by 45 points at Mineral Resources Park on Sunday.

One week after a club record 42-point win against Greater Western Sydney, the Eagles set a new benchmark for themselves, kicking eight unanswered goals on their way to an outstanding 8.14 (62) to 2.5 (17) win.

EAGLES V MAGPIES Full match details and stats

It was a significant step on the road to what the club hopes can be its first ever AFLW finals campaign this season, moving to seventh on the ladder with four games to play.

The impressive win could come at a significant cost, however, after much-improved midfielder Courtney Rowley went down with a knee injury in the second quarter, with fears the 22-year-old has suffered another ACL injury.

West Coast's full scoring power was on display again, with Lauren Wakfer and Amy Franklin each booting two goals as part of a multi-pronged and dangerous forward line that suddenly has three tall prospects after the emergence of Charlotte Riggs.

The array of scoring options allowed superstar Ella Roberts to control the midfield, finishing with a game-high 27 disposals, six clearances and a goal, turning the game late in the first quarter and through the second.

Defender Georgie Cleaver was strong in defence and continued a terrific year, with Jessica Rentsch setting the standard with her physicality after the Eagles conceded the opening two goals.

Learn More 05:57

Collingwood had the game on its terms early and was well on track to winning its first opening quarter since round one after Eliza James and Kalinda Howarth converted early opportunities.

The Magpies had more numbers at the contest, moved the ball slickly from half-back, and applied relentless pressure when the Eagles had the ball, getting out to a 12-point lead.

Learn More 00:51

Two goals in a minute for West Coast late in the term brought the match back to level, however, with Mikayla Western benefiting from a contentious 50m penalty in the middle of the ground.

Where the Magpies had dominated field position in the first quarter, leading inside 50s 11-5, West Coast flipped the game on its head in the second term after a fierce quarter-time address from coach Daisy Pearce.

Learn More 00:42

Rentsch laid a crunching tackle on Ash Centra moments after the opening bounce, while Charlie Thomas led from the front with a courageous intercept mark at half back.

Rowley's injury was deflating for the home team, but the Eagles kept their heads in the game and went on a three-goal run to finish the quarter, with Wakfer booting her second and Roberts and Franklin converting chances.

Learn More 01:21

Roberts was brilliant during the critical quarter, winning 13 disposals and driving a 14-5 advantage in forward entries as the Eagles responded in the best possible way and kept the Magpies to just 0.1 for the term.

The Magpies needed to make a move in the third quarter but couldn't, with Cleaver and the Eagles' backs holding up well and keeping the visitors scoreless, while at the other end Franklin booted her second goal.

West Coast led by 28 points at the final change, with Riggs extending that to 34 in the opening minutes of the final term after marking against two opponents inside 50.

Kayley Kavanagh put the finishing touches on and made it a record-breaking win for the Eagles, but it was their defensive prowess, keeping the Magpies goalless for three quarters, that most pleased Pearce.

Learn More 00:47

Rowley loss a cruel blow for Eagles

Courtney Rowley has emerged as one of West Coast's most impactful midfielders this season, ranking No.2 at the club for clearances (2.3 a game) and shining in the engine room after re-launching her career following an ACL injury in the final round of the 2023 season. It's what made her injury in the second quarter such a cruel blow, with the 22-year-old landing awkwardly on her left knee in an aerial contest and clutching at her leg in pain. She was helped from the ground by trainers and didn't return, with the Eagles sure to miss her clean hands and intensity in the midfield if she has suffered another long-term injury.

Learn More 00:56

A look at the future for Magpies star

Collingwood coach Sam Wright can see the potential for young star Ash Centra to develop into the type of player Ella Roberts already is, so he sent the Magpies' No.1 Draft pick to run with the Eagles' playmaker through the second half of the game, giving her an up-close look at the intensity Roberts plays with. "She's really hard to tackle and really hard to stop, and I've got no doubt 'Cench' will get to that stage," Wright said after the game. "It'll be interesting to catch up on the bus and see what she said about it."

Ashley Centra during the AFLW Round 8 match between West Coast and Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, October 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Next up

West Coast faces a big challenge against Adelaide next Saturday starting at 10.05am AWST at Norwood Oval, with the Crows set to be smarting after a shock loss to Richmond on Sunday. Collingwood has a seven-day break before taking on the 5-3 St Kilda at RSEA Park, starting at 2.05pm AEST.

WEST COAST 2.2 5.5 6.7 8.14 (62)

COLLINGWOOD 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.5 (17)

GOALS

West Coast: L.Wakfer 2, Franklin 2, Kavanagh, Riggs, Roberts, Western

Collingwood: Howarth, James

BEST

West Coast: Roberts, L.Wakfer, Rentsch, Cleaver, Franklin, Riggs

Collingwood: Bonnici, Centra, White, Williamson

INJURIES

West Coast: Rowley (knee)

Collingwood: Nil

Crowd: 2,216 at Mineral Resources Park