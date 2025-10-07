A massive Friday night of footy is the highlight of the NAB AFLW round 12 fixture

Hawthorn's Jasmine Fleming and North Melbourne's Ash Riddell. Pictures: AFL Photos

A FINALS-shaping double header will kick off a huge round 12 of the NAB AFLW season.

Hawthorn and North Melbourne will go head-to-head on Friday, October 31 down at Kinetic Stadium in a clash that will have top-four ramifications, before West Coast and Carlton back it up at Sullivan Logistics Stadium in Perth.

It will the first-ever meeting between the Hawks and the Kangaroos, and will mean that every AFLW team has now played every opponent at least once in the competition's history.

West Coast will likely be playing off for its inaugural finals qualification, while the Blues may be in the frame for the double chance.

Greater Western Sydney is set to host Port Adelaide at Henson Park on Saturday afternoon, before Richmond and Gold Coast play at Ikon Park in what will be a draft-shaping result. With both sides entrenched in the bottom four, and an impressive draft crop available, it has the potential to dictate the top end of the draft.

Currently stuck in the mid-ladder squeeze, Sydney and Essendon will take to C.ex Coffs International Stadium in Coffs Harbour on Saturday afternoon in hopes of keeping their respective seasons alive.

Geelong will host Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium to round out a big Saturday of AFLW. The Demons are on track to return to finals after a ninth-placed finish in 2024, currently sitting second on the table and looking like the main contender to challenge undefeated reigning premier North Melbourne.

Meanwhile on Sunday, all eyes will be on Brisbane and Adelaide – who are both pushing for a double chance – and St Kilda, the only other side yet to qualify for finals in its history.

The Lions will head to Melbourne to play Collingwood at Victoria Park, the Saints will host the Western Bulldogs at RSEA Park, and closing out the longest AFLW season in history, the Crows will play Fremantle at Norwood Oval.

AFL head of strategy and scheduling Josh Bowler said the final round was likely to have a significant impact on the top eight.

“In the final round of the NAB AFLW Season there will be games that will have implications on the finals series, and there will be plenty at stake for many teams,” Bowler said.

"With the McClelland Trophy up for grabs and one million dollars in prize money, there’s plenty on the line for these games and ladder positions heading into finals. Especially for teams like the Lions in their clash with Collingwood, Hawthorn up against North and Adelaide in the final game of the round against Fremantle."

ROUND 12 FIXTURE

Friday, October 31

Hawthorn v North Melbourne, Kinetic Stadium, 7.15pm AEDT

West Coast v Carlton, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 6.15pm AWST

Saturday, November 1

GWS Giants v Port Adelaide, Henson Park, 1.05pm AEDT

Richmond v Gold Coast, Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

Sydney v Essendon, C.ex Coffs International Stadium, 5.05pm AEDT

Geelong v Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEDT

Sunday, November 2

Collingwood v Brisbane, Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEDT

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs, RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEDT

Adelaide v Fremantle, Norwood Oval, 4.35pm ACDT

Fans can watch AFLW matches this season across the Seven Network, 7plus, Foxtel, Kayo and Binge.