Sierra Grieves, Jess Rentsch and Sara Howley. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH four weeks remaining of the NAB AFLW home and away season, who's still in the running for a Telstra AFLW Rising Star nomination?

West Coast's rise this season has been on the back of an exciting blend of players, including a couple of youngsters who continue to impress.

While Richmond's season has been disappointing, there are some upsides including a gun midfielder who looked good again in the Tigers' win over Adelaide in Round seven.

And there's plenty more talented players on the rise helping lift the competition to its best level ever in season 10.

Sara Howley (Greater Western Sydney)

Howley was taken with the Giants’ first pick in last year’s draft, pick number four overall. The speedy midfielder has played on the wing for the orange team this season where she has averaged 14.6 disposals at 73 per cent disposal efficiency, 2.8 marks and 164.6m gained. The former Geelong Falcons product has featured in every game for the Giants and has a bright future at the club.

Sara Howley during the AFLW Round five match between Greater Western Sydney and Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, September 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Sierra Grieves (Richmond)

Grieves has been a shining light for Richmond in what has been a challenging season at Tigerland. Selected with Pick. No. 11 in last year’s draft, Grieves had to wait until round three to debut. The 19-year-old-slotted in seamlessly into the Tigers’ line-up, with 18-disposals, five score involvements and four inside 50s in her debut game against Essendon in Darwin. Grieves has played every game since, averaging 14.5 disposals, three marks and three tackles a game.

Jess Rentsch (West Coast)

This Eagles defender is one of the most improved young defenders in the competition. Rentsch’s numbers have sky-rocketed in her second season. The 19-year-old averages 5.4 tackles this year, up from 1.8 in 2024, and 15.4 pressure acts, up from 7.4. Rentsch connects defence with attack, averaging 2.4 inside 50s and 2.1 rebound 50s a game and is one of a number of young Eagles who have blossomed under coach Daisy Pearce.

Jessica Rentsch during the AFLW Round 5 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, September 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Emma McDonald (Western Bulldogs)

McDonald has become coach Tam Hyett’s preferred target inside 50 in her debut season, playing the first five games of 2025. The key forward stood out in the Dogs' pre-season practice matches with her strong marking and scoring ability earning her a round one debut. Not a huge disposal winner, this 179cm, 19-year-old averages 6.6 touches a game and 2.7 marks. McDonald’s best game so far was in round eight against the Power where she had five marks, including two contested, nine disposals and a goal.

Ryleigh Wotherspoon (Melbourne)

This 21-year-old has slotted into the Dees line-up providing something different to the incredibly talented team. Wotherspoon has played 16 games across their two seasons at the club. This year, Wotherspoon’s defensive efforts have increased, averaging 5.8 tackles a game and 11.3 pressure acts. This versatile Demon had a career-best game in round seven against the Gold Coast Suns where she had 17 disposals, seven tackles, five inside 50s and eight score involvements.

Laura Stone (Hawthorn)

Stone introduced herself to the competition last season when she kicked three goals in Hawthorn’s win against Geelong in week five. This season, Stone has spent more time in the Hawks’ midfield where she currently averages 11 disposals and 2.1 clearances a game. In Hawthorn's round eight game against Fremantle, coach Daniel Webster used Stone in the midfield in the absence of their captain Emily Bates who injured her shoulder the previous week. Stone had 16 disposals and 10 tackles in the Hawks 15-point win over the Dockers.

Lily-Rose Williamson (Collingwood)

The former Bomber was elevated to Collingwood’s AFLW list this season as an injury replacement player for Mattea Breed. The 21-year-old has taken her opportunity with both hands, averaging nearly 10 more disposals than she did previously at Essendon. The midfielder had a career-best game in the Magpies’ surprise win against Sydney in round five where she had 25 disposals, five marks and four inside 50s.

Lily-Rose Williamson after the AFLW Round five match between Collingwood and Sydney at Victoria Park, September 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Kayla Dalgleish (West Coast)

Dalgleish was a late draft pick, selected by the Eagles with Pick No.57 in the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft. The 19-year-old has played six games so far in her career and turned heads when she used her speed to kick two goals in West Coast’s round two game against Essendon. This Dandenong Stingrays product has kicked five goals in six games, using her footy smarts and speed up forward.

Kayla Dalgleish celebrates during the AFLW Round 3 match between St Kilda and West Coast at RSEA Park, August 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Violet Patterson (Collingwood)

Collingwood father-daughter selection Patterson made her debut in round one against Carlton and had an immediate impact. The South Australian had 14 disposals and five intercept possessions in defence. The 19-year-old has played seven games in total this season averaging 7.1 disposals, three tackles and 3.3 intercept possessions.