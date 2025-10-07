Bulldog Isabelle Pritchard is a star on the rise and recalled meeting club great Chris Grant

Isabelle Pritchard in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GROWING up a Western Bulldogs supporter, you'd think that Isabelle Pritchard would be starstruck when club legend Chris Grant became her first coach at junior level.

But to Pritchard, Grant was simply known as "Issy's dad".

"When I first started playing, I was coached by Chris Grant, Issy Grant's dad to me," said Pritchard on this week's episode of Tagged.

"I think mum was fangirling and still does fangirl. I had a lot more respect for him as my coach, because I didn't really see him play that much … he was before my time."

Pritchard, 23, is a star on the rise.

Following a season-ending injury to Ellie Blackburn in 2024, Pritchard stood up in the former captain's absence to become one of the elite midfielders in the competition.

That year Pritchard went on to win her club's best and fairest and the 178cm left-footer makes up part of a young group of Bulldogs leading the way at Whitten Oval.

After a slow start last season, the Dogs went on to win two of their last three games.

This season the Dogs have struggled with consistency, but Pritchard believes her side is on the right track.

"I think the scoreboard hasn't necessarily told the whole story for this season," said Pritchard.

Isabelle Pritchard in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"We haven't had as many wins as we would have liked, but I think the development that we've shown across the season, particularly still building on from last year, has been a bit nourishing and a bit rewarding.

"We'd obviously like to see more wins on the board, but I think there's a lot to be excited about."

This season, Pritchard has continued her outstanding form, and is currently sitting in second place for clearances in the competition, behind only Geelong's Georgie Prespakis.

The Bulldogs have a huge game on Friday night when they play 12th-placed Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval.

The game will launch the two-week celebration of Pride Round and is expected to be a close affair given the proximity of the two teams on the ladder.

"I think it'll be really good," Pritchard said.

"Last year we played Essendon for Pride Round as well and we got a little bit of backlash from the media for a low-scoring affair.

"But I think this week we're looking to bring the energy. It'll be really good."

