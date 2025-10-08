Bre Koenen, who will bring up her 100th AFLW game on Saturday, says the reigning premier's changes will have it well-placed in November

Bre Koenen leads Brisbane out against Gold Coast in AFLW round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE CHANGES Brisbane has made after a rough start to its season are now bearing fruit, according to milestone captain Bre Koenen, and the Lions will be a better team come November as a result.

Koenen will join teammate Ally Anderson and Adelaide's Ebony Marinoff in the AFLW's 100-game club on Saturday when the Lions host Port Adelaide, as they hunt a fourth straight win.

North Melbourne's Libby Birch will also hit the ton against Richmond later that day.

A humble Koenen, who wants to divert attention away from her milestone towards her team, said the Lions' recent improvement was always going to come.

Coach Craig Starcevich said on the eve of the season Brisbane would tinker with its game, and two wins from ther first five games had the Lions well outside the top eight.

But wins against the Western Bulldogs, Richmond and a 68-point thumping of Gold Coast have the two-time champions back on track.

"We're just trying to build layers and depth to what we can do … that's starting to click and we're finding a good balance of that over the past few weeks," Koenen said.

"The biggest thing is the belief in the four walls is still there and strong and no matter what the outside speculation is, we've just got to trust the process and believe in what we're doing, and what we're trying to build is for the better.

"I genuinely think come finals, if we get there, we'll be a better team for it."

Brisbane has previously overwhelmed teams with its outside run and superior fitness, but has tried to add more changes of angles and chip-mark play with ball in hand.

"There's definitely pressure to perform and get it right. Our season is so short," Koenen said.

"The men get an opportunity to try these things and perhaps not get it right the first few times.

"It's a lot of pressure to get it right from the get-go and we've got to trust the process, and in the long run I think it will bode well for us. It was definitely challenging at times to start with."

Bre Koenen (left) in action during Fremantle's clash with Brisbane in AFLW round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Koenen has been an integral member of Brisbane's team since its inception, developing into one of the best defenders in the competition.

She was part of the Lions' inaugural premiership in 2021 and then captained them to a second flag in 2023, being named best on ground in the Grand Final.

But when it comes to talking about her own accomplishments, don't expect to get much self-indulgence.

"It's special. I'm getting a lot of nice messages, so it's pretty humbling," she said.

"I'm not a big talker about myself, so I'll try and divert and focus on the game.

"Those girls are incredible to stand alongside. Ally's resume and Noffy's resumes are outstanding, what they've been able to achieve over the years, and they've paved the way for female footy, so it's pretty cool I get to follow in their footsteps.

"I would never have dreamed to be in this position 10 or 15 years ago, a little kid growing up on Magnetic Island kicking footys between palm trees."