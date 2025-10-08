Who are the players we should be thinking about ahead of round nine of the AFLW Fantasy season?

Lucy Wales and Mim Strom compete in a ruck contest during the AFLW R8 match between Hawthorn and Fremantle at Kinetic Stadium on October 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FOUR weeks to go, four chances to improve our ranks.

A brutal round of late outs and floor scores left Fantasy coaches with their heads in their hands across the weekend. Piper Window was the second most traded-in player in Round 8, with her last-minute withdrawal a painful reminder of the importance of bench cover. Meanwhile a surprise forward role for Gold Coast's Niamh McLaughlin (24) and a heavy tag on Georgie Prespakis (57) slowed the charge of coaches trying to climb the ranks late in the season.

But now is not the time for panic and despair - rather it is time to get creative. Is your Fantasy team full of all the top line players on each line? Maybe not. But in 2024, the highest averaging players across the last four rounds weren't those at the top of the price bracket.

In defence, it was Elisabeth Georgostathis who averaged 80.5 in the last four rounds, considerably up from the 40.5 she had averaged to that point. In the ruck, Mim Strom turned a strong start (averaging 103.7) into a breakout Fantasy season for the ages, going at 127.8 in her last four games (and then 175 in her first final!). Up forward, Aishling Moloney turned up the heat on her 62 average to R6, scoring 91, 80 and 115 in her next three games of 2024.

For those sitting outside the top ranks, you may feel pretty far from goal right now. But much like Jas Garner on the weekend, it could be worth throwing it on the boot and taking a long shot? After all, you never know what kind of bounce you'll get…

Top 5 Price Rises

Lauren Wakfer (RUC, $882,000): +$190,000

Madison Brazendale (MID, $811,000): +$157,000

Cathy Svarc (MID, $850,000): +$155,000

Zippy Fish (MID, $1,018,000): +$154,000

Grace Egan (MID, $875,000): +$145,000

Lauren Wakfer during the AFLW R6 match between West Coast and Melbourne at Casey Fields on September 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Top 5 Price Falls

Niamh McLaughlin (DEF, $786,000): -$202,000

Anne Hatchard (MID, $1,031,000): -$141,000

Sarah Rowe (MID, $526,000): -$118,000

Steph Wales (RUC, $918,000): -$116,000

Georgie Prespakis (MID, $1,075,000): -$113,000

Niamh McLaughlin during the AFLW R8 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium on October 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Top Targets

Lucy Wales (RUC, $1,393,000, avg 102.4)

The battle of the rucks last Thursday evening has finally given us a definitive answer on our Fantasy ruck of choice, and it is Lucy Wales. From 20 disposals and eight tackles, Lucy Wales put up her third consecutive 120+ score with a 123. Her price has absolutely sky-rocketed as a result, now sitting as the fourth most expensive player in the game right now. With a match-up against Gold Coast this week, the question has to be asked - is Wales a priority to trade in? With her low ownership among the top 100 coaches, Wales could be a handy way to make ground on the rest of the competition.

Maeve Chaplin (DEF, $1,128,000, avg 82.6)

After a slow start, Maeve Chaplin has gone about setting a new standard for defender scoring in 2025. Her 111 against Essendon on Friday night was her second ton in a row - and third for the year - coming from 21 kicks, six marks and five tackles (four of which were awarded a free kick). This incredible scoring is unmatched by all others, with no other defenders scoring multiple tons in 2025 and only Jade Ellenger scoring over 90 last round. With just 5.9 per cent ownership across the competition, Chaplin stands out as an incredible unique for coaches able to afford her. Chaplin has a great match-up in Fremantle this weekend, before a few difficult games to close out the year. But with a lowest score of 66 from Round 3 onwards, the risk is far less than the upside here.

Bonnie Toogood (FWD, $929,000, avg 73.7)

The Bombers face the hardest fixture in the competition in the back half of the year, but Bonnie Toogood is proving herself match-up proof. Playing against North (first) and Melbourne (second), plenty of coaches moved her on to other forwards in the hopes of easier scores. But Toogood delivered an 85 and 87 in these fixtures respectively, with her high roaming leads resulting in plenty of marks and possessions. The Bombers' run over the next three is terrible again for forwards, but who would argue against bringing her in given her current run of form?

Bonnie Toogood celebrates a goal with Georgia Gee during the AFLW R8 match between Essendon and Melbourne at Ikon Park on October 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Chloe Molloy (FWD, $814,000, avg 79.4)

Molloy has finally made it through the dreaded Adelaide and North Melbourne fixtures this season, and now has clear air to finish the season strongly. Already leading the League's goalkicking for 2025, Molloy now faces up against Carlton, Melbourne, West Coast and Essendon - all of whom are positive match-ups. Her price has dropped notably from the $1M+ highs early in the season, and should be a good buy this week for Fantasy coaches who can look past the 48 score last week.

Sell

Niamh McLaughlin (DEF, $786,000, avg 71.8)

Before Round 8, McLaughlin had been playing a fruitful role in the midfield and across half-back and as a midfielder, averaging 23 disposals and more than enough Fantasy points to be in the top five defensive scorers. Sadly, all that positivity was tipped on its head vs the Brisbane Lions, with the Suns captain being thrown forward (completely unannounced), and scoring only 24 points on eight disposals and one mark. It was a frustrating watch made all the more frustrating knowing that (a) her value has plummeted from its > $1mil high two weeks ago, and (b) because Niamh has been seen at Suns training this week with some very heavy calf compression and might be nursing a soft tissue niggle. If you are in the position to still upgrade McLaughlin to a premium defender, now is well and truly the time.

Jesse Wardlaw (FWD, $837,000, avg 65.9)

Wardlaw had been a popular selection a month ago for her upcoming run of elite opponents for forward scoring. That run is coming to a close, and Wardlaw lost value for the first time in that stretch, after only scoring 42 points for the Saints in their comfortable win against cellar dwelling GWS. Now that the Saints have a number of difficult opponents incoming, including the almighty North Melbourne on the horizon, Wardlaw's scoring prospects appear far shakier. Additionally, with all of St Kilda's injuries, the team was less inclined / able to find Wardlaw in space for marks in the attacking half, often resorting to long and high kicks to the inevitable pack forming around Wardlaw.

Jesse Wardlaw in action during the AFLW R8 match between St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park on October 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Piper Window (FWD, $727,000, avg 68.5)

Window had been a very popular trade-in candidate last week, but this week, she is the AFLW Fantasy conundrum-of-the-week. After appearing as a test on Port Adelaide's injury list with an ankle concern, even if Window is named on Thursday night to play vs Brisbane on Saturday afternoon, coaches would be well positioned to remain wary of the possibility of another late withdrawal, before noting that the Lions as an opponent is an extremely difficult spot for any midfield / forward scoring. If possible, plan your trades around being flexible until Window's playing status is confirmed an hour before Port's game this weekend.

Top Rookies

With only four rounds remaining, this may be the last opportunity for coaches to trade in a cheap player and still have time left for them to flourish. More experienced players in form yet again dominate the best options over $400k, with Elle Bennetts (DEF, $481k), Vikki Wall (FWD, $522k) and Nat Grider (DEF, $469k) all set to jump in value this round. However, as most coaches are looking to put their cash on field coming into the end of the season, you may be better served by the following players under $400k:

Charlotte Wilson (DEF, $302k)

Kaylee Kimber (DEF, $385k)

Sarah Hosking (FWD, $373k)

Fleur Davies (RUC, $363k)

Daisy Flockart (MID, $356k)

Sarah Hosking takes to the field with teammates during the AFLW R8 match between Richmond and Adelaide at Ikon Park on October 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Captains

Last week we got to see the North Melbourne midfielders return to their 100+ scoring (thank goodness), with both Riddell (151) and Garner (116) proving to be handy Captain options. Going into Round 9, the biggest questions about our captaincy picks will come down to what kind of tags are going to be run against our highest scoring options. When Richmond play North Melbourne this weekend, will the Tigers deploy Montana Beruldson to run with Riddell or Garner in the same way they did vs Ebony Marinoff? Will the Eagles use a tagger on Ebony Marinoff in the same way they did in 2023 (or to match the Tigers' efforts last week)? At this stage, using your VC on Ebony Marinoff and then taking your pick on one of the North midfielders.

No.1: Ebony Marinoff (vs West Coast)*

Ebony Marinoff (vs West Coast)* No.2: Ash Riddell (vs Richmond)

Ash Riddell (vs Richmond) No.3 : Jasmine Garner (vs Richmond)

Jasmine Garner (vs Richmond) No.4 : Ella Roberts (vs Adelaide)*

Ella Roberts (vs Adelaide)* No.5: Lucy Wales (vs Gold Coast)*

* = VC Option

Other options to consider: Laura Gardiner (vs Carlton), Kiara Bowers (vs Melbourne), Mia King (vs Richmond), Georgie Prespakis (vs GWS)*, Ally Anderson (vs Port Adelaide), Georgia Nanscawen (vs WBD)*

