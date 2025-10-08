Bri Davey isn't expecting to play in the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery

Bri Davey looks on during round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD midfielder Bri Davey is unlikely to feature at all this season as she continues to battle with an ongoing ankle injury.

The veteran had surgery back in April after missing a significant portion of last season with the ankle injury before developing bone stress in her tibia.

The Magpie then underwent a routine surgery last month to clean up the remaining scar tissue, with the club releasing an injury update this week stating her prognosis was still yet to be determined.

Speaking exclusively to AFL.com.au, Davey confirmed that with the Pies out of finals contention she is unlikely to take to the field before the season’s end.

“At this point probably not,” Davey said of the likelihood of her suiting up before the end of the season.

“Realistically, I had surgery a few weeks ago so we’re just building back up now to get fit enough by the end of the season and it may not come to fruition. But if it doesn’t, it will just be about getting ready for next year and making sure I’m ready to go for a big season next year.

“It’s tough to not be able to get out there, that’s why we do it to be able to play. You put so much work into it, and it’s sucked not to be able to run out with the girls.”