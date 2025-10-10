IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Phoebe McWilliams discuss Sydney's freefall after a strong opening month, the changing landscape at the selection table, and all things Pride guernsey.
EPISODE GUIDE
-
0:49 - Can the Swans still make finals?
-
3:36 - Captains dropped... again
-
6:10 - Bri Davey's season is over
-
9:05 - Breanna Koenen & Libby Birch bring up the tonne
-
10:44 - Favourite Pride guernsey designs
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to W Download NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.