IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Phoebe McWilliams discuss Sydney's freefall after a strong opening month, the changing landscape at the selection table, and all things Pride guernsey.

EPISODE GUIDE

0:49 - Can the Swans still make finals?

3:36 - Captains dropped... again

6:10 - Bri Davey's season is over

9:05 - Breanna Koenen & Libby Birch bring up the tonne

10:44 - Favourite Pride guernsey designs

