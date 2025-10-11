With the season on the line Geelong broke open a close contest with a dominant fourth quarter

Georgie Prespakis during the AFLW Round 9 match between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, October 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has kept its season alive with a 27-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday afternoon at GMHBA Stadium.

The Cats kicked five goals to one in the final quarter to break away from the Giants, eventually winning 11.6 (72) to 6.9 (45) in front of a crowd of 2,509.

Saturday’s win was Geelong’s first victory at home this season and the first time in AFLW history that the Cats have beaten GWS.

Georgie Prespakis was instrumental in the win, kicking two goals and having 23 disposals in her 50th game, as was forward Chantal Mason who kicked three goals, the first three goals of her career.

For the Giants, Tarni Evans was a stand-out up forward booting three of her own, whilst Zarlie Goldsworthy finished the match with 27 disposals and a goal.

The Cats dominated territory to begin, their deep entries providing their forwards with opportunities, but they couldn’t capitalise in front of goal.

Eventually, Prespakis took it upon herself to kick the game’s first in her milestone match.

The Prespakis goal was quickly followed by a second to Irish sensation Aishling Moloney, taking advantage of a loose ball in the goalsquare, gathering and snapping from close range.

The Giants eventually steadied and started to gain possession, a long-range, left-foot snap from Tarni Evans getting the visitors on the board.

But a goal to mid-forward Julia Crockett-Grills, who came back in the side this week following a hamstring injury, extended Geelong’s lead to 14 points at quarter-time.

GWS came out after the first break and kicked a hat-trick of goals to start the term, the best coming through Evans who slotted a set shot 35m out from the boundary line.

The goals put the Giants in front for the first time, but it was short-lived when utility Rachel Kearns kicked her first just before half-time to give Geelong back the lead.

Kearns was involved in an incident in the third quarter where the Irishwoman made high-contact with Giants captain Rebecca Beeson’s head.

Beeson, who has a history with concussion, came from the ground with a blood lip and went down into the rooms for assessment, but eventually returned to the game.

Moments later Cats ruck Catie Tipping and Erica Fowler both came from the ground hobbling, but they too returned in the fourth.

Geelong has a poor record in fourth quarters this season, but they flipped that trend on its head when they kicked three goals in three minutes to open the final term.

The scoring spree gave the Cats some breathing space, and they didn’t panic when Goldsworthy kicked one to bring the margin back.

A second goal to Prespakis and a third to Mason sealed the game much to the delight of the predominantly Geelong crowd.

Mason's first, second and third goals

It took six games, but it was worth the wait. Geelong forward Chantal Mason hadn’t kicked a goal in her short AFLW career. That was until Saturday afternoon. Mason kicked her first, second and third goals, breaking her run of seven straight behinds leading into the game. The 20-year-old’s teammates knew it as well, swarming the forward with celebrations. Not only did she break the drought, she booted three-goals straight in an exceptional performance.

Young stars battle it out

Two of the brightest stars in the competition went head-to-head in Saturday’s match. 2023 Rising Star Zarlie Goldsworthy lined up on 2021 No.2 draft pick Georgie Prespakis. The two met at the first centre bounce, a deliberate move by Cam Bernasconi, as the Giants coach admitted in his post-match press conference. It was hard to determine which young gun had the better game at the final siren. Goldsworthy had 27 touches to Prespakis’ 23, but the young Cat scored two goals and had eight clearances, whilst Goldsworthy had one goal and seven clearances. Either way, it was fun to watch.

Up next

After two home games, Geelong flies across the country to play West Coast on Friday night, whilst the Giants return home to play Fremantle on Saturday afternoon.

GEELONG 3.3 4.5 6.6 11.6 (72)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.1 4.3 5.6 6.9 (45)

GOALS

Geelong: Mason 3, Prespakis 2, Moloney 2, Crockett-Grills, Kenny, Kearns, Bowen

Greater Western Sydney: Evans 3, O’Dowd, Mowbray, Goldsworthy

BEST

Geelong: Prespakis, Bowen, Crockett-Grills, McDonald, Kenny

Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy, Beeson, Evans, Srhoj, Davies

INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2,509 at GMHBA Stadium