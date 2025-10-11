Hawthorn has all but locked in the double chance with victory over Gold Coast

Keely Coyne celebrates a goal during the AFLW R9 match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium on October 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has all but locked in a top-four finish, fighting off a late surge from Gold Coast to record a 23-point win at Kinetic Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks' brand of fast, attacking footy was well and truly back as they kicked their highest score of the season in a 8.12 (60) to 6.1 (37) victory.

HAWKS v SUNS Full match details and stats

From the first quarter, time in the forward half was all Hawthorn with 11 inside 50s to Gold Coast's three, finishing with plus 10 by the game's end.

Suns coach Rhyce Shaw will be pleased with the effort of his team's defence, however, minimising the damage by keeping the Hawks to just two majors in the opening term despite not scoring themselves.

Aine McDonagh could not be stopped no matter how hard the Suns tried, with the forward kicking her second goal as she was dragged to the ground by Charlotte Wilson.

The crafty Irishwoman then followed up with another major, ending the day with three. In a commanding performance, McDonagh also had nine score involvements.

The wind at Frankston picked up after half-time, but the Hawks were unflustered as veteran Kaitlyn Ashmore added two goals herself.

Learn More 05:56

Eliza West's workrate did not go unnoticed as she finished her game with 18 disposals and nine tackles, six of those in the first quarter alone.

Jas Fleming had 17 touches, but a hip injury late in the fourth quarter saw her spend the remainder of the game on the bench. Casey Sherriff also walked to the bench at the end of the final term clutching her wrist, but coach Dan Webster said both were OK after the match.

"They’re fine. Jas got a knock to the hip, but it was nothing and we just put her on ice at the end. And Casey, not sure what happened off the ball there, we’ll check it out but she was fine," he said.

The Suns made some regrettable errors throughout the match, giving away consecutive free kicks for a jumper hold on Fleming in the third quarter, plus a 50-metre penalty in the final term.

However, for all their mistakes, the Suns weren't without their hard workers. Charlie Rowbottom led her team across the board with 28 disposals, nine tackles and six intercept possessions. Co-captain Niamh McLaughlin also led by example with her 21 touches and 336 metres gained.

Learn More 00:52

Two goals from Jacqueline Dupuy in the fourth quarter had the Suns fans up and about and gave the Hawks a scare, reducing the margin from 33 points to just 17.

But it wasn't enough as a final goal from Hawk Laura Stone draped a cloud over the Suns, extending their losing streak to five.

McDonagh's day out

Lesson No.1 for the opposition: Aine McDonagh should not be let free, and if you get a hand on her, she'll kick a goal anyway. McDonagh kicked a career-high three goals against the Suns, with one of them as Charlotte Wilson grabbed her jumper to try and stop her. Even a minor injury scare in the third quarter couldn't stop McDonagh, as she kept on playing contributing to nine score involvements for the match.

Learn More 00:42

Suns surge late

Is there anything Havana Harris loves more than a goal under pressure? Whether it's out of a stoppage or in the pocket, the Rising Star nominee is pushing her case for a Goal of the Year nomination too. Kicking towards the bay end of Kinetic Stadium, with a wall of wind her opponent, Harris snapped a goal under pressure in the third quarter, the major ensuring her team didn't remain scoreless for the term.

Learn More 00:42

Coaches respond to holding the ball clarification

Myself and the coaches spoke a bit about it, it's been a bit hard to get a gauge on. I understand what they’re trying to achieve with the rule, it's just the inconsistency. And I know they’ve spoken about that as a group, they try and make sure they get better across each and every game. Just making sure they iron out those little inconsistencies and hopefully we get the result that we want as a game. It's frustrating sometimes but the game’s very hard and the umpires have a tough job." – Gold Coast coach Rhyce Shaw

"It’s an interesting one. I've voiced my opinion on the rule itself, and I think for the most part the umpires are doing a pretty good job on it, it's a tricky one. But even last week we asked for certain clarifications on things, but it still comes back 50/50. Some are free kicks; some shouldn't have been paid. I think there's a lack of consistency in the execution of the rule, and that makes it hard when you still kind of second-guess yourself a little bit. I thought today was OK, but it's a challenging rule when people are actually trying to get the ball and get the ball out. Like I’ve said, I’d always like to favour the ball carrier in that scenario and when that doesn’t happen I’m not a fan of it." - Hawthorn coach Dan Webster

Up next

Hawthorn heads to South Australia for a Friday night primetime slot against Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval. Gold Coast hosts the Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

HAWTHORN 2.3 5.4 7.9 8.12 (60)

GOLD COAST 0.0 2.0 3.0 6.1 (37)

GOALS

Hawthorn: McDonough 3, Ashmore 2, Coyne, Bodey, Stone

Gold Coast: Dupuy 3, Stanton, Harris, Girvan

BEST

Hawthorn: West, Wales, Fleming, McDonagh

Gold Coast: Rowbottom, McLaughlin, Brancatisano, Dupuy

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Fleming (hip), Sherriff (wrist)

Gold Coast: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Nil

Gold Coast: Clara Fitzpatrick (calf) replaced in the selected side by Wallis Randell

Crowd: TBC at Kinetic Stadium