Brisbane makes it four on the trot and holds onto top-four hopes with a strong win on Saturday

Poppy Boltz during the AFLW Round 9 match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, October 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has continued its march back towards premiership contention, winning a fourth straight game by overpowering Port Adelaide by 29 points at Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday.

The 9.8 (62) to 4.9 (33) victory was the perfect celebration for skipper Bre Koenen’s 100th game, moving the Lions, temporarily at least, into fourth place.

The seedlings of coach Craig Starcevich’s revamped gamestyle continued to sprout, with the home team using a high handball brand in the windy conditions to defeat last year’s preliminary finalists.

It was their best performance of 2025, with a defensive unit that was hard to penetrate, a midfield that worked tirelessly and a forward line that provided numerous options to score.

Port has now slipped to 3-6 and will need to win its final three games to have an outside hope of sneaking into finals.

Courtney Hodder put in a second straight best on ground performance with her 24 disposals, one outrageous goal, two assists and six tackles.

Continuing to spend more minutes in the middle of the ground, Hodder was involved in everything for the winners with her relentless pursuit of the footy.

Ally Anderson (25 disposals) worked hard for all four quarters, while Cathy Svarc (21) was a midfield brute, pummelling her opponents with and without the ball.

Koenen was magnificent in her milestone, while Nat Grider (13 intercepts) and Jade Ellenger (22 disposals) formed the nucleus of a terrific defensive outing.

Brisbane was able to match Port in tight and flourished on the outside, winning a whopping 87 more uncontested possessions as they mixed up their modes of attack.

Port never gave in, and although chasing for much of the contest, still had a chance to challenge midway through the fourth quarter.

Ash Woodland and Matilda Sholtz were among the best players on the ground, but ultimately the Power were beaten by a team on the rise.

With the wind at its back in the first term, Port took a four-point lead to the first change courtesy of a late Gemma Houghton goal.

The scoreboard flattered the visitors though, with Brisbane winning contests around the ground and using a cleverly devised strategy of overlap run and handball into the stiff breeze.

Hodder had the locals on their feet with a sizzling goal after she ran around Maria Moloney on the mark.

The Lions managed to capitalise on their dominance in the second term, with Taylor Smith, Orla O’Dwyer and Dakota Davidson all finishing well from range.

Svarc bounced off her opponent like a pinball with a strong left hand fend before deftly weighting a kick into the path of Davidson to give her team a 13-point advantage.

The match was really put to bed in the third term when, against the wind, Brisbane kicked two priceless goals to one.

Eleanor Hartill converted from a free kick and then Poppy Boltz, recalled to play in the forward line, kicked her first goal at senior level – much to the joy of her teammates.

Courtney Hodder magic

We’ve seen it before with Courtney Hodder, who has won both Mark and Goal of the Year, and again the dynamic Brisbane small forward gave us a highlight to remember. Late in the first quarter she took a classy contested mark, and then kicking into a howling wind decided to baulk around Maria Moloney, who was standing the mark, before steadying to slot the goal from 25m.

Poor Piper Window

This was a head clash no-one really wants to see again. With a ball bobbling in the middle of Brighton Homes Arena late in the first term, Piper Window and a full-steam Cathy Svarc hit the Sherrin almost simultaneously. Unfortunately for Port’s Piper, she got the worst of the collision, with blood streaming from her face. In distress, she took some time to be helped from the field and did not return, having suffered a concussion.

Next up

Brisbane will be out to make it five in a row when it travels to Windy Hill to play Essendon next Sunday (1.05pm AEDT). Port Adelaide has a six-day break to prepare for hosting Hawthorn next Friday night at Alberton Oval from 6.45pm ACST.

BRISBANE 1.3 4.5 6.6 9.8 (62)

PORT ADELAIDE 2.1 2.4 3.5 4.9 (33)



GOALS

Brisbane: Davidson 2, Boltz 2, O’Dwyer 2, Smith, Hodder, Hartill

Port Adelaide: Houghton 2, Tahau, Young



BEST

Brisbane: Hodder, Grider, Ellenger, Koenen, Anderson, Svarc

Port Adelaide: Woodland, Sholz, Goody, Syme, Germech



INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Port Adelaide: Window (concussion)



Reports: Nil



Crowd: 2685 at Brighton Homes Arena