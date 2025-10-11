Don't miss a second of the action from Saturday's round nine AFLW matches

Ella Roberts (left) and Ebony Marinoff. Picture: AFL Media

AFTER suffering a shock loss to 18th-placed Richmond last week, Adelaide will be out for redemption when it faces West Coast on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles on the other hand have won two on the bounce and will be looking for a third as they aim for their first AFLW finals campaign.

West Coast is finally over the flu that swept through its camp in the past few weeks, welcoming some key players back into the fold.

The Crows are a perennial contender in the AFLW competition however, and present a massive challenge to the young Eagles.

Geelong will be another side out to right last week's wrongs when it hosts Greater Western Sydney on Saturday afternoon.

The Cats were outclassed by top-four fancy Carlton during round eight, and will be looking to get one back on the right side of the ledger when they face the lowly Giants.

After a bleak start to the season, the Giants have found some form and have two wins under their belt, and will be looking for a third.

Cats captain Meg McDonald has been dropped from the side again, while the Giants head into the clash unchanged.

Hawthorn heads into the round with seven wins compared to opponent Gold Coast's one, but if there's a big upset about to happen there's no reason this couldn't be the game.

The Hawks have a total of 258 in the points-for column compared to the Suns' 213, so the attacks are fairly well matched on performance, it's the other end of the ground where Gold Coast has issues.

With a home ground advantage and a top-four spot close to being secured there's no doubt Hawthorn will be switched on, and Aine McDonagh will be doing her best to up the Hawks' scoring against the Suns' leaky defence.

Gold Coast welcomes back an important trio in Lauren Bella, Jacqui Dupuy and Katie Lynch, who will likely spend time on McDonagh.

There's plenty of finals-shaping consequences when Brisbane hosts Port Adelaide on Saturday, the Lions trying to stay in the race for a top-four finish and the all-important double chance, while the Power could lose touch with the eight all together should they lose.

If the Lions need anything extra to play for they've got skipper Breanna Koenen's 100th game, and anything less than a win for the club legend would be disappointing.

However, their opponent's happiness will be the last thing on Port players' minds, with Indy Tahau as keen as any to upset her former teammates as she enjoys a sensational season up forward.

It took eight rounds to get a win on the board but Richmond looked strong against perennial powerhouse Adelaide last week, however, things only get harder on Saturday night against North Melbourne aiming for a 21st consecutive victory.

As always it was Mon Conti driving the Tigers from the front, but she won't have the midfield to herself this week, with Ash Riddell and Jas Garner facing off in the centre square.

Richmond has made three changes from its winning lineup, with Gabby Seymour injured, and Sierra Grieves and Sarah Hosking managed, while the Roos have regained Alice O'Loughlin.