Darren Crocker says his team just 'keeps on keeping on' as the wins mount up

The Kangaroos run out for the AFLW Round 9 match between Richmond and North Melbourne at Ikon Park, October 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THEY'VE just won their 21st game in a row but North Melbourne isn't thinking about records, according to coach Darren Crocker.

"We don't try to ride the highs of winning games," Crocker emphasised after the 36-point victory over Richmond on Saturday night.

"We'll come together on Monday night, look at what we did well, where we can continue to get better.

"I think that the group has really bought in and are unbelievable with their approach to that.

"We don't sort of look at how many wins in a row or when the next loss looks like it might come. We just keep on keeping on and we feel that's the best way to go about it."

Premiership midfielder Mia King came off just before half-time with a knee concern and didn’t return for the rest of the match. Crocker noted she'll go in for scans tomorrow.

"The doctors think she may have stretched her PCL," he said.

"We'll see what the extent of that is tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Richmond coach Ryan Ferguson was pleased with his side's "highly competitive" performance.

"There were moments that we didn't quite take that could have put them under more pressure," he conceded, highlighting the second quarter in particular when the Tigers took too long to respond to North Melbourne's dominance.

"There will be a lot to learn out of it, but if we play with that energy, that pressure (we'll be better)."

However, in sad news, co-vice-captain Gabby Seymour has had scans confirming a partially torn ACL after last week’s breakthrough win against Adelaide.

"It's not as significant as a full tear, but I'll leave it to the medical team (in Tuesday's injury report) to explain what that looks like and timeframe and things," Ferguson said.

Sarah Hosking and Sierra Grieves are likely to return after being managed this week.

Ferguson noted that they had planned to rest Hosking earlier in the season but didn't want to halt her momentum, while Grieves' calf "wasn't quite right" so the Tigers made an early call to manage the teenager.