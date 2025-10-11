Richmond brought the effort and pressure but it was never enough to challenge North Melbourne

Tahlia Randall and Kate Shierlaw during the AFLW Round 9 match between Richmond and North Melbourne at Ikon Park, October 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has banked its 21st win in a row, defeating Richmond by 36 points at Ikon Park on Saturday night.

The Kangaroos continue to close in on the current V/AFL record of 23 consecutive wins held by Geelong’s men’s team across 1952-53, running out 7.8 (50) to 2.2 (14) winners.

TIGERS v KANGAROOS Full match details and stats

The Tigers registered their first win of the season last week with a surprise victory over Adelaide (also their first ever win against the Crows) but couldn’t do tonight what all others have failed to do this year.

Usual suspects Jasmine Garner (30 disposals, seven tackles and six clearances) and Ash Riddell (37 disposals) controlled play, with Garner also scoring two goals.

Forward Alice O'Loughlin also made a relatively successful return from a lacerated liver injury in Round 6 against Carlton, not hitting the scoreboard but finishing with 20 disposals and five tackles.

Three-time premiership defender Libby Birch celebrated her 100th game in style, with 18 disposals and 233 metres gained as well as some fiery competition with Tiger Paige Scott.

The Roos’ main concern will be midfielder Mia King, who came off the field just before half-time and didn’t return with a knee concern.

Learn More 00:27

To their credit, Richmond had periods of intense pressure and dominating territory, with stars Monique Conti (30 disposals, six tackles, four clearances) and Ellie McKenzie (25 disposals, six tackles, 522m gained) combining beautifully, an all-too-common silver lining for the Tigers. In particular, Conti created early opportunities and wasn’t afraid to get the grunt work done, overcoming some discomfort.

The Tigers will be left rueing those early missed opportunities. They controlled territory and had the momentum for most of the first quarter, with it taking four minutes for the Kangaroos to register their first inside 50.

Learn More 05:56

North Melbourne’s skill execution let them down initially, with a number of fumbled marks and kicks falling short, although the Roos’ strong defence held up well. Their uncharacteristic ill-discipline, including a 50m penalty paid to Ellie McKenzie, also led to multiple scoring opportunities that Richmond couldn’t capitalise on.

In the end, it was a foot race inside 50 between Tahlia Randall and Libby Graham chasing a booming left footer from Vikki Wall that led to the first goal. A cruel bounce of the ball meant Randall fumbled, but as the pack ran past her, it created space to gather and goal.

Learn More 00:47

Early in the second quarter, Randall clunked a mark just outside the goalsquare and split the middle for her, and the Kangaroos’, second goal, before a free kick to Kate Shierlaw after being caught high in a marking contest gave them their third.

Leading inside 50s 24-16 at half-time, Richmond’s defence held up relatively well in spite of North’s continued attack and helped by their inaccuracy in front of goal.

The Tigers gave the Kangaroos a scare in the third quarter, with a patient slow build-up leading to their two goals. Caitlin Greiser won an arm wrestle in the contest with Emma Kearney early on, before a thumping kick sealed Richmond’s first. Emelia Yassir composed herself later in the quarter and went back from the top of the goalsquare to convert.

Learn More 00:36

The rain began to fall during the three-quarter-time huddles, but it didn’t stop North Melbourne scoring three more goals, including a beautiful snap from Garner on the boundary.

A night celebrating longevity

All eyes were on Kangaroo Libby Birch (and her boots personalised for the occasion) as she ran out for her 100th game, becoming the fourth AFLW player to do so following Brisbane skipper Bre Koenen this afternoon. But Richmond also had some honours, with Ally Dallaway celebrating her 50th while Lauren Brazzale came in for her second game as a Tiger and notched up her 75th outing overall. Signed as a replacement player in May, Brazzale has been plying her trade since the first-ever AFLW game, running out for Carlton before switching to Collingwood in 2022.

And speaking of longevity…

Veteran Roo and former captain Emma Kearney wound back the clock early in the second quarter. The 36-year-old took off, selling a bit of candy not once but twice before launching the ball towards goal, setting up Randall’s second major. She kept finding a way through congestion and finished up with 19 disposals and 480m gained, despite spending only 64% of time on the ground.

Up next

The AFLW Pride Round celebrations continue in Round 10, with North Melbourne hosting Adelaide at Arden St Oval on Saturday afternoon. Richmond, meanwhile, will be a hop, skip and jump away from home, taking on Collingwood at Victoria Park on Sunday.

RICHMOND 0.2 0.2 2.2 2.2 (14)

NORTH MELBOURNE 1.2 3.5 4.7 7.8 (50)



GOALS

Richmond: Greiser, Yassir

North Melbourne: Randall 2, Bogue 2, Garner 2, Shierlaw



BEST

Richmond: Conti, McKenzie, Egan, Lynch

North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, Randall, O’Shea, Kearney



INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

North Melbourne: M.King (knee)



Reports: Nil



Crowd: TBC at Ikon Park