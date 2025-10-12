Fremantle has kept its slim finals hopes alive with a surprise win over high-flying Melbourne

Tunisha Kikoak celebrates during the AFLW Round 9 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, October 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has kept its season alive with a thrilling five-point win against Melbourne, holding on in a brutal fourth quarter to take down the premiership contenders on Sunday.

The Dockers trailed by one point halfway through the final quarter after Melbourne captain Kate Hore snapped a classy goal, but Ange Stannett stepped up minutes later to give her team a lead they wouldn't surrender, with Freo prevailing 6.4 (40) to 5.5 (35).

DOCKERS V DEMONS Full match details and stats

The club has a nervous wait ahead, however, after star forward Áine Tighe finished the game on the bench with knee soreness in her return match from a third ACL injury.

Midfielder Kiara Bowers was outstanding in the tight final term, winning 14 of her 27 disposals when the game was on the line, and finishing with 17 tackles in a massive performance.

Defender Emma O'Driscoll had several critical intercepts when the Dockers were under pressure late, while young forward Georgie Brisbane went back as a loose player and took an important mark.

The win leaves Fremantle in 11th place on the ladder, one win and significant percentage outside the top eight, with matches against Greater Western Sydney (15th) and Richmond (17th) to come.

The Demons, meanwhile, slip to third after pre-match traffic chaos saw the team arrive at Fremantle Community Bank Oval around an hour later than normal, impacting their preparation.

It was hard-fought clash that saw Melbourne star Tayla Harris leave the game late with rib concerns after a brutal collision in the middle of the ground, with both teams desperate for the win.

Learn More 00:36

The Dockers ultimately stood up when the ball needed to be won and were able to surge the ball forward in the final minute to seal a pulsating win against a Melbourne team that has lost only one other game this season.

Fremantle didn't have everything their own way early, but they made a fast start nonetheless after winning big contests and taking their chances.

Hayley Miller and Aisling McCarthy combined to kick the opening goal, with McCarthy snapping on her right from the pocket in an early highlight.

Learn More 02:21

Brisbane slotted a 40m chance after marking on the lead, and Laura Pugh kicked a rare goal – just the third of her career – after intercepting at half forward and quickly playing on.

When Tunisha Kikoak earned a free kick and converted her set shot, the Dockers were out to an 18-point lead at the first change, with former skipper Hayley Miller involved in everything.

Despite the slow start, the Demons had been holding their own in the midfield and the tide was sure to turn if they could get their stars more involved and ramp up their transition game.

Learn More 00:41

Midfield gun Tyla Hanks took on the challenge and sparked a three-goal run for her team as Alyssa Bannan, Eden Zanker and Lauren Pearce all took chances, cutting the Dockers' lead to one point at the main break.

The third quarter was an arm-wrestle, with Áine Tighe providing the highlight after holding her space in front of the contest and earning a free kick, then playing on to snap her first goal and sparking massive celebrations.

Versatile Dee cops painful injury

The Demons were one player down from early in the first quarter after Georgia Gall suffered a painful ankle injury while jumping to contest the ball on the wing. Gall landed awkwardly and clutched at her right ankle, leaving the ground with two trainers and applying ice to the injury. The versatile forward, who has kicked six goals this season, will undergo scans after experiencing issues with the same ankle early this season and missing the opening match. The Dees were hopeful Harris would be OK after the fourth-quarter collision, but she was being assessed for concussion post-game.

Learn More 00:42

Tighe gets her moment, but finishes early

Up until the third quarter, Áine Tighe had worked hard but made her main contributions through some big pressure plays, tackling hard and diving for smothers in her first game back from an ACL injury. The rewards finally came, however, with the key forward earning a free kick halfway through the third term to kick a crucial goal that gave the Dockers back the lead. Knee soreness ended Tighe's day shortly after, with coach Lisa Webb saying post-match that the club was unaware of any more serious injury. "We'll get the right medical (support) around her, but I honestly don't know enough," Webb said. "Hopefully she's fine. She worked incredibly hard to get back where she is."

Learn More 00:55

Next up

Fremantle hits the road for a clash against Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park next Saturday, starting at 12.05pm AWST. Melbourne also has a short break going into the second week of Pride Round, taking on Sydney at Casey Fields next Saturday at 1.05pm AEDT.

FREMANTLE 4.0 4.2 5.4 6.4 (40)

MELBOURNE 1.1 4.1 4.4 5.5 (35)

GOALS

Fremantle: Brisbane, Kikoak, McCarthy, Pugh, Stannett, Tighe

Melbourne: Bannan, Hore, Pearce, Wotherspoon, Zanker

BEST

Fremantle: Bowers, Newton, McCarthy, Miller, Strom, Stannett

Melbourne: Hanks, McNamara, Goldrick, Hore, Zanker, Paxman

INJURIES

Fremantle: Tighe (knee soreness)

Melbourne: Gall (ankle)

Crowd: 2,137 at Fremantle Community Bank Oval