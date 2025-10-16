AFLW tipping is back for 2025! Check out which teams our experts are backing this round

AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

NORTH Melbourne's winning streak will continue, while one game has divided our experts as we enter the home stretch of the home and away season.

The Kangaroos, riding a 21-match unbeaten run, are heavily favoured to beat fellow powerhouse Adelaide, while five other games are also tipped to be one-sided affairs.

Friday night's clash between West Coast and Geelong is split right down the middle.

Check out our experts' tips below.

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Hawthorn - eight points

Geelong

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Brisbane

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6

Total: 62

Cumulative margin: 201

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - seven points

West Coast

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Brisbane

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6

Total: 61

Cumulative margin: 165

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn - 15 points

Geelong

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Brisbane

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Last round: 7

Total: 61

Cumulative margin: 193

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 19 points

Geelong

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Brisbane

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Last round: 7

Total: 60

Cumulative margin: 197

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 18 points

West Coast

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Brisbane

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6

Total: 60

Cumulative margin: 180

SARAH OLLE

Hawthorn - 20 points

West Coast

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Brisbane

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Last round: 7

Total: 58

Cumulative margin: 159

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - 15 points

West Coast

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Brisbane

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6

Total: 57

Cumulative margin: 180

KAITLYN FERBER

Hawthorn - 23 points

West Coast

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Brisbane

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6

Total: 56

Cumulative margin: 164

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - 14 points

Geelong

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Brisbane

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6

Total: 56

Cumulative margin: 203

SOPHIE WELSH

Hawthorn - 12 points

Geelong

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Brisbane

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6

Total: 54

Cumulative margin: 194

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 0-10 Hawthorn

West Coast 5-5 Geelong

Melbourne 10-0 Sydney

North Melbourne 10-0 Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney 1-9 Fremantle

Carlton 10-0 St Kilda

Essendon 0-10 Brisbane

Collingwood 1-9 Richmond

Gold Coast 0-10 Western Bulldogs