NORTH Melbourne's winning streak will continue, while one game has divided our experts as we enter the home stretch of the home and away season.
The Kangaroos, riding a 21-match unbeaten run, are heavily favoured to beat fellow powerhouse Adelaide, while five other games are also tipped to be one-sided affairs.
Friday night's clash between West Coast and Geelong is split right down the middle.
Check out our experts' tips below.
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Hawthorn - eight points
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Last round: 6
Total: 62
Cumulative margin: 201
NAT EDWARDS
Hawthorn - seven points
West Coast
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Last round: 6
Total: 61
Cumulative margin: 165
MICHAEL WHITING
Hawthorn - 15 points
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Last round: 7
Total: 61
Cumulative margin: 193
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Hawthorn - 19 points
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Last round: 7
Total: 60
Cumulative margin: 197
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Hawthorn - 18 points
West Coast
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Last round: 6
Total: 60
Cumulative margin: 180
SARAH OLLE
Hawthorn - 20 points
West Coast
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Last round: 7
Total: 58
Cumulative margin: 159
GEMMA BASTIANI
Hawthorn - 15 points
West Coast
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Last round: 6
Total: 57
Cumulative margin: 180
KAITLYN FERBER
Hawthorn - 23 points
West Coast
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Last round: 6
Total: 56
Cumulative margin: 164
SARAH BLACK
Hawthorn - 14 points
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Last round: 6
Total: 56
Cumulative margin: 203
SOPHIE WELSH
Hawthorn - 12 points
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Last round: 6
Total: 54
Cumulative margin: 194
TOTALS
Port Adelaide 0-10 Hawthorn
West Coast 5-5 Geelong
Melbourne 10-0 Sydney
North Melbourne 10-0 Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 1-9 Fremantle
Carlton 10-0 St Kilda
Essendon 0-10 Brisbane
Collingwood 1-9 Richmond
Gold Coast 0-10 Western Bulldogs