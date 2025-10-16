AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

NORTH Melbourne's winning streak will continue, while one game has divided our experts as we enter the home stretch of the home and away season.

The Kangaroos, riding a 21-match unbeaten run, are heavily favoured to beat fellow powerhouse Adelaide, while five other games are also tipped to be one-sided affairs.

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2025

Friday night's clash between West Coast and Geelong is split right down the middle.

Check out our experts' tips below.

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Hawthorn - eight points
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6
Total: 62

Cumulative margin: 201

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - seven points
West Coast
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6
Total: 61

Cumulative margin: 165

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn - 15 points
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs

Last round: 7
Total: 61

Cumulative margin: 193

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 19 points
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs

Last round: 7
Total: 60

Cumulative margin: 197

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 18 points
West Coast
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6
Total: 60

Cumulative margin: 180

SARAH OLLE

Hawthorn - 20 points
West Coast
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs

Last round: 7
Total: 58

Cumulative margin: 159

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - 15 points
West Coast
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6
Total: 57

Cumulative margin: 180

KAITLYN FERBER

Hawthorn - 23 points
West Coast
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6
Total: 56

Cumulative margin: 164

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - 14 points
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6
Total: 56

Cumulative margin: 203

SOPHIE WELSH

Hawthorn - 12 points
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Western Bulldogs

Last round: 6
Total: 54

Cumulative margin: 194

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 0-10 Hawthorn
West Coast 5-5 Geelong
Melbourne 10-0 Sydney
North Melbourne 10-0 Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 1-9 Fremantle
Carlton 10-0 St Kilda
Essendon 0-10 Brisbane
Collingwood 1-9 Richmond
Gold Coast 0-10 Western Bulldogs