Port Adelaide and Melbourne have both received big boosts at the selection table, with Power midfielder Abbey Dowrick and Demons on-baller Shelley Heath both named to make their return this week.
Brisbane captain Bre Koenen has been ruled out of the Lions' clash with Essendon on Sunday due to injury though, but livewire forward Ruby Svarc will return after a concussion.
Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy will miss the clash against Melbourne due to back soreness, but Bulldogs skipper Deanna Berry and talented youngster Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner could earn reprieves after being named on the extended bench.
Collingwood young gun Ash Centra has been recalled after a calf injury saw her withdrawn late against St Kilda last week.
While Dowrick will return, the Power will be without star youngsters Lauren Young and Piper Window, who have both been ruled out through injury. Hawthorn winger Mikayla Williamson will also miss some time due to a hamstring injury.
Giants midfielder Alicia Eva is back for the clash against Fremantle, but key forward Aine Tighe who has been ruled out due to another knee issue.
The Bombers have put defender Maddi Gay on ice for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, while West Coast veteran Alison Drennan will miss the Eagles' clash against Geelong due to personal reasons.
Carlton's Maddy Guerin is back alongside ruck Maddi Torpey, with the Blues opting to omit Mia Austin and Aisling Reidy. North Melbourne midfielder Mia King won't play against Adelaide due to a PCL injury.
Richmond duo Sarah Hosking and Sierra Grieves have both been named on the extended bench on Sunday.
In exciting news, West Coast utility Lucy Boyd will make her debut, as will Gold Coast defender Sienna McMullen.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17
Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Alberton Oval, 6.45pm ACDT
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Evans, A.Dowrick, C.Gaunt, J.Stewart
Out: A.Brook (omitted), L.Paterson (omitted), L.Young (Injured), P.Window (cheek)
HAWTHORN
In: G.Baba, T.Smith
Out: M.Williamson (hamstring), E.Symonds (omitted)
West Coast v Geelong at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 6.15pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: L.Boyd, L.McGrath
Out: S.Lakay (omitted), A.Drennan (personal)
GEELONG
In: K.Darby, C.Thorne
Out: J.Crockett-Grills (Injured), P.Dunlop (Injured)
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18
Melbourne v Sydney at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEDT
MELBOURNE
In: S.Taylor, S.Lampard, S.Heath
Out: D.Taylor (omitted), G.Colvin (omitted), G.Gall (ankle)
SYDNEY
In: G.Davies
Out: C.Molloy (back)
North Melbourne v Adelaide at Arden Street, 3.05pm AEDT
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Gavin Mangan
Out: M.King (knee)
ADELAIDE
In: B.Smith, S.Thompson
Out: C.Leuzzi (omitted), A.Boyle-Carr (Injured)
Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: A.Eva
Out: A.Newman (omitted)
FREMANTLE
In: P.Stockwell
Out: A.Tighe (knee)
Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT
CARLTON
In: M.Guerin, M.Torpey
Out: M.Austin (omitted), A.Reidy (omitted)
ST KILDA
In: D.Guttridge
Out: C.Simpson (concussion)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19
Essendon v Brisbane at Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEDT
ESSENDON
In: A.Morcom, B.Sheridan, S.Strong, A.Gladman, C.Murphy
Out: M.Gay (knee), M.MacLachlan (calf)
BRISBANE
In: R.Svarc, R.Crozier, D.Heslop, C.Wright
Out: B.Koenen (Injured)
Collingwood v Richmond at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEDT
COLLINGWOOD
In: A.Centra, S.Karlson, N.Morris-Dalton, A.Porter
Out: E.James (omitted)
RICHMOND
In: S.Hosking, A.Cleary, S.Grieves
Out: Nil
Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 4.05pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: S.McMullen, K.Fullerton, T.Gregory
Out: Nil
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: K.Hardingham, D.Berry, B.Barwick, K.Weston-Turner
Out: J.Smith (Injured)