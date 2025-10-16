The teams are in for round 10's Friday and Saturday matches, plus Sunday's squads

Abbey Dowrick, Shelley Heath, Bre Koenen. Pictures: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide and Melbourne have both received big boosts at the selection table, with Power midfielder Abbey Dowrick and Demons on-baller Shelley Heath both named to make their return this week.

Brisbane captain Bre Koenen has been ruled out of the Lions' clash with Essendon on Sunday due to injury though, but livewire forward Ruby Svarc will return after a concussion.

Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy will miss the clash against Melbourne due to back soreness, but Bulldogs skipper Deanna Berry and talented youngster Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner could earn reprieves after being named on the extended bench.

Collingwood young gun Ash Centra has been recalled after a calf injury saw her withdrawn late against St Kilda last week.

While Dowrick will return, the Power will be without star youngsters Lauren Young and Piper Window, who have both been ruled out through injury. Hawthorn winger Mikayla Williamson will also miss some time due to a hamstring injury.

Giants midfielder Alicia Eva is back for the clash against Fremantle, but key forward Aine Tighe who has been ruled out due to another knee issue.

The Bombers have put defender Maddi Gay on ice for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, while West Coast veteran Alison Drennan will miss the Eagles' clash against Geelong due to personal reasons.

Carlton's Maddy Guerin is back alongside ruck Maddi Torpey, with the Blues opting to omit Mia Austin and Aisling Reidy. North Melbourne midfielder Mia King won't play against Adelaide due to a PCL injury.

Richmond duo Sarah Hosking and Sierra Grieves have both been named on the extended bench on Sunday.

In exciting news, West Coast utility Lucy Boyd will make her debut, as will Gold Coast defender Sienna McMullen.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Alberton Oval, 6.45pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Evans, A.Dowrick, C.Gaunt, J.Stewart

Out: A.Brook (omitted), L.Paterson (omitted), L.Young (Injured), P.Window (cheek)

HAWTHORN

In: G.Baba, T.Smith

Out: M.Williamson (hamstring), E.Symonds (omitted)

West Coast v Geelong at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 6.15pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: L.Boyd, L.McGrath

Out: S.Lakay (omitted), A.Drennan (personal)

GEELONG

In: K.Darby, C.Thorne

Out: J.Crockett-Grills (Injured), P.Dunlop (Injured)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18

Melbourne v Sydney at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

In: S.Taylor, S.Lampard, S.Heath

Out: D.Taylor (omitted), G.Colvin (omitted), G.Gall (ankle)

SYDNEY

In: G.Davies

Out: C.Molloy (back)

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Arden Street, 3.05pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Gavin Mangan

Out: M.King (knee)

ADELAIDE

In: B.Smith, S.Thompson

Out: C.Leuzzi (omitted), A.Boyle-Carr (Injured)

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: A.Eva

Out: A.Newman (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: P.Stockwell

Out: A.Tighe (knee)

Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: M.Guerin, M.Torpey

Out: M.Austin (omitted), A.Reidy (omitted)

ST KILDA

In: D.Guttridge

Out: C.Simpson (concussion)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19

Essendon v Brisbane at Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: A.Morcom, B.Sheridan, S.Strong, A.Gladman, C.Murphy

Out: M.Gay (knee), M.MacLachlan (calf)

BRISBANE

In: R.Svarc, R.Crozier, D.Heslop, C.Wright

Out: B.Koenen (Injured)

Collingwood v Richmond at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: A.Centra, S.Karlson, N.Morris-Dalton, A.Porter

Out: E.James (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: S.Hosking, A.Cleary, S.Grieves

Out: Nil

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 4.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: S.McMullen, K.Fullerton, T.Gregory

Out: Nil

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: K.Hardingham, D.Berry, B.Barwick, K.Weston-Turner

Out: J.Smith (Injured)