MELBOURNE hosts Sydney in a crucial clash to open a huge Saturday in round 10.

The Demons (7-2) fell to Fremantle in a thriller last week to slip back to 7-2 and onto third spot on the ladder.

The Swans, meanwhile, recorded a much-needed win over Carlton to improve to 5-4, sitting level on points with eighth-placed West Coast.

It's the first time the two sides have met in the AFLW. Stoppage is going to be all-important in this one, it was where the Swans got control last week, and it is where the Demons typically dominate.

The Swans have been dealt a huge blow and will be without star forward Chloe Molloy, who has been replaced by Giselle Davies.

The Dees have made three changes with Shelley Heath, Sarah Lampard and Saraid Taylor coming in for Georgia Gall, Gabrielle Colvin and Denby Taylor.

North Melbourne is set to face a test when it hosts fifth-placed Adelaide at Arden Street Oval.

The Kangaroos are on a remarkable 21-match winning streak, sitting clear unbeaten atop the ladder and as favourites to go back-to-back.

Perennial contenders, the Crows are 6-3 after bouncing back with a good win over West Coast last week.

The Roos have lost Mia King to injury, and recalled Amy Gavin Mangan, while Stevie-Lee Thompson and Brooke Smith come in for Christina Leuzzi and Amy Boyle-Carr for the Crows.

Fremantle kept its slim finals chances alive with an upset win against Melbourne last week and takes on Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

After back-to-back losses, the Dockers beat the Demons to improve their record to 4-5.

The Giants, meanwhile, are in 15th spot and have lost their past three games.

This is going to be the definition of an outside v inside game - GWS is at its best when streaming down the ground, using its runners and handball game while Fremantle is more focused on contest and kicking to gain territory.

The Dockers will be without Aine Tighe, who has been replaced by Poppy Stockwell, while Alicia Eva is back for the Giants, replacing Aliesha Newman.

In a huge clash on Saturday night, Carlton hosts St Kilda at Ikon Park.

It is a battle between two top-eight sides with 6-3 records, with a victory set to put them in a strong position to seal a finals berth.

While the Blues were well beaten by Sydney last week, the Saints are riding a five-match winning streak.

The two sides are separated on the ladder by just two per cent, and Carlton is desperate to return to finals, while St Kilda wants to taste post-season action for the first time.

Carlton has regained Maddison Torpey and Madeleine Guerin, replacing omitted pair Aisling Reidy and Mia Austin, while the Saints have recalled Darcy Guttridge in place of the injured Charlotte Simpson.