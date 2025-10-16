The 2026 AFLW season will begin in August again with finals to start in November

North Melbourne players celebrate with the premiership cup during the AFLW Grand Final against Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2026 NAB AFLW season will once again run for a 12-week home and away season, with the AFL writing to clubs to confirm season dates.

The memo included the proviso that dates will be amended if particular metrics are hit, with the potential to increase the length of the season to 14 home and away rounds as per a trigger in the current Collective Bargaining Agreement - but that is dependent on attendance and broadcast viewership.

While attendance has risen year-on-year, it isn't likely to be enough to hit the benchmark numbers of 6000 (attendance) and 100,000 (broadcast).

Given some AFLW venues cannot hold 6000, the CBA laid out that a 90 per cent capacity mark is considered equivalent.

The season will run to the same timing as last year, with round one kicking off the week commencing on Monday, August 10.

The first week of finals will be the week commencing Monday, November 2, with the Grand Final to be held on Saturday, November 28.

Learn More 24:11

The W Awards have been locked into Grand Final week.

As revealed by AFL.com.au, the AFL Commission has locked the Grand Final into the last week of November for the foreseeable future, to provide certainty to clubs and fans alike.

The traditional induction week – for planning meetings and completing baseline physical testing – will start on Monday, May 11, with full pre-season to begin the following week, running for a three-month period.