Tayla Harris, Chelsea Randall, Nina Morrison and Montana Ham. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE CHALLENGE was set – who's the best AFLW player at every single age?

The deadline was set at October 15 (the date of publication) so Gab Pound – whose birthday is on October 16 – still counts as a 30-year-old.

Some age groups were easier than others, with the 20-year-old group comprising 57 players, and Shelley Scott the sole 37-year-old in the league.

Check out our picks below.

37 – SHELLEY SCOTT (Geelong)

The oldest player in the league, Scott was an automatic selection here. Has been sidelined this season with a calf injury, but at her best, was a strong second forward with great game sense.

36 – EMMA KEARNEY (North Melbourne)

The former North Melbourne skipper is still in excellent touch at half-back, causing havoc for opposition planning and constantly kickstarting the Roos' scoring chains with her damaging run. Is in the form to go round again next year, if she wishes and her body allows, having missed three games at the start of the year with a calf concern.

Unlucky: Kate Shierlaw (North Melbourne), Paxy Paxman (Melbourne)

35 – ASH BRAZILL (Fremantle)

A really tough call here, but Brazill has had marginally better durability than Sinead Goldrick this year. Still an integral part of Fremantle's backline, Brazill is calm under pressure, reads the play well and is still responsible for marking one of the opposition's most dangerous forwards. Is out of contract this year.

Unlucky: Sinead Goldrick (Melbourne)

Ash Brazill in action during Fremantle's clash with Melbourne in AFLW round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

34 – CHELSEA RANDALL (Adelaide)

Concussion woes have been an issue this year, but Randall's form in the first few games was enough to secure this nomination. Randall is one of the best contested marks for her height (173cm), and often out-manoeuvres taller defenders. Is a strong linking player across half-forward, or can occupy a deep forward role if required. Contracted for another two years.

Unlucky: Lauren Ahrens (Western Bulldogs), Ali Drennan (West Coast)

33 – KIARA BOWERS (Fremantle)

We're starting to get into the deeper pools here. Despite the injection of talent into the Fremantle's midfield over the last few years, Bowers has continued to hold her own. Her tackle count is always extraordinary (even if you take the argument that it means she's second to the ball), and her footy smarts are as sharp as ever. Her use of the ball and vision is underrated.

Unlucky: Harriet Cordner (Carlton), Hannah Priest (St Kilda), Áine Tighe (Fremantle), Katie Brennan (Richmond), Eilish Sheerin (North Melbourne)

32 – NIC STEVENS (St Kilda)

This age group provoked the fiercest discussion, with lines split between Gilroy and Stevens. The Hawk's injuries this year counted against her, and Stevens is in career-best form at half-back for the Saints. She's a quiet leader down there, marshalling the troops and providing solid forward forays.

Unlucky: Lauren Pearce (Melbourne), Jaimee Lambert (St Kilda), Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn), Darcy Vescio (Carlton)

Nicola Stevens in action during St Kilda's clash with Adelaide in AFLW round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

31 – JASMINE GARNER (North Melbourne)

No real justification needed here, an automatic entry. Has somehow gone to another gear this year, finding the scoreboard even more regularly. Is sitting third in the league goalkicking charts, despite playing as a full-time midfielder.

Unlucky: Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide), Ally Anderson (Brisbane)

30 – KATE HORE (Melbourne)

Has a 'je ne sais quoi' about her football that sets her apart from her very talented 30-year-old peers. Is a strong leader who can change a game in a single quarter, whether that's through the midfield or in front of goal. A classy user of the footy, and almost impossible to match up on.

Unlucky: Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs), Bre Koenen (Brisbane), Bri Davey (Collingwood)

29 – ASH RIDDELL (North Melbourne)

Has seemingly improved her endurance yet again in 2025, constantly breaking her own disposal record. There's an argument to be made about just how damaging her 40-45 touches are, but the sheer weight of disposals means she has a strong impact on matches.

Unlucky: Emily Bates (Hawthorn), Jenna Bruton (North Melbourne), Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle), Tilly Lucas-Rodd (Hawthorn)

Ash Riddell is tackled by Kiara Bowers during North Melbourne's clash against Walyalup in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

28 – TAYLA HARRIS (Melbourne)

Another tough selection, with Bec Beeson's leadership and dependability in the midfield putting her into the frame. But Harris' pack-marking ability is second-to-none, and she's recaptured the form of her early years, now boosted by two fully functioning shoulders.

Unlucky: Bec Beeson (GWS), Eliza West (Hawthorn), Brit Bonnici (Collingwood), Bre Harrington (Carlton)

27 – EBONY MARINOFF (Adelaide)

The reigning AFLW best and fairest is probably the game's best player right now. The equal-games record holder consistently puts up huge numbers for the Crows and is a constant headache for opposition sides. Marinoff has already pocketed multiple club best and fairests and is a three-time premiership player, but she's well and truly at the peak of her powers right now. Marinoff's durability and consistency throughout her career has been incredible but it comes as no surprise given her hard-working attitude and willingness to leave no stone unturned in her pursuit to get the best out of herself.

Unlucky: Sarah Allan (Adelaide), Bonnie Toogood (Essendon), Aishling Moloney (Geelong), Amy McDonald (Geelong), Anne Hatchard (Adelaide), Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood), Tahlia Randall (North Melbourne), Ash Woodland (Port Adelaide), Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn)

26 – CHLOE MOLLOY (Sydney)

There's not many players in the competition who have returned from a serious injury and dominated like Chloe Molloy has this season. Molloy currently leads the league for goals this year and has been crucial to reigniting Sydney's finals push in 2025. The ex-Pie is a force to be reckoned with inside 50, where her mix of aerial ability and goal threat makes her one of the most dangerous forwards in the League. Sydney's co-captain is somewhat of a spiritual leader in the Harbour City and she has the ability to turn a game on its head at any given time.

Unlucky: Dakota Davidson (Brisbane), Blaithin Mackin (Melbourne), Sophie Conway (Brisbane), Eloise Jones (Adelaide), Caitlin Gould (Adelaide)

Chloe Molloy in action during Sydney's clash with Collingwood in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

25 – MONIQUE CONTI (Richmond)

Richmond superstar Conti has one of the game's most impressive resumes and at just 25 years old, she's bound to keep adding to it. Conti is a five-time All-Australian, seven-time club best and fairest winner and the 2023 AFLW best and fairest. Conti is dynamic and a threat both inside and outside. Previously a star basketballer, Conti has now committed full-time to the Sherrin so the sky is the limit when it comes to her future production.

Unlucky: Eden Zanker (Melbourne), Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda), Danielle Ponter (Adelaide), Tyla Hanks (Melbourne), Courtney Hodder (Brisbane), Jade Ellenger (Brisbane), Alyce Parker (GWS), Nat Grider (Brisbane), Olivia Purcell (Melbourne)

24 – NINA MORRISON (Geelong)

This was a genuine coin flip between Geelong star Morrison and Essendon gun Maddy Prespakis, but we've opted for Morrison in this case. Morrison continues to improve her game each and every year, becoming a crucial cog in Geelong's midfield mix. The local product had a career-best year in 2024 which saw her earn a maiden Geelong best and fairest award. Morrison is as consistent as they come, has a nice offensive and defensive balance to her game and has also shown she can hit the scoreboard.

Unlucky: Maddy Prespakis (Essendon), Georgia Patrikios (St Kilda), Mia King (North Melbourne), Maddi Newman (Adelaide), Belle Dawes (Brisbane), Gabby Newton (Fremantle), Isabella Grant (Western Bulldogs)

23 – MIM STROM (Fremantle)

Strom has become one of the game's premier rucks and capped off a superb 2024 season with an All-Australian blazer and the Dockers' best and fairest award. Strom's work ethic is off the charts and she acts as another midfielder for Lisa Webb's on-ball brigade, such is her cleanliness and ability with ball in hand. Last year, the Dockers star broke the record for hitouts in a season and has also shown she can impact the game in different ways by becoming a marking target and goal threat inside 50.

Unlucky: Isabelle Pritchard (Western Bulldogs), Alice O'Loughlin (North Melbourne), Maeve Chaplin (Melbourne), Abbey Dowrick (Port Adelaide), Mimi Hill (Carlton), Elisabeth Georgostathis (Western Bulldogs)

Mim Strom (centre) before Fremantle's clash with Carlton in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

22 – GEORGIE PRESPAKIS (Geelong)

Prespakis has quickly become one of the competition's most reliable and damaging midfielders. She thrives at the contest and is one of the game's best two-way on-ballers. She's powerful, can hurt opposition sides on the inside and outside and has a strong footy IQ. As it stands, Prespakis is second in the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award, which underlines her consistency week-to-week and her importance to Geelong's side.

Unlucky: Ella McKenzie (Richmond), Bella Lewis (West Coast), Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast), Steph Wales (Essendon), Lucy Wales (Hawthorn), Charlie Thomas (West Coast)

21 – MONTANA HAM (Sydney)

It seems that with each and every game Montana Ham plays she gets better and better. A powerful midfielder who bursts out of stoppage, Ham is the type of midfielder every coach hopes to have. She might not rack up the same numbers as some of the other midfielders in the League, but her impact per possession is so high. The Keilor product is also a dangerous forward, where her athleticism and marking ability can be a tricky match up for opposition defenders. Ham dominated at junior level and it feels like she's on the cusp of really breaking into the game's elite in the not too distant future.

Unlucky: Sofia Hurley (Sydney), Ash Richards (St Kilda), Keeley Sherar (Carlton), Ally Morphett (Sydney), Tahlia Gillard (Melbourne), Tess Craven (North Melbourne), Sarah Goodwin (Adelaide)

20 – ELLA ROBERTS (West Coast)

There's a genuine argument that Roberts is the competition's most exciting player. At just 20 years of age, she has become a reliable and dynamic player for the Eagles under coach Daisy Pearce. Roberts has an ability to impact the game both in the air and on the ground, with her marking prowess and goal nous quite impressive for someone of her age. Roberts can also hurt opposition sides at the coalface, where her ferocity around the ball and booming kick are key traits. This was one of the toughest ages to pick given the star power of 20-year-olds across the competition.

Unlucky: Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide), Jasmine Fleming (Hawthorn), Amelie Borg (Port Adelaide), Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)

Ella Roberts during the AFLW Round 7 match between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park, September 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

19 – ZIPPY FISH (Sydney)

The Sydney youngster's first season at AFLW level has been one of the most exciting in recent memory. Her dash and dare out of the back half has become crucial in Sydney's ball movement, where she can use her pinpoint accuracy by foot to great effect. Zippy by name and zippy by nature, Fish is well and truly in the mix for this season's Rising Star award.

Unlucky: Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide), Sophie McKay (Carlton), Ash Centra (Collingwood)

18 – POPPY SCHOLZ (Carlton)

The sister of Port Adelaide ruck Matilda, Poppy has burst onto the scene as a defender this year at the Blues. Her aerial ability, athleticism and cleanliness below her knees make her one of the most exciting youngsters in the competition. She's also shown in recent weeks that she can have an impact in the front half as well, having booted three goals against Sydney on the weekend.

Unlucky: India Rasheed (Adelaide)