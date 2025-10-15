Sunny Lappin kicks the ball during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SUNNY Lappin capped off her junior footy career by winning the best-on-ground medal in a premiership, coached by her dad on Father's Day.

Stars aligned, putting a full stop on her footy before December's Telstra AFLW Draft, in which Lappin is going to be a player in demand.

Dad Matthew played 251 games from 1994-2007, splitting his time between St Kilda and Carlton, meaning Lappin has the option to nominate either side under the current father-daughter rules. This would allow the nominated club to match early bids on the budding star come draft night.

Adding another complexity, Lappin is a member of Gold Coast's Academy program. So, the teenager must make the choice of three clubs, largely dictating where she will land come 2026.

"It's a blessing, absolutely, but there are the struggles with it," Lappin told AFL.com.au.

"I have to make this decision, whereas it would be kind of nice not to have to decide anything. As much as it's incredible that I even get a choice, it's nice to have safety and stuff, but it's definitely the hardest decision I've ever had to make, and probably will have to make for a very long time."

A year ago, there were fewer eyes on her choice. Lappin was considered a handy player, but there was a general consensus among clubs that there were higher priorities in this draft pool. Things have changed drastically, however, with Lappin shooting up draft calculations thanks to a stunning top-age year.

The flag with Southport in the QAFLW was just one of many strong outings for Lappin, which also included a best player medal in June's All Stars side that took on the Marsh AFL National Girls Academy squad, being named Queensland's best player of the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships, a second-place finish in the U18 best and fairest count, and inclusion in the U18 All Australian team.

That has all come after a harsh rejection late last year, where she wasn't selected to be part of the AFLW Academy program.

"When I found out I hadn't made it, it hurt a lot, and it was one of those moments where I had to decide whether or not I was going to let it ruin my year, or let it make it even better," Lappin explained.

Sunny Lappin competes in the 2km time trial during the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm glad that I took the right approach to it. Instead of just, you know, (throwing) my hands up in the air and (getting) mad about it, I just took it on as feedback and it sort of drive me to the next game. And then when I play that game and show myself a little bit more, it was onto the next game, just got to do it again.

"I would say it was a huge part of driving me, and I think that if I had made that team, my year would have gone a lot differently. I don't think I would have been as driven as I was."

Being coached by her dad at Southport was also a significant factor in her development throughout the year, after he took over the lead role after the club won its first flag last year.

"He told me prior that he was thinking about it, and at first, I was like, 'Oh no'. I knew that it was either going to be really good, or it was going to be a bit iffy. So, there (were) a bit of nerves around that," Lappin admitted.

Sunny Lappin in action during the Coates Talent League Girls match between Oakleigh Chargers and Gold Coast Suns Academy on June 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"But ultimately, I knew that no matter what, he loves me, and he was going to look out for me no matter what, and he was always going to have my best interests at heart. I think it ended up probably being one of the biggest changes in my whole year, and probably one of the driving forces for why my year went the way that it did was because I had him as my coach.

"I have had him always, but I never really let him coach me until I had to, and it changed everything for me. He saw stuff in me that I don't think I ever would have seen in myself, and he brought parts of my game out that I never would have found, and I'm very grateful for him."

As for who Lappin will choose come draft night, that's a question yet to be answered, but when it comes to who she supports, Blues fans are in good company.

"I would say Carlton in the men's, it's been a tough year for them, but I would definitely say them," Lappin said.

"And in the women's, I don't think I follow a specific team. (I) just love watching footy, so whatever game's on, I'll watch anyway, and not really rooting for anybody."