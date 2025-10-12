Darcy Vescio with the football they designed for the 2025 AFLW Pride Round. Picture: AFL Photos

AS EACH AFLW club dons their unique guernsey for Pride Round this year, there is an even smaller piece of art out on the field that you may not have noticed.

But you should.

This year, ball manufacturer Sherrin has teamed up with Carlton star and graphic designer, Darcy Vescio, to design a special pride ball for 2025. Showcasing both the LGBTQI+ community and recognising its connection to women's football, Vescio's design is on every match ball across rounds nine and 10.

"The most special thing about AFLW is you are part of a movement, and you are a part of all these different waves of players and administrators and people and supporters around the game," Vescio said.

"That's sort of where the concept (of this design) came from. I was looking at images of ripples in the sand; I was looking at all the different eras of women's footy and AFLW as well, and the markings they make in the game.

"Each of the dots is a football and weaving the pride colours through that was how that came together."

Alongside the ripples and the footballs, Vescio included icons of some of the most pivotal moments throughout women's football history for Pride Round to celebrate.

"I really love it," they said.

"I hope the people that are honoured on it love it as well, and hopefully we create some more special moments with it across Pride Round."

There are 10 different stories that Vescio has commemorated on the 2025 AFLW Pride ball.

1892 - Bendigo woman charged with nuisance for kicking a ball in public

It was 133 years ago when a Bendigo woman found herself in trouble with the law - all because she kicked a footy in the street. Charged for being a public nuisance for an act that women and girls get to do without thinking now, Vescio wanted it to be the first slice of history they paid tribute to.

"When I stumbled across that, I thought that would be amazing to represent on the footy because this woman all those years ago was in trouble with the law for doing something as simple as kicking a footy," Vescio said.

1923 – Richmond Tigresses wear masks in their team photo to avoid public shaming

Thirty years later, the Richmond Tigresses lined up for a team photo before playing a game, however many of the women donned masks to conceal their identity. Public shaming for women playing the sport was so common, that hiding their face was the only way they felt they could be safe playing.

"The fact that we're celebrated for playing football now, and to be able to look back 100 years ago and see what the women playing then had to do," Vescio said of the importance of the moment.

1995 – The late Sal Rees become the first woman to nominate for the AFL draft

Cut to 30 years ago in 1995, and the late, great Sal Rees became the first woman to nominate for the men's national draft, as there was no rule that stipulated the gender of the person who can nominate. Using it as a platform to highlight women's footy, Rees' nomination was just one moment in her championing women's sport, with Vescio calling it a "huge legacy".

Sal Rees and Emma Kearney at the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final

2017 – Alison Downie and Emma King contest the first ever ball up in AFLW history"

"The next three icons all fall in 2017 which of course was the first season of AFLW," Vescio said. "I've started with the very first ball up which was contested between Emma King and Alison Downie."

In 2017, the very first game of AFLW was played at Ikon Park, where then AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan famously had to lock-out thousands of fans when the venue sold out. A phenomenal 24,568 people gathered to watch the very first ball-up of the AFLW, with the moment between Alison Downie and Emma King aptly included on this year's Pride ball.

2017 – Jas Garner scores the first goal in AFLW history

Before she kicked her 94 goals (so far!), Jas Garner had to kick her first, and what better way to do it then as the first goal kicked in AFLW history. In the same game as the moment above, Vescio wanted to also honour the competition's first goal on the Pride Ball to mark the contribution Garner has continually had on the game.

2017 – Erin Phillips celebrates the historic 2017 Adelaide premiership with her twin kids, Brooklyn and Blake

A champion of the game, Erin Phillips is a fitting piece to the Pride Sherrin puzzle that Vescio felt necessary to add, honouring an icon of the game. The moment depicted saw Phillips celebrating her premiership with her twins, Brooklyn and Blake, sitting in the cup.

"I felt like it was important to look at the first victors of the AFLW, and also honour Erin Phillips," Vescio said.

Erin Phillips celebrates with children Blake and Brooklyn after the 2017 AFLW Grand Final between Brisbane and Adelaide at Metricon Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

2019 – Tayla Harris' kick, which became the target of the online trolling and a symbol for change

The Tayla Harris kick. The moment captured by Michael Willson that went viral for its elite depiction of Harris' athleticism, but also attracted trolls online, flooding her social media with misogynistic comments.

"It created a moment for us to discuss why it is really difficult being a part of women's sport, and the commentary that many of us have to simply deal with just to play sport," Vescio said.

"It was a really powerful moment."

Tayla Harris kicks the ball during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Whitten Oval in round seven, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos/Michael Willson

2021 – Debbie Lee becomes the first woman to enter the AFL Hall of Fame

Before Erin Phillips and Daisy Pearce were inducted in 2025, women's football pioneer Debbie Lee became the first woman to enter the AFL Hall of Fame.

"It was probably the last place for women to be recognised in what is quite possibly the most prestigious honour in the game," Vescio said.

2022 – Daisy Pearce lifts the cup with coach Mick Stinear as Melbourne wins the premiership in her final game.

In 2022, Daisy Pearce finally got her premiership in her final game in AFLW. Standing atop the podium, holding the premiership cup with her coach, Mick Stinear, the image has become legend, with Pearce tattooing it onto her body. Now a coach, Pearce has gone on to be one of the most notable names in Australian women's sport.

"I feel like her contribution to women's footy has been enormous so to honour her in her final game and obviously achieving the ultimate team success I thought was quite important," Vescio said.

Daisy Pearce and Mick Stinear lift the premiership cup after Melbourne's win over Brisbane in the S7 Grand Final on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

2024 – Maddy Prespakis lifts her shirt in response to body shaming - a moment likened to Nick Winmar's stand against racism

In week six of the 2024 season, Essendon star Maddy Prespakis kicked a goal in the Bombers' win over Gold Coast, but all eyes were on her incredible goal celebration. Cheering with her teammates, Prespakis lifted her shirt and pointed to her stomach, a moment to hit back at body shamers.

"I feel like this is a topic that we don't speak about too often, so I felt it was particularly powerful for Maddy to have that moment," Vescio said.