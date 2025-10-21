AFLW injury list, R11: Port young gun, Hawks star sidelined
Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round 11
By Dylan Bolch
Port Adelaide youngster Lauren Young will miss the remainder of the home and away season, with the forward set to undergo a routine knee procedure.
The Hawks are yet to put a timeline on Lucy Wales' return after appendicitis, while Fremantle forward Aine Tighe has also been ruled out for the season with a knee injury, although her return to play timeline is also unclear at this stage.
Greater Western Sydney Giants midfielder Alicia Eva has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a toe injury and Bulldog Jasmyn Smith won't feature again this year due to a throat injury.
In better news, Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy and Brisbane gun Courtney Hodder are both tests to return this week, while Adelaide forward Caitlin Gould and Carlton spearhead Tara Bohanna could also return from their layoffs.
Melbourne's Sinead Goldrick will miss a week with an eye injury, while St Kilda's Bec Ott has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
In better news for Saints fans, Jaimee Lambert and Nicola Barr could both return from injury and the Hawks could also receive a boost with recruit Najwa Allen also available for selection after a hamstring injury.
