Port Adelaide youngster Lauren Young will miss the remainder of the home and away season, with the forward set to undergo a routine knee procedure.

The Hawks are yet to put a timeline on Lucy Wales' return after appendicitis, while Fremantle forward Aine Tighe has also been ruled out for the season with a knee injury, although her return to play timeline is also unclear at this stage.

Greater Western Sydney Giants midfielder Alicia Eva has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a toe injury and Bulldog Jasmyn Smith won't feature again this year due to a throat injury.

In better news, Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy and Brisbane gun Courtney Hodder are both tests to return this week, while Adelaide forward Caitlin Gould and Carlton spearhead Tara Bohanna could also return from their layoffs. 

Melbourne's Sinead Goldrick will miss a week with an eye injury, while St Kilda's Bec Ott has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

In better news for Saints fans, Jaimee Lambert and Nicola Barr could both return from injury and the Hawks could also receive a boost with recruit Najwa Allen also available for selection after a hamstring injury.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Caitlin Gould Wrist Test
Amy Boyle Carr Concussion Test
Georgia McKee Knee Season
Chelsea Randall Concussion TBC
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lilly Baker Concussion Test
Courtney Hodder Quad Test
Breanna Koenen Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Evie Long Ankle 3-6 weeks
Sophie Peters Concussion Test
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tara Bohanna Foot Test
Mimi Hill Calf 1 week
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed Knee Season
Ash Centra Calf Test
Bri Davey Ankle Season
Carly Remmos Chest TBC
Updated: October 16, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Belloni Leg Season
Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC
Emily Gough ACL Season
Maggie MacLachlan Calf Test
Amelia Radford ACL Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season
Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season
Brooke Walker ACL Season
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan Knee Season
Orlagh Lally Foot 4-5 weeks
Gabby O'Sullivan Lower leg Test
Madi Scanlon Quad Season
Aine Tighe Knee Season
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Julia Crockett-Grills Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Piper Dunlop Knee TBC
Chloe Scheer Knee TBC
Shelley Scott Calf 2-4 weeks
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick Knee Season
Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season
Clara Fitzpatrick Calf Test
Ella Maurer Foot Season
Nyalli Milne Ankle 1-3 weeks
Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season
Claudia Whitfort Hamstring 6+ weeks
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva Toe Season
Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season
Grace Kos  Elbow Season
Alyce Parker Foot 4 weeks
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Emily Bates SC joint TBC
Bridie Hipwell Leg Season
Ainslie Kemp ACL Season
Jess Vukic Concussion Concussion protocols
Lucy Wales Appendix TBC
Mikayla Williamson Hamstring Test
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley Knee 2 weeks
Georgia Gall Ankle 1 week
Sinead Goldrick Eye 1 week
Jacinta Hose Back Inactive
Blaithin Mackin Calf Test
Maggie Mahony Nose Test
Olivia Purcell Knee Season
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season
Taylah Gatt Ankle 1 week
Mia King Knee 3-5 weeks
Eilish Sheerin Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity Knee TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson Knee Season
Kirsty Lamb Calf 1-2 weeks
Julia Teakle Foot 1-2 weeks
Caitlin Wendland Knee Season
Piper Window Cheek Season
Lauren Young Knee Season
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Montana Beruldsen Calf Season
Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season
Jodie Hicks Foot 1-2 weeks
Tessa Lavey Calf Season
Montana McKinnon ACL Season
Charley Ryan ACL Season
Gabby Seymour Knee Season
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicola Barr Knee Test
Emmelie Fiedler ACL Inactive
Bianca Jakobsson Leg Season
Molly McDonald Leg Season
Jaimee Lambert Calf Test
Rebecca Ott Achilles Season
Ash Richards Leg Season
Charlotte Simpson Concussion Concussion protocols
Olivia Vesely Calf 3-5 weeks
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Imogen Brown Back Test
Maddy Collier Ankle Season
Sofia Hurley Quad 1 week
Chloe Molloy Back Test
Julie O'Sullivan ACL Season
Sarah Steele-Park Finger Season
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Abbygail Bushby Calf Test
Courtney Lindgren Lower back Season
Courtney Rowley Knee Season
Beth Schilling Foot Season
Belinda Smith Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Updated: October 21, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant Knee Season
Naomi Ferres Concussion Test
Elisabeth Georgostathis Knee Season
Jasmyn Smith Throat Season
Updated: October 21, 2025