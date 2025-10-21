Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round 11

Lauren Young and Mikayla Bowen in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Geelong in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide youngster Lauren Young will miss the remainder of the home and away season, with the forward set to undergo a routine knee procedure.

The Hawks are yet to put a timeline on Lucy Wales' return after appendicitis, while Fremantle forward Aine Tighe has also been ruled out for the season with a knee injury, although her return to play timeline is also unclear at this stage.

AFLW SEASON 10 Get your tickets now

Greater Western Sydney Giants midfielder Alicia Eva has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a toe injury and Bulldog Jasmyn Smith won't feature again this year due to a throat injury.

In better news, Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy and Brisbane gun Courtney Hodder are both tests to return this week, while Adelaide forward Caitlin Gould and Carlton spearhead Tara Bohanna could also return from their layoffs.

Melbourne's Sinead Goldrick will miss a week with an eye injury, while St Kilda's Bec Ott has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

In better news for Saints fans, Jaimee Lambert and Nicola Barr could both return from injury and the Hawks could also receive a boost with recruit Najwa Allen also available for selection after a hamstring injury.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Caitlin Gould Wrist Test Amy Boyle Carr Concussion Test Georgia McKee Knee Season Chelsea Randall Concussion TBC Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lilly Baker Concussion Test Courtney Hodder Quad Test Breanna Koenen Hamstring 1-2 weeks Evie Long Ankle 3-6 weeks Sophie Peters Concussion Test Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tara Bohanna Foot Test Mimi Hill Calf 1 week Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mattea Breed Knee Season Ash Centra Calf Test Bri Davey Ankle Season Carly Remmos Chest TBC Updated: October 16, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Belloni Leg Season Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC Emily Gough ACL Season Maggie MacLachlan Calf Test Amelia Radford ACL Season Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season Brooke Walker ACL Season Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Holly Egan Knee Season Orlagh Lally Foot 4-5 weeks Gabby O'Sullivan Lower leg Test Madi Scanlon Quad Season Aine Tighe Knee Season Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Julia Crockett-Grills Hamstring 1-2 weeks Piper Dunlop Knee TBC Chloe Scheer Knee TBC Shelley Scott Calf 2-4 weeks Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Elise Barwick Knee Season Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season Clara Fitzpatrick Calf Test Ella Maurer Foot Season Nyalli Milne Ankle 1-3 weeks Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season Claudia Whitfort Hamstring 6+ weeks Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alicia Eva Toe Season Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season Grace Kos Elbow Season Alyce Parker Foot 4 weeks Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emily Bates SC joint TBC Bridie Hipwell Leg Season Ainslie Kemp ACL Season Jess Vukic Concussion Concussion protocols Lucy Wales Appendix TBC Mikayla Williamson Hamstring Test Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley Knee 2 weeks Georgia Gall Ankle 1 week Sinead Goldrick Eye 1 week Jacinta Hose Back Inactive Blaithin Mackin Calf Test Maggie Mahony Nose Test Olivia Purcell Knee Season Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season Taylah Gatt Ankle 1 week Mia King Knee 3-5 weeks Eilish Sheerin Hamstring 2-3 weeks Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jemima Charity Knee TBC Janelle Cuthbertson Knee Season Kirsty Lamb Calf 1-2 weeks Julia Teakle Foot 1-2 weeks Caitlin Wendland Knee Season Piper Window Cheek Season Lauren Young Knee Season Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Montana Beruldsen Calf Season Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season Jodie Hicks Foot 1-2 weeks Tessa Lavey Calf Season Montana McKinnon ACL Season Charley Ryan ACL Season Gabby Seymour Knee Season Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicola Barr Knee Test Emmelie Fiedler ACL Inactive Bianca Jakobsson Leg Season Molly McDonald Leg Season Jaimee Lambert Calf Test Rebecca Ott Achilles Season Ash Richards Leg Season Charlotte Simpson Concussion Concussion protocols Olivia Vesely Calf 3-5 weeks Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Imogen Brown Back Test Maddy Collier Ankle Season Sofia Hurley Quad 1 week Chloe Molloy Back Test Julie O'Sullivan ACL Season Sarah Steele-Park Finger Season Updated: October 21, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Abbygail Bushby Calf Test Courtney Lindgren Lower back Season Courtney Rowley Knee Season Beth Schilling Foot Season Belinda Smith Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: October 21, 2025