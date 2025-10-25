Hawthorn players celebrate a goal during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has claimed its first AFLW victory over arch-rivals Essendon, running out 30-point winners on a damp day at Windy Hill on Saturday afternoon.

Facing off for the first time in 783 days, the Hawks shook off last week’s surprise loss to Port Adelaide and overcame a 0-2 record against the Bombers to deny Georgia Gee and Sophie Alexander a win in their 75th career games, 7.14 (56) to 3.8 (28).

Essendon was competitive for the first half but failed to match Hawthorn’s pressure and execution as the match went on, managing just the one goal after half time. Gee was everywhere, collecting an equal game-high 24 disposals, three clearances, and two inside 50s – and was well supported by Georgia Nanscawen (22 disposals, eight tackles, and four clearances) and Amy Gaylor (21, including 10 in the second quarter).

But Jasmine Fleming (24 disposals), Aine McDonagh (16 and three goals), and Aileen Gilroy (13 disposals, four tackles, and seven inside 50s) all performed well in a balanced Hawthorn side that looks set to finish the year in the top four.

Irish star McDonagh got the first major of the game for Hawthorn, snapping on her left foot. But Essendon responded immediately, winning the ball out of the middle and pushing inside 50 before Maggie MacLachlan finished truly.

The Bombers seemed to have the better of the Hawks for the remainder of the quarter, looking comfortable transitioning the ball out of defensive 50 while also preventing the applying good forward pressure and making it hard for the visitors to exit their defensive zone. The home side had 16 more disposals in the first quarter and made Hawthorn work hard without the ball. However, poor kicking meant scores were level at the first break.

Essendon seemed to handle the slippery conditions better early in the second half, with co-captain Steph Cain putting her side in front in the second minute. The Bombers continued to carefully work the ball out of defensive 50 and were able to nullify Hawthorn’s forward entries for most of the quarter. Yet their kicking let them down when it mattered, failing to take advantage of their chances in front of goal.

But inopportune goalkicking also affected the Hawks. Daniel Webster’s team lifted their intensity as the quarter went on, generating repeat inside 50s in the latter part of the quarter. Although McDonagh registered her second with a clever kick from the pocket, Greta Bodey failed to convert set shots after finding space and marking on two separate occasions.

Bonnie Toogood would have repeated her co-captain’s efforts at the start of the third after getting a shot on goal inside the first minute of the third, although the shot slid wide. The Bombers kept the ball locked in their forward half after Toogood’s miss, with Chloe Adams finding the home side’s third a few minutes later – her first in 2025 and third of her career.

But the Hawks wouldn’t go away. Laura Stone hit back for the visitors from the subsequent ball up, sliding home a long-range goal after unloading from the centre square. Stone’s effort boosted the Hawks, who had more of the play in the third and took an 18-point lead into the final change courtesy of two goals to Bodey.

The rain let up slightly in the last quarter, and Hawthorn held well defensively to limit the Bombers to one behind. Essendon’s day was further soured when Adams came off second best after a collision with Casey Sheriff, leaving the field in the last quarter with in the hands of the trainers after clashing heads with her opponent.

A big sigh of relief

Hawks fans would have had their hearts in their mouths part-way through the first quarter when Mackenzie Eardley went down after a ball-up, given there is still no guarantee Lucy Wales will pull on the boots again this season after needing her appendix out. The Beleura product looked proppy as she jogged off the field but returned before the end of the quarter after being assessed by trainers and completing run-throughs on the boundary line. Eardley went on to have 14 hitouts, seven disposals, and a clearance.

Experienced Hawks quiet on return

Hawthorn brought in over 100 games of AFLW experience for the game against the Bombers, with Najwa Allen playing her first game since round three after recovering from a hamstring injury and Nat Exon running out for her first appearance in almost a year after being signed as a permanent top-up player earlier this week following the “mutual delisting” of untried forward Rebecca Clottey. Exon collected nine disposals and four clearances, while Allen had three kicks and three handballs. The Hawks faithful will be hoping both players will be better for the run ahead of a tougher opponent next week.

Up next

The Hawks host league leaders North Melbourne at Kinetic Stadium in what should be a mouthwatering top four clash under lights on Friday night. The Bombers end their season on the road, travelling to Coffs Harbour to play Sydney in the Saturday twilight slot.

ESSENDON 1.4 2.6 3.7 3.8 (28)

HAWTHORN 1.4 2.10 5.13 7.14 (56)

GOALS

Essendon: MacLachlan, Cain, Adams

Hawthorn: McDonagh 3, Bodey 2, Stone, Symonds

BEST

Essendon: Nanscawen, Gee, Gaylor, MacLachlan

Hawthorn: Fleming, McDonagh, Lucas-Rodd, Symonds

INJURIES

Essendon: Adams (head)

Hawthorn: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Windy Hill