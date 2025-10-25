Fremantle remains in with the slimmest of chances to reach finals after beating Richmond

Georgie Brisbane celebrates a goal during the AFLW R11 match between Fremantle and Richmond at Fremantle Community Bank Oval on October 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has kept its season alive with a clinical 44-point win against Richmond on Sunday, setting up a final-round showdown against Adelaide that could decide both teams' finals fate.

The Dockers were dominant for long periods at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, ripping the game away from the Tigers in a flawless four-goal second quarter and powering away late to win 8.10 (58) to 2.2 (14).

They will face the Crows in the final game of the AFLW home and away season next Sunday at Norwood Oval, with the Crows also needing a win to guarantee themselves a finals spot after losing three of their past four games.

Freo's fate is out of its hands, due largely to its poor percentage from a pair of thumping early-season losses, but it has kept itself in the fight with three straight wins that have been marked by a balance of defensive prowess, attacking polish and contested strength.

The Tigers, meanwhile, will need to beat Gold Coast in their final game of the season next week to avoid their outright worst season since 2020.

Aisling McCarthy was outstanding for the Dockers in a powerful midfield performance, finishing with 32 disposals, two goals and 501m gained in a best-on-ground performance.

She was well supported by star pair Kiara Bowers (24 and 14 tackles) and Gabby Newton (28 and eight marks) in the midfield, while Emma O'Driscoll led a supreme defence that kept star Tiger Katie Brennan goalless.

Monique Conti (29 and eight clearances) was Richmond's standout again, with the team hit by the pre-game loss of Sarah Hosking (hamstring tightness).

The Dockers have shown their blue-collar side in the second half of this season, rolling up their sleeves and playing with grit and determination to keep themselves in the finals race.

It was a trait that came to the fore again in the first quarter on Saturday, with Freo more than doubling the Tigers' tackles (27-13) in a scrappy opening quarter that saw both teams miss chances.

Freo led by four at the first change and then broke the game open in the second term, booting four unanswered goals and preventing the Tigers from having a single inside 50 for the quarter.

The home team was able to hit short targets in the front half repeatedly and took 21 marks to seven for the quarter as Georgie Brisbane, Hayley Miller, Gabby O'Sullivan and Ange Stannett capitalised with goals to build a 31-point lead.

Richmond responded in the third with their best period for the game, kicking the only goal of the quarter through Caitlin Greiser as the midfield got some ascendency through Conti and the team used the ball better.

The visitors needed a fast start to the fourth but couldn't make it happen, with Brisbane slotting her second for the game and restoring the Dockers' 31-point lead in a win that keeps them alive for another week.

10 years of Freo in the W

Saturday's clash was a celebration of the Dockers' 10 years in the AFLW as a foundation team, with a group of the club's inaugural players on hand for a guard of honour at the start of the game. Season one players Kara and Ebony Antonio, Stacey Barr, Melissa Caulfield, Beatrice Devlyn, Brianna Green, Amy Lavell, Tiah Toth, Alicia Janz and Tarryn Priestly were all part of the club's celebrations off field, while Gabby O'Sullivan, Kiara Bowers and Hayley Miller flew the flag on field. That trio, alongside Ebony Antonio, who is sitting the season out due to pregnancy, are the only Dockers from season one still listed at the club, with all three putting in big games to mark the milestone.

Next up

The Dockers will know the equation when they face Adelaide at Norwood Oval next Sunday in the final home and away game of the AFLW season. If other results have gone their way, a win could see them play finals. The Tigers host last-placed Gold Coast at Ikon Park on Saturday, giving them a strong chance to finish the year with a win.

FREMANTLE 1.5 5.8 5.9 8.10 (58)

RICHMOND 1.1 1.1 2.2 2.2 (14)

GOALS

Fremantle: McCarthy 2, Miller 2, Brisbane 2, O'Sullivan, Stannett

Richmond: Bacon, Greiser

BEST:

Fremantle: McCarthy, Newton, Bowers, Strom, Miller, O'Driscoll, O'Sullivan

Richmond: Conti, Egan, Greiser, Miller

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Richmond: Nil

Crowd: 2406 at Fremantle Community Bank Oval