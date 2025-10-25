Don't miss a second of the action from Saturday's round 11 AFLW matches

A SPOT in finals is on the line when Sydney and West Coast lock horns on Saturday afternoon.

The Swans sit just outside of the eight heading into round 11, and will need to win against the Eagles

They'll have to do it without star Chloe Molloy, who failed a fitness test during the week after suffering a back issue.

Fresh off a commanding win over Geelong last week, the Eagles will no doubt be up and about, and very motivated to lock in their maiden finals campaign.

Hawthorn will be looking to lock up a top-four spot when it visits Essendon at Windy Hill on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks will no doubt be smarting after a shock loss to Port Adelaide last week, and be out to prove a point over lowly Essendon.

But they'll have to do it without star ruck Lucy Wales, who had her appendix removed two weeks ago and is not yet back in action.

Injuries have hit the Hawks hard, with the side calling on top-up player Nat Exon to fill their starting side.

It's a long shot, but Fremantle is still a mathematical chance of making finals, and will need to win against Richmond on Saturday afternoon.

A lot will need to go right for the Dockers, but one thing they can control is how they perform against the Tigers, who despite sitting 16th on the ladder, have shown they're capable of a scalp so far in 2025.

The Tigers will be without former No.1 pick Ellie McKenzie however, while Fremantle has named an unchanged line-up from last week's seven-point win over Greater Western Sydney.

The question of which side is second seed after all-conquering North Melbourne will be answered on Saturday evening when Brisbane and Melbourne face off.

The Demons have performed well all season but have struggled in recent weeks, while the Lions have returned to form after an earlier rough patch.

The Lions are certainly throwing everything at this game, recalling star Courtney Hodder after her late withdrawal with a quad complaint from last week's game.