Brisbane has established itself as a genuine finals threat with a thrilling win over Melbourne

Brisbane players celebrate a win during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

OFF THE back of a powerful second half, Brisbane has continued its march towards November with a stirring nine-point win over Melbourne at a packed Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday night.

Trailing by 14 points at half-time, the Lions kicked five goals to one after the main break to record a sixth straight victory, 6.9 (45) to 5.6 (36).

The win locks Brisbane in the top four ahead of a final round against Collingwood, with a second place finish, and two home finals, still a possibility.

In one of the best matches of the season, the Lions overwhelmed the Demons with their work-rate in the second half, but it took a mighty effort.

Stand-in skipper Belle Dawes was colossal, with her rundown tackle of Kate Hore on the final siren a fitting way to end the match.

Dawes was everywhere, finishing with 23 disposals, a game high 17 of them contested, along with 12 vice-like tackles.

Sophie Conway was instrumental with her two third quarter goals part of a polished performance, while Ally Anderson (28) and Orla O’Dwyer (26) were tireless in the middle of the ground.

Shanae Davison and Shannon Campbell led a defensive unit that had their hands full and were able to do just enough to repel the Demons.

Melbourne will lose no fans despite the loss, with Hore, Eliza McNamara and Maeve Chaplin all exceptional.

The goalless first quarter was as intense as any of the season. Neither team had a centimetre of space to move in as bodies desperately flew around at a frenetic pace usually associated with finals.

Brisbane dominated field position but squandered some excellent chances as both Dakota Davidson and O’Dwyer thumped shots into the post from close range.

Melbourne got a foothold in the match early in the second term, gaining ascendancy around the stoppages and able to keep the ball in its front half as a result.

Tayla Harris kicked the game’s first goal before Kate Hore kicked the 98th of her career after winning a free kick from a forward 50 ball-up.

Melbourne’s desperation was exemplified by a wonderful effort from Tahlia Gillard midway through the quarter when she chased Eleanor Hartill from behind, putting enough pressure on the Lion for her to spray her 15m kick when a near certain goal beckoned.

Eden Zanker kicked two goals before the main break, the second after the siren, to give her team a 14-point advantage.

Brisbane took little time to eat into that lead in the third quarter, with Charlie Mullins kicking truly from a free kick.

The two-time premiers ramped up their pressure again, kicking another three goals for the term to take a nine-point lead.

Conway had the bumper crowd buzzing with two excellent finishes, as tall forwards Taylor Smith and Hartill fed her handballs on the back of multiple efforts.

Six in a row for the Lions

After a patchy 2-3 start to the season, Brisbane has got rolling with the win over Melbourne its sixth straight. Following wins against five teams currently outside the top eight, getting this ‘scalp’ will give the Lions huge confidence as they embark on another run to the finals. Conway played her best game of the season, while Davison continues to impress with her fearless attack on the footy. With skipper Bre Koenen expected back from a hamstring injury in week one of the finals, Craig Starcevich’s team again look dangerous.

Maeve’s first goal

In her 43rd career game, Melbourne defender Maeve Chaplin kicked her first goal – and what a time to do it. With Brisbane dominating the third quarter and kicking four unanswered goals, Chaplin found space inside 50 and took a mark from a Tayla Harris pass one second before the three-quarter-time siren sounded. From 30m out, she calmly went back and slotted the goal to reduce the margin to three points and was promptly mobbed by her excited teammates.

Next up

Brisbane will finish its home and away season seeking a seventh straight win when it plays Collingwood at Victoria Park next Sunday (1.05pm AEDT). Melbourne has a trip down the highway to GMHBA Stadium to face Geelong on Saturday at 7.15pm AEDT.

BRISBANE 0.4 1.7 5.7 6.9 (45)

MELBOURNE 0.0 4.3 5.4 5.6 (36)

GOALS

Brisbane: Conway 2, Smith, Dooley, Mullins, R.Svarc

Melbourne: Zanker 2, Harris, Hore, Chaplin

BEST

Brisbane: Dawes, Conway, Anderson, Davison, Campbell, O’Dwyer

Melbourne: Hore, McNamara, Zanker, Gillard, Chaplin, Hanks

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Melbourne: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 5022 at Brighton Homes Arena