AFLW injury list, R12: Eagles star, Blues captain could return for huge clash
Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round 12
Ella Roberts is seen during West Coast's clash against Gold Coast in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos
WEST Coast star
Ella Roberts and Carlton captain Abbie McKay are listed as tests for Friday night's huge clash.
Roberts missed the Eagles' loss to Sydney last week due to hamstring tightness, while McKay (quad) was absent from the Blues' win over Greater Western Sydney.
The duo must pass tests this week if they are to feature in a key game as the Eagles and Blues look to seal a finals spot.
"Ella's availability will be assessed over the coming days, based on how she progresses through training," West Coast high performance manager Sam Batterton said.
As confirmed on Tuesday, Sydney star
Chloe Molloy will miss the rest of the season due to a back injury.
North Melbourne forward
Vikki Wall has escaped a serious ankle injury and could line up against Hawthorn on Friday night as the Kangaroos eye a record-breaking 24th straight win.
Check out your club's full injury list below.
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Niamh Kelly
Concussion
TBC
Georgia McKee
Knee
Season
Chelsea Randall
Concussion
TBC
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Lilly Baker
Concussion
Test
Breanna Koenen
Hamstring
1-2 weeks
Evie Long
Ankle
2-3 weeks
Sophie Peters
Concussion
Test
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Mimi Hill
Calf
Test
Abbie McKay
Quad
Test
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed
Knee
Season
Ash Centra
Calf
Season
Georgia Clark
Concussion
Concussion protocols
Bri Davey
Ankle
Season
Kellyann Hogan
Knee
Season
Carly Remmos
Chest
Season
Updated: October 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Chloe Adams
Broken nose
Test
Grace Belloni
Leg
Season
Maddison Gay
ACL strain
TBC
Emily Gough
ACL
Season
Amelia Radford
ACL
Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel
PCL
Season
Jess Verbrugge
Syndesmosis
Season
Brooke Walker
ACL
Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan
Knee
Season
Orlagh Lally
Foot
3-4 weeks
Madi Scanlon
Quad
Season
Aine Tighe
Knee
Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Julia Crockett-Grills
Hamstring
1-2 weeks
Piper Dunlop
Knee
TBC
Chloe Scheer
Knee
TBC
Shelley Scott
Calf
3-4 weeks
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick
Knee
Season
Daisy D'Arcy
Knee
Season
Tayla Gregory
Knee
Season
Ella Maurer
Foot
Season
Nyalli Milne
Ankle
1-3 weeks
Jamie Stanton
Hamstring
Season
Heidi Talbot
Shoulder
Season
Claudia Whitfort
Hamstring
6+ weeks
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva
Toe
Season
Caitlin Fletcher
Hip
Season
Zarlie Goldsworthy
Ankle
Test
Grace Kos Elbow
Season
Alyce Parker
Foot
3 weeks
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Emily Bates
SC joint
TBC
Lavinia Cox
Ankle
Season
Bridie Hipwell
Leg
Season
Ainslie Kemp
ACL
Season
Jess Vukic
Concussion
Test
Lucy Wales
Appendix
TBC
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley
Knee
1 week
Gab Colvin
Wrist
TBC
Sinead Goldrick
Eye
Test
Jacinta Hose
Back
Inactive
Olivia Purcell
Knee
Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan
Knee
Season
Mia King
Knee
2-3 weeks
Eilish Sheerin
Hamstring
1-2 weeks
Vikki Wall
Ankle
Test
Sarah Wright
Personal reasons
TBC
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity
Knee
Season
Janelle Cuthbertson
Knee
Season
Kirsty Lamb
Calf
Test
Caitlin Wendland
Knee
Season
Piper Window
Cheek
Season
Lauren Young
Knee
Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Montana Beruldsen
Calf
Season
Zoe Hargreaves
ACL
Season
Jodie Hicks
Foot
Test
Sarah Hosking
Hamstring
Test
Tessa Lavey
Calf
Season
Ellie McKenzie
Knee
TBC
Montana McKinnon
ACL
Season
Charley Ryan
ACL
Season
Gabby Seymour
Knee
Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Emmelie Fiedler
ACL
Inactive
Bianca Jakobsson
Leg
Season
Molly McDonald
Leg
Season
Rebecca Ott
Achilles
Season
Ash Richards
Leg
Season
Charlotte Simpson
Concussion
Concussion protocols
Olivia Vesely
Calf
1-2 weeks
Nicola Xenos
ACL
Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Collier
Ankle
Season
Cynthia Hamilton
Ankle and knee
TBC
Sofia Hurley
Quad
Test
Chloe Molloy
Back
Season
Julie O'Sullivan
ACL
Season
Sarah Steele-Park
Finger
Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Abbygail Bushby
Calf
Test
Courtney Lindgren
Lower back
Season
Ella Roberts
Hamstring
Test
Courtney Rowley
Knee
Season
Beth Schilling
Foot
Season
Belinda Smith
Hamstring
Test
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant
Knee
Season
Elisabeth Georgostathis
Knee
Season
Isabelle Pritchard
Foot
Season
Jasmyn Smith
Throat
Season
Updated: October 28, 2025