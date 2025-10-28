Ella Roberts is seen during West Coast's clash against Gold Coast in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast star Ella Roberts and Carlton captain Abbie McKay are listed as tests for Friday night's huge clash.

Roberts missed the Eagles' loss to Sydney last week due to hamstring tightness, while McKay (quad) was absent from the Blues' win over Greater Western Sydney.

The duo must pass tests this week if they are to feature in a key game as the Eagles and Blues look to seal a finals spot.

"Ella's availability will be assessed over the coming days, based on how she progresses through training," West Coast high performance manager Sam Batterton said.

As confirmed on Tuesday, Sydney star Chloe Molloy will miss the rest of the season due to a back injury.

North Melbourne forward Vikki Wall has escaped a serious ankle injury and could line up against Hawthorn on Friday night as the Kangaroos eye a record-breaking 24th straight win.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Niamh Kelly Concussion TBC
Georgia McKee Knee Season
Chelsea Randall Concussion TBC
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lilly Baker Concussion Test
Breanna Koenen Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Evie Long Ankle 2-3 weeks
Sophie Peters Concussion Test
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mimi Hill Calf Test
Abbie McKay Quad Test
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed Knee Season
Ash Centra Calf Season
Georgia Clark Concussion Concussion protocols
Bri Davey Ankle Season
Kellyann Hogan Knee Season
Carly Remmos Chest Season
Updated: October 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Chloe Adams Broken nose Test
Grace Belloni Leg Season
Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC
Emily Gough ACL Season
Amelia Radford ACL Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season
Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season
Brooke Walker ACL Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan Knee Season
Orlagh Lally Foot 3-4 weeks
Madi Scanlon Quad Season
Aine Tighe Knee Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Julia Crockett-Grills Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Piper Dunlop Knee TBC
Chloe Scheer Knee TBC
Shelley Scott Calf 3-4 weeks
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick Knee Season
Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season
Tayla Gregory Knee Season
Ella Maurer Foot Season
Nyalli Milne Ankle 1-3 weeks
Jamie Stanton Hamstring Season
Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season
Claudia Whitfort Hamstring 6+ weeks
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva Toe Season
Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season
Zarlie Goldsworthy Ankle Test
Grace Kos  Elbow Season
Alyce Parker Foot 3 weeks
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Emily Bates SC joint TBC
Lavinia Cox Ankle Season
Bridie Hipwell Leg Season
Ainslie Kemp ACL Season
Jess Vukic Concussion Test
Lucy Wales Appendix TBC
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley Knee 1 week
Gab Colvin Wrist TBC
Sinead Goldrick Eye Test
Jacinta Hose Back Inactive
Olivia Purcell Knee Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season
Mia King Knee 2-3 weeks
Eilish Sheerin Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Vikki Wall Ankle Test
Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity Knee Season
Janelle Cuthbertson Knee Season
Kirsty Lamb Calf Test
Caitlin Wendland Knee Season
Piper Window Cheek Season
Lauren Young Knee Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Montana Beruldsen Calf Season
Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season
Jodie Hicks Foot Test
Sarah Hosking Hamstring Test
Tessa Lavey Calf Season
Ellie McKenzie Knee TBC
Montana McKinnon ACL Season
Charley Ryan ACL Season
Gabby Seymour Knee Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Emmelie Fiedler ACL Inactive
Bianca Jakobsson Leg Season
Molly McDonald Leg Season
Rebecca Ott Achilles Season
Ash Richards Leg Season
Charlotte Simpson Concussion Concussion protocols
Olivia Vesely Calf 1-2 weeks
Nicola Xenos ACL Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Collier Ankle Season
Cynthia Hamilton Ankle and knee TBC
Sofia Hurley Quad Test
Chloe Molloy Back Season
Julie O'Sullivan ACL Season
Sarah Steele-Park Finger Season
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Abbygail Bushby Calf Test
Courtney Lindgren Lower back Season
Ella Roberts Hamstring Test
Courtney Rowley Knee Season
Beth Schilling Foot Season
Belinda Smith Hamstring Test
Updated: October 28, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant Knee Season
Elisabeth Georgostathis Knee Season
Isabelle Pritchard Foot Season
Jasmyn Smith Throat Season
Updated: October 28, 2025