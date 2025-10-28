Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round 12

Ella Roberts is seen during West Coast's clash against Gold Coast in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast star Ella Roberts and Carlton captain Abbie McKay are listed as tests for Friday night's huge clash.

Roberts missed the Eagles' loss to Sydney last week due to hamstring tightness, while McKay (quad) was absent from the Blues' win over Greater Western Sydney.

The duo must pass tests this week if they are to feature in a key game as the Eagles and Blues look to seal a finals spot.

"Ella's availability will be assessed over the coming days, based on how she progresses through training," West Coast high performance manager Sam Batterton said.

As confirmed on Tuesday, Sydney star Chloe Molloy will miss the rest of the season due to a back injury.

North Melbourne forward Vikki Wall has escaped a serious ankle injury and could line up against Hawthorn on Friday night as the Kangaroos eye a record-breaking 24th straight win.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Niamh Kelly Concussion TBC Georgia McKee Knee Season Chelsea Randall Concussion TBC Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lilly Baker Concussion Test Breanna Koenen Hamstring 1-2 weeks Evie Long Ankle 2-3 weeks Sophie Peters Concussion Test Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mimi Hill Calf Test Abbie McKay Quad Test Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mattea Breed Knee Season Ash Centra Calf Season Georgia Clark Concussion Concussion protocols Bri Davey Ankle Season Kellyann Hogan Knee Season Carly Remmos Chest Season Updated: October 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Chloe Adams Broken nose Test Grace Belloni Leg Season Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC Emily Gough ACL Season Amelia Radford ACL Season Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season Brooke Walker ACL Season Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Holly Egan Knee Season Orlagh Lally Foot 3-4 weeks Madi Scanlon Quad Season Aine Tighe Knee Season Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Julia Crockett-Grills Hamstring 1-2 weeks Piper Dunlop Knee TBC Chloe Scheer Knee TBC Shelley Scott Calf 3-4 weeks Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Elise Barwick Knee Season Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season Tayla Gregory Knee Season Ella Maurer Foot Season Nyalli Milne Ankle 1-3 weeks Jamie Stanton Hamstring Season Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season Claudia Whitfort Hamstring 6+ weeks Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alicia Eva Toe Season Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season Zarlie Goldsworthy Ankle Test Grace Kos Elbow Season Alyce Parker Foot 3 weeks Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emily Bates SC joint TBC Lavinia Cox Ankle Season Bridie Hipwell Leg Season Ainslie Kemp ACL Season Jess Vukic Concussion Test Lucy Wales Appendix TBC Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley Knee 1 week Gab Colvin Wrist TBC Sinead Goldrick Eye Test Jacinta Hose Back Inactive Olivia Purcell Knee Season Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season Mia King Knee 2-3 weeks Eilish Sheerin Hamstring 1-2 weeks Vikki Wall Ankle Test Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jemima Charity Knee Season Janelle Cuthbertson Knee Season Kirsty Lamb Calf Test Caitlin Wendland Knee Season Piper Window Cheek Season Lauren Young Knee Season Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Montana Beruldsen Calf Season Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season Jodie Hicks Foot Test Sarah Hosking Hamstring Test Tessa Lavey Calf Season Ellie McKenzie Knee TBC Montana McKinnon ACL Season Charley Ryan ACL Season Gabby Seymour Knee Season Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emmelie Fiedler ACL Inactive Bianca Jakobsson Leg Season Molly McDonald Leg Season Rebecca Ott Achilles Season Ash Richards Leg Season Charlotte Simpson Concussion Concussion protocols Olivia Vesely Calf 1-2 weeks Nicola Xenos ACL Season Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Collier Ankle Season Cynthia Hamilton Ankle and knee TBC Sofia Hurley Quad Test Chloe Molloy Back Season Julie O'Sullivan ACL Season Sarah Steele-Park Finger Season Updated: October 28, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Abbygail Bushby Calf Test Courtney Lindgren Lower back Season Ella Roberts Hamstring Test Courtney Rowley Knee Season Beth Schilling Foot Season Belinda Smith Hamstring Test Updated: October 28, 2025