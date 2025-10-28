Jessica Rentsch warms up ahead of the AFLW Round 8 match between West Coast and Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park on October 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast defender Jessica Rentsch will miss the must-win match against Carlton on Friday night after her one-match suspension for rough conduct was upheld by the AFLW Tribunal.

The exciting defender was charged for a dangerous tackle on Montana Ham during the first quarter of the 17-point loss to Sydney on Saturday.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Learn More 00:38

West Coast's defence argued that the tackle was "reasonable in all the circumstances" in an attempt to have Rentsch fully acquitted. They then further argued that if the tackle were deemed as "unreasonable" by the Tribunal, that the incident should be downgraded to low impact to result in a fine.

But the Tribunal upheld the rough conduct charge, claiming Rentsch did not release Ham from the tackle when both players fell to their knees, relinquishing her duty of care to the player.

They were also satisfied that the impact of Ham hitting the ground was correctly graded as medium.

The Eagles will now be without the Rising Star nominee for their final game in the home and away season, with their finals campaign on the line when they face the Blues at home.

The Eagles are hopeful gun midfielder Ella Roberts will be available after she was a late withdrawal before last week's match with hamstring tightness.