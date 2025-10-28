The Kangaroos are a win away from breaking the record for most consecutive victories

Ash Riddell celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's dominance of the AFLW competition will be celebrated this weekend should it break the record for most consecutive wins in VFL/AFL/AFLW history.

The Kangaroos face Hawthorn in the final round of the home and away season, and if they win, they will record their 24th straight victory, breaking a record that has stood for over 70 years.

But is North Melbourne's command over the competition good for the game?

On average, the Kangaroos have won the last 23 games by 46 points, coincidentally what they defeated St Kilda by in their most recent match on Sunday.

Richmond's Sarah Hosking would prefer it if the competition was more even.

"They are pumping every single team that they play," said Hosking on this week's episode of Tagged.

"It would be nice if the gap was just a little bit closer.

"It's a flexible Grand Final (in the AFLW), so it should be able to be played up in Brisbane if Brisbane won, if Gold Coast were up there it'd be a Gold Coast Grand Final.

"When Adelaide have been in the Grand Final I've played in front of 53,000 people in a packed-out stadium at Adelaide Oval and that atmosphere was incredible.

"At the moment (because of North Melbourne's dominance) it's going to be at Ikon (Park) for the next 10 years."

Hosking's co-host, Collingwood midfielder Sarah Rowe, agrees that North Melbourne is in a league of its own, but as a result, it is helping lift the standard of the competition by setting a higher benchmark.

"I think that it is good for the League because they set such a high standard for everyone else and then we just have to meet that standard," Rowe said.

"Do they not make you want to improve though as a player and you're a team to aspire to get to where North is?"

Hosking and Rowe were joined by Hawthorn defender Jenna Richardson in this week's episode.

Jenna Richardson in action during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Richardson and her Hawks will attempt to break North Melbourne's run of consecutive wins on Friday night.

It's the first time the two teams will play each other and is set to be a blockbuster clash considering the two sides sit first and second on the ladder.

"We have nothing to lose and we really want to be able to bring it to them," Richardson said.

"We did a bit of oppo analysis today and what I took away was they're a really good team, they're really good across the whole board.

"Everyone's really excited though for the challenge and yeah hopefully we can match it."

