Shannon Campbell will join the 100 club when she runs out against Collingwood on Sunday

Shannon Campbell in action during the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ALMOST nine years ago, Shannon Campbell confronted a decision that would shape her life.

Studying on a soccer scholarship at Lower Columbia College, an hour outside of Portland in America's pacific northwest, Campbell received a phone call from Craig Starcevich.

Brisbane's newly appointed AFLW coach was rounding out his squad for the competition's inaugural season and put the call in to someone he knew well.

Campbell was two years into her college experience and, although she had played Australian Football as a junior and loved it, thought the national competition wasn't happening until 2020.

"I was on the phone to Craig one night and he said it was realistic for me to come back and play AFLW," Campbell said.

"I had to have a think about it.

"At the time I was thinking of going to some four-year colleges … and I had to make a quick decision."

Shannon Campbell in action during the AFLW R7 match between Brisbane and Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena on September 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Campbell said the 16-a-side code had always been her favourite, but with no pathway to playing at an elite level, had switched the Sherrin for the round ball.

"At the time I moved to soccer thinking AFL was done and I wouldn't get the chance to play professionally," she said.

"I got offered the college position, so went back to soccer because that gave me the potential to be an elite athlete.

"I went down that path and then the AFLW started up and I don't regret anything coming back to the sport."

Campbell returned to Australia early in 2017, assuming she'd miss the first few rounds after being absent from half of the Lions' pre-season.

However, the robust defender worked her way into Starcevich's team straight away, creating a slice of history by kicking Brisbane's first ever goal.

On Sunday against Collingwood she will play her 100th game, joining teammates Ally Anderson and Bre Koenen in hitting the milestone.

Campbell, 29, has been ever-reliable for the Lions, being part of both their premierships and winning the best on ground medal for her performance in the losing 2022 Grand Final against Melbourne.

Shannon Campbell poses for a photo after being awarded the Best on Ground medal for the 2022 AFLW S7 Grand Final between Brisbane and Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

Twelve months later she would take a crucial diving mark late in a preliminary final against Geelong, and kick the most clutch of goals to put her team into another decider.

That decision late in 2016 has more than paid dividends for the Sunshine Coast product.

"There was probably a big drawcard coming back to the sport because of the unknown, and being someone that could help build the competition from the ground up.

"It's pretty exciting to be one of the first 10 players to make it to 100 games.

"I don't think I'd change if I went back now and had to make that decision again."