Brisbane established itself as the competition's second seed during round 11, with coach Craig Starcevich saying it was the fastest AFLW match he's seen

Eleanor Hartill (left) and Neasa Dooley celebrate a win during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Craig Starcevich described Saturday night’s game against Melbourne as “the quickest AFLW game” he’d seen.

Both teams were ballistic in their pressure around the ball, whether they were hunting to win it or frenetically trying to tackle and win it back.

The Lions came out nine-point victors, their sixth straight win, and in doing so assumed the virtual second seed position among teams vying to dethrone raging premiership favourite North Melbourne.

Learn More 05:54

For much of 2025, the question has been asked who, if anyone, could get close to the record-breaking Kangaroos?

Hawthorn, currently second on the ladder, gets a chance on Friday night, but despite its impressive 9-2 record, the winner of the Lions-Demons blockbuster at Brighton Homes Arena was widely considered to assume the unofficial second seed tag.

Until we get to November, at least.

Learn More 05:12

“That’s one of our better wins,” Starcevich said after Saturday night's game.

“At this time of the year, absolutely it was important.

“The speed of the game in the first half, was probably the quickest AFLW game I’ve been around. I don’t know how it rated with you guys, but it looked lightning fast.”

Learn More 07:27

Following its Grand Final loss to North Melbourne last season, Brisbane went away and tried to add layers to its game in an attempt to close the gap.

It was a rocky start in 2025, with a first-up loss to the Hawks, followed by upstart Carlton running them ragged in round three and the Kangaroos comfortably accounting for them again in round five.

At 2-3, the wheels were wobbly, but Starcevich stuck with his intention of changing Brisbane’s ball movement.

Known for so long as the fittest team in the competition that could overwhelm opponents with their surge football, the Lions were now trying to add overlap run and handball, as well as a short kicking game that could change angles and move around opposition defences.

Following five consecutive wins against teams outside the top eight, Melbourne would provide the stiffest examination of this new style.

The Lions squandered some gilt-edged chances in the first half, but stuck to their guns in the second where classy trio Sophie Conway (twice), Neasa Dooley and Charlie Mullins were all able to capitalise with third quarter goals.

Learn More 00:38

The fourth quarter wasn’t perfect, but it was enough, with stand-in skipper Belle Dawes, ever-reliable Ally Anderson and a back five that has stood up brilliantly in the absence of injured skipper Bre Koenen all playing leading roles.

Starcevich said there was still room to improve as Brisbane prepared for another premiership tilt.

“We’re asking them to be ferociously competitive, apply pressure and move the ball quickly, and in the same breath we’re asking them to slow down and be composed as well,” he said.

“That balance is a work in progress and sometimes it’s just really really hard for players to absorb the tempo of the game, slow things down and make the right decision.

“It’s tougher than it looks.”

Melbourne coach Mick Stinear was disappointed with the result, but believed his Demons would learn plenty before matches became sudden death.

“That felt like finals footy,” he said post-game.

“It was a really good lesson for us. We’ll be a better team for tonight. There’s some key areas we need to sharpen up on.

“If we get another opportunity (to face Brisbane) in the next month, we’ll take the lessons from tonight.”

Learn More 05:04

Brisbane finishes its home and away season with a trip to Victoria Park to face Collingwood on Sunday.

A win would have the Lions finishing anywhere from second to fourth.

“We’re playing Sunday, which means we’re very likely to have a short turnaround into the first final, which is mind-blowing to be honest,” Starcevich said.

“That’s something that irritated me a couple of weeks ago when I saw the last round come out.

“We’ll just deal with what we get given. Whatever gets dished up, gets dished up.”

Koenen could return as early as Sunday, but most likely for Brisbane’s first final, as the Lions try to build off Saturday night’s win and earn another shot at Darren Crocker’s benchmark unit.